3 Ways Ong Seong Wu Makes Viewers’ Hearts Flutter In “Extra Than Pals”

Ong Seong Wu is impressing viewers along with his performing in JTBC’s “Extra Than Pals”!

JTBC’s “Greater than Pals” follows the story of two shut pals who fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a woman who offers up on her one-sided love for her finest pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu stars as Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who instantly begins to see her in a brand new gentle.

In final week’s broadcast, Lee Soo lastly realized his emotions for Kyung Woo Yeon. Under are the three charming methods Ong Seong Wu portrays Lee Soo in “Extra Than Pals”!

Coronary heart-fluttering gaze and voice

Ong Seong Wu portrays skilled photographer Lee Soo and his progress along with his trademark deep gaze and honest voice. Whether or not it’s elated sweetness or mournful remorse, Ong Seong Wu conveys Lee Soo’s varied feelings along with his versatile gaze. With the addition of his strains filled with overconfident self-love, Ong Seong Wu’s mild voice provides to the romantic environment of the drama.

Detailed constructing of Lee Soo’s narrative

Lee Soo continues to be clumsy at expressing his love. When he was younger, his mother and father typically fought, ultimately resulting in their divorce. Lee Soo was traumatized by this incident, however he turned much more confused when his mother and father determined to change into pals afterwards, giving him extra stress because of this. Ong Seong Wu makes use of his detailed performing to convey the story of Lee Soo’s narrative. Moreover, he makes use of his in depth understanding of feelings to painting Lee Soo’s jealousy and remorse as Lee Soo comes to appreciate what he felt for Kyung Woo Yeon was greater than friendship.

Ong Seong Wu’s understanding of the character Lee Soo

In addition to his distinctive approach of caring for Kyung Woo Yeon in a seemingly inattentive approach, Lee Soo additionally takes pictures of Kyung Woo Yeon even after resolving to not take pictures of individuals. After he realizes his emotions of affection, Lee Soo is regretful and pained by the point that has already passed by. Ong Seong Wu continues to painting these points of Lee Soo with element by including extra depth and dimensions to his character, concurrently elevating anticipation for his performing in addition to how the rest of the love story will unfold.

“Extra Than Pals” airs each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

