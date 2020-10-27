3 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About The Premiere Of “The Spies Who Loved Me”

Any “Goblin” followers on the market? Our favourite Grim Reaper-Sunny couple have been star-crossed lovers in “Goblin,” then reunited in “Contact Your Coronary heart” for his or her fourth(?) reincarnation. However as everyone knows, they solely get 4 lifetimes collectively, so now, The Powers That Be have separated them… onto two separate networks! Lee Dong Wook is off romancing his old flame, Ah Eum, in “Story of the 9-Tailed,” whereas Yoo In Na is now Ah Reum, a girl caught between two males. Come to consider it, these two feminine characters have veeery related names. And these two reveals are airing on the identical night time too. Is the universe attempting to inform us one thing?

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a rom-com that’s centered round Kang Ah Reum (Yoo In Na), a marriage costume designer who’s on her second marriage. She all of a sudden finds herself caught up on the earth of espionage as a result of her husband, Derek Hyun (Im Joo Hwan), occurs to be an undercover spy. Worse but, so is her ex-husband, Jeon Ji Hoon (Eric).

Listed below are three issues we beloved and one factor we hated concerning the premiere:

Warning: Spoilers forward!

LOVED: The fascinating set-up

We’ve seen reveals that begin off with {couples} being strangers then ultimately falling in love. We’ve seen reveals the place {couples} are in love then break up for another person. We’ve additionally seen reveals which have exes discover one another and fall again in love. However “The Spies Who Loved Me” trumps all that and provides us a married couple. Who will undoubtedly get divorced. And the spouse will get again with the ex-husband. Discuss “it’s difficult.”

Kang Ah Reum is a marriage robe designer who by no means actually believed in marriage. That’s, till she meets Jun Ji Hoon, a journey author and fellow-“I’m-going-to-stay-a-bachelor.” They coincidentally meet one another at Jeju island, the place they start a whirlwind romance that ultimately results in them each attempting one thing they aren’t actually assured in — marriage. Quick ahead a couple of years, and this marriage has dissolved, leaving Ah Reum much more resistant in the direction of the concept of marriage. That’s (you guessed it), till she meets one other man, a diplomat by the title of Derek Hyun. What Ah Reum doesn’t know, nevertheless, is she apparently has a really particular sort. Each the ex-husband and the present husband are spies — Ji Hoon is an Interpol agent, whereas Derek is an industrial spy.

An Interpol agent who… moonlights as a stripper? You’ll simply have to observe the present to search out out!

This entire set-up is fairly fascinating and albeit it’ll be intriguing to see how the writers write themselves out of this difficult scenario. Will they must make Derek the dangerous man to justify Ah Reum going again to Ji Hoon? Will Ah Reum inevitably cheat on Derek? How will realizing the reality change Ah Reum’s perspective on each males? Or will Ah Reum simply kick each males to the curb and develop into a spy herself? The potentialities are infinite!

LOVED: The falling out and in of affection (in a single episode!)

It normally takes some time for a drama to construct a romance up, however for “The Spies Who Loved Me,” we dive head in first with the falling-in-love portion. The present offers us a succinct reduce of how Ji Hoon and Ah Reum meet, fall in love, date, determine to get married, and with loads of skinship thrown in for good measure too. And we purchase it. All the pieces is completed so fantastically (the aesthetically beautiful Jeju panorama is a significant bonus) and Eric and Yoo In Na share such pure chemistry, you possibly can’t assist however be swept up on this whirlwind romance of Ji Hoon and Ah Reum’s.

(*3*)

Nevertheless with the crumbling of their marriage comes additionally the disdain they’ve for one another (or Ah Reum for Ji Hoon, extra particularly). They run into one another once more on the very spot of their first assembly, and it’s so apparent they’re exes with baggage. Ji Hoon and Ah Reum nonetheless share a really pure rapport with one another — they even have a few of their outdated habits from after they have been collectively — and that doesn’t go away simply because they’re exes, however Ah Reum’s contempt for Ji Hoon is simply as palpable. The two contrasting energies make their reunion so awkwardly fascinating to observe and the 2 actors actually convey to life the start and crash touchdown of this relationship.

Actually signaling their relationship going from vibrant to colorless.

LOVED: The easy-to-like actors

Talking of the actors, “The Spies Who Loved Me,” boasts a fairly well-known trio within the central love-triangle. Eric has earned a “Rom-com King” title for his relatable and loveable characters in dramas similar to “One other Oh Hae Younger,” whereas Yoo In Na has been stealing hearts in her more moderen hits “Goblin” and “Contact Your Coronary heart.” These two actors convey such a down-to-earth relatability and vulnerability to their characters, it’s simple to like them and root for them, regardless of their shortcomings. And whereas the drama is brimming with spies and espionage, the grounded-ness that Eric and Yoo In Na convey to the fold helps preserve the deal with the relationships between individuals.

Im Joo Hwan is one other star issue within the drama. And since he’s normally most memorable in antagonistic roles, we are able to’t assist however marvel if his character, Derek Hyun, has sinister motives and can find yourself on reverse sides of Ji Hoon and Ah Reum. This suspicion is additional exacerbated when Ah Reum is warned to be cautious about these round her. Im Joo Hwan as Derek Hyun gives a very completely different power to the extra “open” characters of Ji Hoon and Ah Reum, which makes for this love-triangle — each by way of marriage and espionage — so fascinating.

(*1*)

And kudos to the present for casting Yoon So Hee as Sophie, the scientist main a analysis challenge on fusion power and turns into an informant for Interpol (her storyline is central within the first two episodes). Assume she’s too fairly to be a famend scientist? Right here’s a enjoyable reality: Yoon So Hee herself was enrolled in KAIST, a number one analysis college in South Korea. Magnificence and brains? We women can do all of it!

HATED: The tone of the present

Okay, so “hated” is a robust phrase, however “wished it was much less comedic and extra modern as an alternative” simply doesn’t have the identical ring to it. However that basically is the gist of this teeny tiny grumble. The posters launched previous to the premiere have been tremendous modern and richly saturated, so I did are available in anticipating it to be cooler, extra polished, and with the spies typically extra debonair. So it’s a little disappointing to see the present selecting to lean extra closely into the rom-com of all of it and skimping on the cool issue that comes with the spy style. Come to consider it, the Interpol division we see within the drama is fairly low-tech. No cool devices, no cool know-how, and barely any weapons.

There’s a scene the place Ji Hoon chases his goal into the laundry room, and the 2 battle utilizing towels. And reasonably than it being a dynamically choreographed motion scene, the 2 simply give one another towel snaps like two outdated males in a sauna. It doesn’t precisely come throughout as comedic both, so the one factor that scene achieves is have you ever once more questioning why Interpol brokers aren’t that cool.

Have you ever watched the premiere of “The Spies Who Loved Me”? Will you proceed to observe it weekly? Tell us within the feedback under!

