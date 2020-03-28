3 tech advances that will change PCs forever

Disclaimer: Lots of the companies mentioned are purchasers of the author.

With the impact of COVID-19, product sales of laptops – specifically Chromebooks for coaching – have been going vertical, and a lot of different OEMs are reporting shortages. Nevertheless the most typical clamshell design goes once more to the early 1990s, well earlier than modern advances in processor period, GPUs, memory, storage, working methods, exhibits and even battery formulations. We keep participating in with different variants just like the approaching Microsoft Flooring Neo, nonetheless they nonetheless fall well in want of what you will have anticipated to adapt inside the closing 30 or so years.

To be taught this text in full, please click on on proper right here