3 Things To Love About Unconventional Taiwanese BL Drama “HIStory 4: Close To You”

The brand new season of essentially the most compelling BL collection on the town, the “HIStory” collection, returns for a fourth season titled “HIStory 4: Close to You,” starring extra eye-catching male actors!

Listed here are some causes “HIStory 4: Close to You” is a drama all BL followers want to take a look at.

The most recent installment within the “HIStory” collection

The “HIStory” collection has attracted a lot consideration for its spectacular love tales and charming characters. “HIStory 4: Close To You” is an much more developed model of the earlier seasons, which means that it’s stuffed with emotional and affectionate scenes and is extra partaking than earlier than. Nonetheless, the earlier dramas within the collection have additionally instructed strong touching love tales.

The “HIStory” collection consists of 5 internet dramas in all together with “HIStory 1” (3 episodes, every 75 minutes), “HIStory 2” (8 episodes, every 45 minutes), “HIStory 3: Make Our Days Depend” (10 episodes, every 45 minutes), “HIStory 3: Trapped” (10 episodes, every 45 minutes), and now “HIStory 4: Close to You.” Each season tells a distinct and unbiased story.

“HIStory 1” contains three unbiased tales, and the three episodes are every their very own curler coasters. “HIStory2 ” is comprised of two particular BL tales. The primary story is a few faculty professor and single father who falls in love with a youthful male, and the second story is about two stepbrothers who attempt to repress their socially unacceptable emotions for one another. Real chemistry is current always between the characters, and the music is wonderful.

Take a look at “HIStory 1” right here…

Watch Now

…and “HIStory 2” right here!

Watch Now

The 2 seasons of “HIStory 3” have aroused widespread heated dialogue.

“HIStory 3: Trapped”

In a capturing homicide case, a policeman and a gangster have been killed. What secrets and techniques are hidden behind them? The one survivor is Tang Yi (Chris Wu), the younger grasp of the Tianmeng gang, who units up a bureau to catch the assassin to avenge his boss. In the meantime, police investigator Meng Shao Fei (Jake Hsu) progressively falls into Tang Yi’s “love lure” within the strategy of tracing the reality of the homicide case. The 2 males have been rivals at first, however their relationship ultimately develops into romantic love. The theme of this drama is certainly one of “police and bandits,” which provides a component of thrill.

Watch “HIStory 3: Trapped” beneath:

Watch Now

“HIStory 3: Make Our Days Depend”

Xiang Hao Ting (Tune Wei En), the campus tyrant of Renren Excessive College, crosses paths with Yu Xi Gu (Huang Juan Zhi), a indifferent pupil with good grades. After they first meet, Xiang Hao Ting and his associates are all the time choosing on Yu Xi Gu. However after Xiang Hao Ting and Yu Xi Gu set up their relationship, they develop into the sweetest couple. Xiang Hao Ting is modified by love. His fixed domineering to start with turns into flirting, exhibiting a drastic distinction.

Binge-watch “HIStory 3: Make Our Days Depend”:

Watch Now

“HIStory 4: Close to You”

As the most recent addition to the “HIStory” BL universe, “HIStory 4: Close to You” will carry a model new expertise to the viewers. The plot unfolds from the attitude of a fujoshi (a feminine fan of BL), and it focuses on two particular pairs of gay {couples}—the forbidden love between stepbrothers, and two boys who come to appreciate their sexual identities. The plot is relaxed and humorous, reflecting the distinctiveness of real love and the fluidity of sexuality.

Pair 1: A heartwarming story of two males discovering their sexual identities

One of many tales in “HIStory 4: Close to You” is a few man who pretends to be homosexual as a part of a plan to chase a lady he likes—solely to appreciate he actually is homosexual.

To pursue his childhood old flame Liu Mei Fang (Cindy Chi), who’s a fujoshi, Xiao Li Chen (Charles Tu) pretends to be a gay couple with Teng Mu Ren, a disciplined noble boy performed by Anson Chen, to intentionally entice Mei Fang’s consideration. Whereas pretending to be homosexual, Xiao Li Chen typically asks himself: “How can there be this sense? Why is there nonetheless an aftertaste? Do I actually like him?” He has a direct angle to relationships, so he decides to comply with his need to indicate Mu Ren all of his ardour and a spotlight. In the meantime, Mu Ren additionally will get a “unusual feeling” for Li Chen, which prompts him to typically act resistingly with Li Chen. However the attraction between them is like inevitable gravity, and so they fall in love with one another unconsciously.

As a viewer, you’ll be deeply moved by the surprising story of the 2 males who uncover that they’re homosexual when they fall in love with one another. Whereas there’s a lot emotional rigidity between this couple, additionally, you will have the ability to get pleasure from a relaxed and humorous plot that highlights the method gaining self-awareness and beginning a relationship.

Pair 2: A narrative of affection with out boundaries

The opposite a part of the drama tells a taboo love story between two stepbrothers. Whereas their personalities are utterly totally different, they’ve souls that complement one another completely, thus attracting one another inevitably.

Ye Xing Si is a caring man who brings heat to others. He has a brother, Fu Yong Jie, with whom he’s not associated by blood. Yong Jie is a chilly medical pupil whose character is the other of Xing Si’s, and he was fairly pampered by his stepbrother. Fu Yong Jie chooses to guard himself by being detached, and the dearth of affection from his father results in his obsession along with his brother. Resulting from his insecurity, Yong Jie is suspicious of whether or not his brother is worthy of his love, so he checks his brother’s angle over and over. However Ye Xing Si makes use of his gentleness to soften Yong Jie’s coronary heart. He fulfills each promise he makes with Yong Jie and is all the time cautious and mild. Xing Si’s each motion reassures his brother as if he’s saying, “Don’t be afraid, I’ll all the time accompany you.” Nonetheless, Xing Si can’t carry himself to act towards his father, so Yong Jie takes motion and tries to interrupt their father’s opposition towards their relationship.

Yong Jie and Xing Si’s story is certainly one of destiny. The 2 have been destined to be collectively and develop into one another’s saviors. Their life experiences and personalities are complementary, which means they’re solely full once they come collectively.

(*3*)

It’s attention-grabbing to notice that same-sex marriage has been authorized in Taiwan for nearly two years now. The drama’s plot revolves round a wedding advisor agency, by means of which the drama depicts the change within the social notion of sexual minorities, raises consciousness of being acutely aware of 1’s personal sexual orientation, and exhibits easy methods to discover inside peace in a standard surroundings.

“HIStory 4: Close to You” is very really helpful and might’t be missed.

Begin watching “HIStory 4: Close to You” now!

Watch Now