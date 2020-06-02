30 Disney trivia questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Did you spend so lengthy scrolling via Disney Plus that you just forgot to put in writing a spherical for your on-line pub quiz? Properly, You’ve Obtained A Good friend In Us! We’ve ready a listing of questions to maintain the Disney-obsessed amongst you entertained as you navigate the Complete New World that’s lockdown life.

Questions

Who directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action reboot? Which Broadway heavyweight offered the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (1992) and Mulan in each Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004)? What are the names of all 7 dwarves in Snow White (1937)? “Pull the lever Kronk” is a line from which 2000 movie? What’s the title of Nick Parker’s girlfriend, performed by Elaine Hendrix, in The Mum or dad Entice (1998)? In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis is inheritor to the throne of which fictional European nation? What number of Disney movies has Lindsay Lohan appeared in? Who performs Cruella Deville in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians? Which tune from 2017 animated movie Coco gained the Academy Award for Greatest Unique Music that yr? In Discovering Nemo, what’s the handle of the dentist workplace wherein Nemo is saved? Who’s the Disney director (Ratatouille, The Incredibles, The Unimaginable 2) was the voice of Edna Mode? Who performed the titular function within the 2015 Cinderella live-action reboot? In Wreck It Ralph, what’s the secret to which Vanellope von Schweetz belongs? When Will My Life Start is a tune from which Disney movie? In Magnificence and the Beast (1991), which wing of the fort is Belle forbidden from visiting? Who wrote the music and lyrics for The Lion King’s musical numbers? (1994 Lion King) What are the names of Hades’s henchmen in Hercules (1997)? Who’s the 2012 movie Courageous devoted to? What’s Sully’s full title in Monsters Inc? Which Arrested Improvement star voiced Nick Wilde in Zootopia (2016)? What yr did Excessive College Music premiere on the Disney Channel? Who will play Ariel within the live-action Little Mermaid? Which US state is Lilo & Sew set in? During which Disney animated movie does Joaquin Phoenix voice the principle character? What yr was Bambi launched? In Winnie-the-Pooh, what kind of animal is Eeyore? The place does Edgar the butler attempt to ship Duchess and her kittens to in The Aristocats? What’s the title of the canine in Up (2009)? Who voices Tiana in The Princess and the Frog? Who does Emma Thompson painting in Saving Mr Banks?

Answers:

Man Ritchie Lea Salonga Doc, Grumpy, Blissful, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey The Emperor’s New Groove Meredith Blake Genovia 6 – The Mum or dad Entice, Life-Dimension, Get a Clue, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Herbie: Totally Loaded, Glenn Shut Bear in mind Me 42 Wallaby Manner, Sydney, Australia Brad Chicken Lily James Sugar Rush Tangled West wing Elton John and Tim Rice Ache and Panic Steve Jobs, the Apple CEO and chairman of Pixar, who died earlier than the movie’s launch. James P. Sullivan Jason Bateman 2006 Halle Bailey Hawaii Brother Bear – voice of Kenai 1942 Donkey Timbuktu Dug Anika Noni Rose P. L. Travers

