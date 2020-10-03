3 Times Lee Do Hyun’s Fatherly Love In “18 Once more” Has Brought Viewers To Tears

Lee Do Hyun’s efficiency as a father in “18 Once more” is bringing tears to the eyes of many followers!

Based mostly on the American movie “17 Once more,” “18 Once more” is a couple of man on the point of divorce who all of the sudden finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self. Yoon Sang Hyun performs the older model of the protagonist Hong Dae Younger, and Lee Do Hyun performs the teenage counterpart who goes by the identify Go Woo Younger. Kim Ha Neul co-stars as Hong Dae Younger’s spouse, Jung Da Jung.

The present has been touching viewers with its shifting portrayal of household love. One of many highlights is the emotional scenes that target Hong Dae Younger turning into a father on the younger age of 18, in addition to later caring for his kids even when he turns into their classmate Go Woo Younger.

Spoilers

Take a look at the three scenes that finest present his character’s deep love for his twins!

1. “Dad is so sorry.”

In the previous, when Jung Da Jung was pregnant, Hong Dae Younger’s father (performed by Lee Byung Joon) had instructed his son that getting married in highschool would spoil Jung Da Jung’s life, which had made Hong Dae Younger not sure about whether or not they need to hold their infants. Nonetheless, he acquired a name from Jung Da Jung and when he ran to her, she instructed him that she couldn’t hear the twins’ heartbeats. He sobbed as he appeared on the ultrasound display and mentioned, “I’m sorry. Dad made a mistake. Dad is so sorry.” Many viewers started to cry together with him within the heartbreaking scene.

Quickly after, the twins’ hearts started to beat once more. He mentioned via a narration, “Life all the time places the burden on what’s a very powerful. Even when that weight makes us surrender a whole lot of issues, nothing may very well be extra essential than these infants. That’s how we grew to become dad and mom.”

2. Sacrificing on wet days

On a day prior to now when the rain was pouring, Hong Dae Younger had gone to choose up his twins from kindergarten. He mentioned in a narration, “You’ll be able to inform the dimensions of an individual’s love when it’s raining. Even should you use an umbrella collectively, you possibly can clearly see the dimensions of an individual’s love by trying on the slope of it.”

Hong Dae Younger continued to let himself get moist within the rain whereas defending his twins together with his umbrella, and the scene was overlapped with him doing the identical as Go Woo Younger for his daughter Si Ah when she’s in highschool. The gorgeous portrayal of the burden of affection being represented by the slope of an umbrella introduced many viewers to tears.

3. Caring for his sick daughter, then and now

When Si Ah handed out resulting from cramps she’d developed due to stress, Go Woo Younger carried her on his again and ran as quick as he may. He then didn’t take his eyes off her out of fear.

When he noticed a mom on the hospital who was holding her sick child and feeling sorry, he was reminded of himself prior to now, bringing Si Ah to the hospital when she was sick. Not sure of what to do, the younger father had cried and simply mentioned, “Dad is sorry.” Irrespective of his younger age, Hong Dae Younger had ached as a result of his daughter was sick, and the daddy’s ardent love for his daughter had viewers reaching for the tissues once more.

“18 Once more” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on JTBC.

Watch Lee Do Hyun in “Resort Del Luna” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

(*3*)