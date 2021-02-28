3 Urgent Questions That Need To Be Answered In OCN’s “Occasions”

OCN’s new drama “Occasions” is elevating plenty of questions with its “time warp” idea!

“Occasions” stars Lee Joo Younger as Website positioning Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Website positioning Gi Tae (Kim Younger Chul), who connects to a reporter named Lee Jin Woo (Lee Website positioning Jin) dwelling 5 years prior to now. She makes use of this connection to stop the demise of her father, however finally ends up stumbling throughout a harmful reality.

Spoilers

Lee Jin Woo and Website positioning Jung In teamed up via their mysterious cellphone name and succeeded in stopping the assassination of Website positioning Gi Tae in 2015. Nonetheless, the ends in 2020 have been nothing like what the characters or the viewers anticipated. Website positioning Gi Tae stays useless, however he has now been accused of a drunken hit-and-run as nicely. In altering the previous, the characters created much more pressing questions for the long run.

What was the primary time warp that rocked Website positioning Jung In’s world?

Website positioning Jung In lived an strange life together with her father, a person whom she revered, and he or she herself walked unshaken down the trail of a reporter who believes in justice. In the center of this excellent life, a suspicious base station hearth in 2019 shook up her world. The beginning of her fully modified life was her father’s tragic assassination in 2015. Website positioning Jung In discovered herself in 2020 dwelling with the outcomes of her modified previous with out understanding what modifications precisely occurred. What was the primary time warp that plunged her world into chaos?

Who was Kim Jin Chul speaking to on the cellphone?

Kim Jin Chul (Yoo Jae Myung), the sniper who focused Website positioning Gi Tae, was on a cellphone name with a mysterious accomplice. On October 12, 2015, Kim Jin Chul was heading to the marketing campaign cease at Hankuk College when he seen that Lee Jin Woo was trailing him. He shortly shook him off by altering up his deliberate path of motion earlier than calling somebody and saying, “I’m heading to Hankuk College now.” This implies that another person was behind the assassination of Website positioning Gi Tae—however who and why?

What about Lee Jin Woo’s deadly automotive accident?

(*3*)

Website positioning Jung In persuades Lee Jin Woo to work together with her after revealing that he’ll die in a automotive accident in 2015. If he helps her save her father, then she’s going to give him the placement and time of the deadly automotive accident. However regardless that Lee Jin Woo blocked the gunshot, Website positioning Gi Tae stays useless sooner or later. With this, the primary collaboration between 2015’s Lee Jin Woo and 2020’s Website positioning Jung In resulted in failure. Given this resut, can Lee Jin Woo handle to stop his personal demise?

