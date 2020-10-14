3 Ways Lee Se Jin And Cheon Seung Ho Are The Perfect Couple In “Mr. Coronary heart” (HQ Stills)

Lee Se Jin and Cheon Seung Ho make an lovely couple within the BL drama “Mr. Coronary heart”!

In the drama, Lee Se Jin performs the cheerful character Sang Ha, a member of the varsity observe staff who prefers sprinting reasonably than taking over lengthy distances. Cheon Seung Ho performs Jin Received, who’s the whole reverse, as he’s a record-breaking marathon runner together with his thoughts all the time centered on his subsequent race. Sang Ha is recruited by Jin Received’s coach to assist him as a pacemaker, and whereas Jin Received is towards the concept at first, the 2 develop nearer over time.

Being polar opposites together with your companion can usually be the very cause why you’re the right match for each other, and that appears to be the case for Sang Ha and Jin Received. Take a look at why this couple is the cutest, together with prime quality nonetheless photos!

Perfect peak distinction

The peak distinction actually makes a distinction relating to romance, as it could set the temper of the couple’s dynamics.

Polar opposites: cat vs. canine

Sang Ha’s bubbly, optimistic persona makes him extra of a pet sort, whereas Jin Received’s extra quiet demeanor makes him just like a cat. Opposites entice!

Marathoner vs. sprinter

Each characters are runners, however sprinters and marathoners have fully totally different skills. Sang Ha the sprinter and Jin Received the marathoner every have their very own strengths and weaknesses, and that’s why they complement one another so effectively.

