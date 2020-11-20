3 Supporting Pairs In “Story Of The 9-Tailed” That Are Capturing The Hearts Of Viewers

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” shared a have a look at the secondary pairs which might be shaking up the drama!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang. They discover themselves entangled in a battle with Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human type.

Though Lee Yeon’s fated romance with Nam Ji Ah steals the highlight, there are different pairs who play simply as essential of a job in including pleasure to the drama. Listed below are three secondary pairs which might be delighting viewers with their distinctive chemistry.

Shin Joo and Yoo Ri

As two gumiho who work for Lee Yeon and Lee Rang, Shin Joo (Hwang Hee) and Yoo Ri (Kim Yong Ji) resolved their preliminary misunderstandings about one another and gained recognition with viewers for his or her brutally candy chemistry.

Finishing up Lee Rang’s orders, Yoo Ri stole a necklace that helped the wearer perceive animals by planting a kiss on Shin Joo’s cheek. Shin Joo started to develop emotions for her after she returned the necklace whereas expressing her fear about a severely injured canine.

Though he knew of her connection to Lee Rang, Shin Joo revealed his emotions for her by saying, “It doesn’t matter the way you’ve lived. I’ll present you that the world isn’t shrouded in simply evil.” Afterward, whereas making Yoo Ri some conventional Russian dishes, Shin Joo proposed to her, saying, “I’m saying I wish to be your good friend, and in addition your loved ones.” Nonetheless, episode 12 noticed Yoo Ri attacking Lee Rang after being hypnotized by Imoogi, and Shin Joo was additionally seen being put below Imoogi’s hypnosis as effectively. Viewers are left in suspense as they wait to see what sort of trials will befall the couple.

Bok Hye Ja and Group Chief Lee

Bok Hye Ja (Kim Soo Jin), proprietor of the restaurant “The Snail Bride” in addition to the fabled snail bride herself, and Nam Ji Ah’s boss workforce chief Lee have been drawing consideration with their mysterious aura.

In the earlier episode, Bok Hye Ja grew cautious of how workforce chief Lee was treating her, considering that he was solely being good to her since she was a widow. Nonetheless, he conveyed his sincerity by responding, “I don’t see you because the widow who’s working her restaurant alone. I’m actually inquisitive about what these mystical eyes are hiding.” Having each suffered ache previously, it stays to be seen how the couple’s new try at romance will play out.

Lee Rang and Kim Soo Oh

Because the reincarnation of Lee Rang’s canine Gumdoong, Kim Soo Oh (Jung Si Youl) helps Lee Rang get in contact along with his extra candy and affectionate aspect. Lee Rang misplaced the glasses that assist the consumer see the previous lifetime of one other, after bumping into Kim Soo Oh. Lee Rang then met the kid who had picked up the merchandise and commenced to get together with him in a pleasant method.

As soon as Lee Rang discovered that Kim Soo Oh was the reincarnation of his beloved canine, he was torn up by the truth that he hadn’t been capable of shield him. Lee Rang took it upon himself to deal with Kim Soo Oh effectively, shopping for him chocolate bread and later rescuing him from his abusive step-father. Kim Soo Oh additionally took care of Lee Rang by bandaging his wounds. Viewers are questioning if he’ll be capable to stay by Lee Rang’s aspect simply as Gumdoong did earlier than him.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “These three pairs are every enjoying an essential function in including to the variability and wealthy narrative of the drama. Don’t miss a single little bit of the fantasy, romance, motion, and comedy that ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ has in retailer.”

The subsequent episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed” will air on November 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

