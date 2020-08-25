3 Things We Loved & 2 Things We Hated About Episodes 7 & 8 Of “Flower Of Evil”

Is anybody nonetheless respiration after the midway mark of “Flower of Evil”? The brand new episodes are nothing in need of soul-crushing as the connection between Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) and Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained) continues to take heavy blows. When you haven’t watched but, you’ll want to hold some tissues by your aspect. Stuffed with heartbreaking twists and turns, listed below are the issues we cherished and hated about episodes 7 and 8.

Warning spoilers for the episodes under.

LOVED: Cha Ji Gained testing Baek Hee Sung

Each week, Cha Ji Gained proves that she is nothing in need of superb. Decided to unravel the case and search for a cause to forgive her husband, she takes large dangers by revealing all of her arms to Hee Sung. She drops Hyun Soo’s duffel bag in entrance of him and talks about its contents, particularly the tape recorder, and analyzes Hee Sung’s response. In a while, she brings him to Do Min Seok’s workshop and performs his cassette tape to try to uncover who Hee Sung actually is.

Speak about intense, proper? Each actors do such a incredible job of capturing the characters’ feelings. Moon Chae Gained effortlessly masters the anger that Ji Gained feels, in addition to the love and fear she nonetheless has for Hee Sung. Lee Joon Gi is nothing in need of unbelievable when he portrays the extraordinary panic that Hee Sung harbors. These scenes provide up so many feelings. On one hand, it’s painful to look at Hee Sung be traumatized once more because the viewers is aware of that he’s not a killer, and even worse, Ji Gained is the one one that has all the time believed in him. Nonetheless, Ji Gained isn’t aware of the knowledge the viewers is aware of. Whereas her ways appear merciless, there is no such thing as a excellent approach to react to this. After 14 years, she has found her husband has been mendacity to her and may very well be a harmful killer. She desires to get to the reality shortly and earlier than anybody else finds out. As an alternative of being absorbed in heartbreak, she makes use of her expertise as a detective to interrogate Hee Sung. When she believes she’s pushed him too far, she instantly helps him. These scenes showcase Ji Gained’s battle as each a detective and spouse rather well, and it’s each spectacular and heartbreaking to look at how she handles it.

LOVED: Hee Sung reuniting with Do Hae Soo

The household reunion we’ve all been ready for lastly occurred. After analyzing the recording of his father’s confederate, Hee Sung decides that he has to hunt out his sister Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin). After receiving a location to fulfill her from Mu Jin (Search engine optimisation Hyun Woo), the pair reunite on the deserted swimming pool. They share a hug as Hae Soo cries tears of reduction and happiness upon lastly see her brother once more. In a while, they’re cooped up shoulder-to-shoulder and filling one another in on what occurred throughout their time aside.

These scenes are so healthful. These two have suffered a lot, and it was nice to see them be collectively. From the flashback of the village foreman’s homicide to Hee Sung’s keen confessions about his household, viewers can really feel the deep sibling bond they share. They might do something to guard one another and guarantee that the opposite resides fortunately. The hope is that they not get separated once more for a very long time after this, as they each need to be comfortable and be current in one another’s lives.

LOVED: Ji Gained’s cellphone name with Eun Ha

If there’s any character who can loosen up the heavy temper of the present, it’s Baek Eun Ha (Jung Search engine optimisation Yeon). After leaving the deserted constructing Hee Sung was at together with his sister, Ji Gained receives a cellphone name from her daughter. Eun Ha brightly exhibits off a drawing she fabricated from their household and their house. Via tears, Ji Gained smiles and tells Eun Ha she loves her, and Eun Ha says she loves her too, simply as a lot as she loves her dad.

This scene melts your coronary heart. Whereas the present is jammed full of cute scenes of Hee Sung and Eun Ha, it’s superior that we lastly have one with Eun Ha and Ji Gained. Irrespective of how Ji Gained’s relationship seems with Hee Sung, there is no such thing as a denying that Eun Ha is a treasured reward that they made collectively. Eun Ha couldn’t have offered her dose of cuteness for her mother at a extra excellent time even when she tried.

HATED: Ji Gained overhearing that Hee Sung has by no means cherished her

Essentially the most agonizing scene from these episodes is when Ji Gained eavesdrops on Hae Soo and Hee Sung. Inquisitive about his life, Hae Soo asks about Hee Sung’s household and ultimately asks him if he has ever cherished Ji Gained. Hee Sung admits that he has by no means cherished her and that he isn’t able to feeling such feelings. Ji Gained’s fist curls up and he or she leaves the constructing.

Whereas the angst-lover in me is prospering from this scene, it’s nonetheless troublesome to abdomen. This totally crushes Ji Gained. Although she laments that she shouldn’t have anticipated him to reply anything, typically you simply can’t assist how you are feeling. She has cherished Hee Sung so wholly, and to find that this complete time he has by no means cherished her, even after having a toddler collectively, is downright melancholic. Contemplating shortly after this scene that she takes off her marriage ceremony ring, it doesn’t seem to be their relationship will make it. Hopefully, because the drama enters into its second half, Ji Gained and Hee Sung can develop again collectively.

HATED: Kim Mu Jin’s self-righteous angle

Regardless of being proved incorrect about Hee Sung’s innocence time and time once more, Mu Jin by no means appears to truly imagine it. After Hee Sung calls out Mu Jin for utilizing their investigation time as a approach to win again Hae Soo, Mu Jin throws Hee Sung’s lack of ability to really feel feelings in his face. He calls Hee Sung irregular and claims no regular individual would ever wish to keep by his aspect.

Mu Jin’s delight actually will get one of the best of him right here. His tangent about how he’s the conventional one feels somewhat hypocritical contemplating how he dumped Hae Soo up to now and in addition stoned Hee Sung after tying him as much as a tree. To not point out he doesn’t partake on this type of goading with Hae Soo, who he now is aware of is the one that killed the village foreman. Since he has seen her as the conventional sibling, he tries to know and rationalize her actions regardless of not providing the identical kindness and respect to Hee Sung. His self-righteous angle actually exhibits off his shortcomings and narrow-minded pondering and makes his character unenjoyable. Hopefully, as extra truths of the previous come to mild, hopefully he’ll change his habits and mind-set.

Hey Soompiers! What did you consider the brand new episodes? Do you suppose Ji Gained and Hee Sung’s marriage will survive? Tell us within the feedback under!

