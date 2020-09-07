3 Times Kim Min Jae Made Viewers’ Hearts Flutter In The First 2 Episodes Of “Do You Like Brahms?”

Simply two episodes into his new drama, Kim Min Jae is already sweeping viewers off their ft!

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” is a drama that tells the story of classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and their goals. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, who’s the primary Korean to win an award on the Worldwide Frederick Chopin Piano Competitors.

In addition to his mesmerizing musical expertise, Kim Min Jae’s character has additionally stolen viewers’ hearts together with his candy and caring character. Listed below are 3 ways (to this point!) during which Kim Min Jae has made viewers’ hearts flutter:

1. When he quietly helps out in a precarious scenario

When the conductor angrily kicked out Chae Music Ah (performed by Park Eun Bin) in entrance of your entire orchestra, Park Joon Younger knocked his ebook off the piano in an try and divert the conductor’s consideration. Nonetheless, Chae Music Ah was in the end nonetheless kicked out, and Park Joon Younger later witnessed her in a distinct uncomfortable scenario. A good friend requested Chae Music Ah how their efficiency went, and to assist her keep away from any awkward explanations, Park Joon Younger jumped in to inform her, “You labored exhausting as we speak.” He then left the chums to talk on their very own.

2. When he makes feedback that elevate Chae Music Ah’s vanity

Concerning her proposal for his or her ensemble efficiency, Chae Music Ah shyly commented, “Anybody may write this.” Park Joon Younger responded, “That is spectacular. If anybody can write it, does everybody truly do it?” Listening to these uplifting feedback had viewers smiling simply as brightly as Chae Music Ah!

3. When he reveals off his thoughtful aspect

After Chae Music Ah spilled her espresso, Park Joon Younger observed how little she had left to drink after handing out the untouched cups of espresso to everybody else and leaving herself the one which spilled probably the most. The realization made Park Joon Younger change their espresso cups, then shortly take a sip out of hers in case she protested. Regardless of not even being a espresso drinker, he additionally instructed Chae Music Ah, “I drink it sometimes today,” in order that she wouldn’t really feel dangerous.

Kim Min Jae’s beauty and enticing voice, mixed together with his candy and charismatic character, have already got viewers captivated by Park Joon Younger’s romance with Chae Music Ah. On-line, viewers have been reacting with feedback like “I’ve fallen for Kim Min Jae in simply two episodes” and “Joon Younger’s delicate consideration makes my coronary heart flutter.”

The subsequent episode of SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on September 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode of the drama with English subtitles under!

