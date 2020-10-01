3 soldiers martyred in Pakistan firing on LoC, 5 injured, army giving appropriate answers

new Delhi: Three soldiers were killed and at least 5 soldiers were injured in Pakistani shelling on the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. These soldiers have been killed in two incidents in the provocation of Pakistani military forces in the area adjacent to the LoC. The Indian Army said that the neighboring country is being given a proper response. Also Read – Pakistan’s nefarious act is not going off, cease fire violations in Poonch, an army martyr

Army spokesperson said that two soldiers were killed this morning in Naugam sector of Kupwara, while another soldier Poonch sector was martyred. So far, it was not known whether the Pakistan Army had any casualties, however, the Indian Army is still retaliating.

Defense PRO, Jammu said that Lance Naik Karnail Singh of Indian Army lost his life in the incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishnaghati sector last night.

Let us know that there have been incidents of ceasefire between the two countries every day in the last few months. In the last eight months, Pakistan has violated more than 3,000 ceasefire violations. This is the highest in the last 17 years.