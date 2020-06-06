3 Things To Find Out In The Final 3 Episodes Of “The King: Eternal Monarch”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” is coming to an in depth with solely two episodes left till the finale on June 12.

“The King: Eternal Monarch” tells the story of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who stay in parallel universes, one the place Korea is a constitutional monarchy and one that’s much like the modern-day republic.

Spoilers

In episode 13, Lee Gon suspected that there should be a technique to journey via time and deliberate to cease Lee Rim (Lee Jung Jin) from taking one half of the legendary flute of the Silla Dynasty (manpashikjeok) on the evening of treason. Nonetheless, earlier than he may depart for the Korean Empire, Lee Gon was attacked by Luna (Kim Go Eun), who seems to be similar to Jung Tae Eul, and collapsed. Then, Lee Gon, who noticed himself carrying his black garments and Luna with Jung Tae Eul’s new ID card, was shocked to understand that the one that saved him on the evening of treason was his future self.

Listed below are three issues to look at for because the drama begins to wrap up its story!

Luna’s menace: “When you meet me now, you’ll die.”

Luna, who has the identical face as Jung Tae Eul however lives a totally completely different life as a felony within the Korean Empire, has lived a lonely life with nothing to name her personal. Upon seeing Lee Rim present her a household image and an ID card, Luna was impressed and urged that she steal Jung Tae Eul’s identification. Luna fooled everybody by taking up Jung Tae Eul’s home, ID card, and cellphone, and she or he even kissed Kang Shin Jae (Kim Kyung Nam), who mistook her for Jung Tae Eul and grew much more confused.

Jung Tae Eul, who came upon about Luna’s antics within the modern-day republic, known as Luna and requested her, who was nonetheless utilizing Jung Tae Eul’s telephone, to fulfill up instantly. Luna then responded, “You’re in hassle. When you meet me now, you’ll die. Be grateful that we aren’t assembly one another.”

Luna, who tried to poison Lee Gon within the final scene of episode 13, is making viewers inquisitive about how she’s going to assault Jung Tae Eul.

Kang Shin Jae in Yang Solar Care Heart

Jung Tae Eul, who found Goo Eun Ah (Jung Eun Chae), the look-alike of the prime minister of the Korean Empire Goo Search engine optimization Ryeong, started to search for Goo Eun Ah. On the day of the thunderstorms, Jung Tae Eul, who has been kidnapped and was staying within the imperial family, confirmed that Prime Minister Goo is ready to journey between universes after seeing Goo Search engine optimization Ryeong with the identical signal as Lee Gon. After Jung Tae Eul returned to modern-day Korea, she heard about Goo Eun Ah’s disappearance and commenced to research the suspicious Yang Solar Care Heart. Upon seeing Kang Shin Jae, who was accompanying Jung Tae Eul, a employee on the care heart grew to become shocked, and the response created an odd environment.

The care heart employees started to behave as if they’d obtained an order, and the Yang Solar Care Heart is believed to be the bottom of Lee Rim’s remnants in modern-day Korea after Goo Eun Ah was found to be lifeless. In the meantime, Kang Shin Jae’s shock at seeing the mattress in Room 101, the room with no identify, has raised suspicions.

Viewers are curious as to who the affected person in Room 101 is and whether or not Kang Shin Jae of the Korean Empire will present a last-minute transformation.

Lee Rim’s realization

Lee Gon realized that the one that saved him on the evening of treason was truly himself. On the identical time, Lee Rim came upon that the one that saved the 8-year-old Lee Gon was Lee Gon from the long run.

In contrast to Lee Gon who was shocked at this truth, Lee Rim coldly remarked, “It was you! It was you who saved your self!” Viewers are predicting that Lee Rim will threat his life to dam Lee Gon from returning to his previous. Will Lee Rim return to the evening of treason from 25 years in the past? Or will he additionally plot to take the second half of the flute (manpashikjeok) from Lee Gon?

Manufacturing firm Hwa&Dam Photos commented, “The final three episodes will probably be raging with the extraordinary confrontation between Lee Gon and Lee Rim, who attempt to take again the flute after the one that saved younger Lee Gon on the evening of treason was revealed. An incredible story will play out for 3 episodes ranging from episode 14, which airs on June 5. Please give your consideration till the top.”

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” airs its subsequent episode on June 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

