3 Things To Look Out For In The Final Episodes Of “Repair You”

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” is coming to an in depth!

The Wednesday-Thursday drama is concerning the fateful relationship between psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) and musical actress Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min).

Listed here are three issues to observe for because the drama wraps up its story.

Lee Shi Joon’s future

In the earlier broadcast, Lee Shi Joon was suspended by the disciplinary committee of Eun Kang Hospital for internet hosting a shock reside podcast to attempt to avoid wasting Nurse Na. Will Lee Shi Joon, whose sufferers had been every part to him, have the ability to return to the hospital and overcome his struggles? Viewers are curious to see what Lee Shi Joon will determine to do.

Moreover, the director of the psychiatry heart might be revealed within the finale. Whether or not the director will change into Lee Shi Joon, Park Dae Ha (Jung Hae Kyun), or Oh Ki Tae (Park Soo Younger) is one thing to look out for.

Han Woo Joo’s enchancment

Han Woo Joo, who all the time feared abandonment, experiences excessive temper adjustments and is recognized with borderline persona dysfunction. In the earlier episode, Han Woo Joo started to take the primary steps to restoration after accepting the truth that she lives with the dysfunction.

Moreover, Han Woo Joo found that her mom thinks that Han Woo Joo has misplaced herself within the course of. Han Woo Joo additionally ended her obsession together with her stepmother and confirmed superb development as an individual.

The final episodes will depict Han Woo Joo’s new beginnings. Viewers are curious as to the place she is going to go subsequent as somebody who gave up drama remedy to show aspiring musical actors.

The way it all ends

“Repair You” has created a relatable story that portrays the lives of sufferers recognized with a variety of psychological problems and their means of therapeutic. What sort of finale will wrap up the story?

In the ending of episode 28, Lee Shi Joon discovered In Dong Hyuk (Tae In Ho) caught up in an incident of drug habit, signaling one other drawback to be resolved. With the looks of army commander Tune Min Soo (Ryu Shi Received), the tales of In Dong Hyuk’s previous, and the improvement of Shin Ha Kyun’s and Jung So Min’s characters, viewers are anticipating how every part will finish.

The subsequent episodes of “Repair You” air on June 24 at 10 p.m. KST

