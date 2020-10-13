3 Ways “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Puts A Unique Twist On Traditional Stories

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is delighting viewers with its spin on the fantasy style and reinterpretation of conventional tales!

The much-anticipated tvN drama starring Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum has now aired its first two episodes. It tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who’s looking for out the reality behind the disappearance of her dad and mom. Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother and the kid of a human and a gumiho. The present has been having nice success in its viewership rankings to this point, incomes the No. 1 spot amongst Wednesday-Thursday dramas.

As viewers eagerly await the subsequent installment of the story, three factors have been shared that set the drama aside from different reveals!

1. The creation of a “Ok-fantasy” story

“Story of the 9-Tailed” incorporates a distinctive story during which characters from Korean folklore look identical to us. The drama makes its scenes much more compelling by together with recognizable characters in new and attention-grabbing types, corresponding to the Fox Sister, a stone Buddha, and the legendary creature bulgasari, which is a metal-eating monster. An added bonus is that the present will increase consciousness about a few of these attention-grabbing people from Korea’s conventional tales.

2. A male gumiho who’s additionally a romantic motion hero

One of many features of the present that drew a variety of consideration forward of its premiere was the lead gumiho character being a person, as most gumiho characters in tales are ladies. As well as, Lee Dong Wook’s character Yi Yeon is each a gumiho in addition to the previous mountain spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary, and he’s a “Korean superhero” that possesses extraordinary abilities far past that of a human. Whereas he’s obtained all of the traits of an motion star, his story additionally has a romantic thread since Yi Yeon has spent centuries ready for the resurrection of the love of his life, true to the nature of foxes who’re generally identified to mate for all times.

3. Modernized settings from conventional tales

“Story of the 9-Tailed” additionally transforms settings from conventional tales for the trendy world of the present. For instance, the river that serves because the border between this life and the afterlife (“Samdochun“) is reworked within the drama into the “Afterlife Immigration Workplace.”

Equally, the present reinterprets the story of the Snail Bride (“Ureonggaksi“), who makes scrumptious meals for her husband within the story, by that includes a restaurant referred to as “Ureonggaksi” that serves Korean conventional dishes.

Whereas the gatekeeper to the afterlife is normally a spooky character, she sips an iced Americano and battles with a pc in a refined and vintage workplace, and the Snail Bride turns into the pleasant proprietor of a good looking restaurant that incorporates a fusion of contemporary and conventional design.

The manufacturing group acknowledged, “We’re doing our greatest to current viewers with a inventive drama that features an unpredictable and enjoyable storyline.” They added, “There’ll extra characters from varied tales showing within the drama and getting tousled with the primary characters as they uncover their future, and it’ll improve the fun of the story. Please take note of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed,’ which is able to turn into even extra thrilling because the story unfolds.”

