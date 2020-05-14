30 Disney trivia questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Did you spend so lengthy scrolling by way of Disney Plus that you just forgot to put in writing a spherical for your on-line pub quiz? Properly, You’ve Obtained A Buddy In Us! We’ve ready an inventory of questions to maintain the Disney-obsessed amongst you entertained as you navigate the Entire New World that’s lockdown life.

If you might want to research up earlier than the quiz Disney Plus has a seven-day free trial (or £59.99 to subscribe for a yr).

Questions

Who directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action reboot? Which Broadway heavyweight offered the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (1992) and Mulan in each Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004)? What are the names of all 7 dwarves in Snow White (1937)? “Pull the lever Kronk” is a line from which 2000 movie? What’s the title of Nick Parker’s girlfriend, performed by Elaine Hendrix, in The Mum or dad Lure (1998)? In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis is inheritor to the throne of which fictional European nation? What number of Disney movies has Lindsay Lohan appeared in? Who performs Cruella Deville in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians? Which track from 2017 animated movie Coco received the Academy Award for Greatest Unique Music that yr? In Discovering Nemo, what’s the handle of the dentist workplace through which Nemo is stored? Who’s the Disney director (Ratatouille, The Incredibles, The Unbelievable 2) was the voice of Edna Mode? Who performed the titular position within the 2015 Cinderella live-action reboot? In Wreck It Ralph, what’s the secret to which Vanellope von Schweetz belongs? When Will My Life Start is a track from which Disney movie? In Magnificence and the Beast (1991), which wing of the fort is Belle forbidden from visiting? Who wrote the music and lyrics for The Lion King’s musical numbers? (1994 Lion King) What are the names of Hades’s henchmen in Hercules (1997)? Who’s the 2012 movie Courageous devoted to? What’s Sully’s full title in Monsters Inc? Which Arrested Improvement star voiced Nick Wilde in Zootopia (2016)? What yr did Excessive College Music premiere on the Disney Channel? Who will play Ariel within the live-action Little Mermaid? Which US state is Lilo & Sew set in? By which Disney animated movie does Joaquin Phoenix voice the primary character? What yr was Bambi launched? In Winnie-the-Pooh, what sort of animal is Eeyore? The place does Edgar the butler attempt to ship Duchess and her kittens to in The Aristocats? What’s the title of the canine in Up (2009)? Who voices Tiana in The Princess and the Frog? Who does Emma Thompson painting in Saving Mr Banks?

Answers:

Man Ritchie Lea Salonga Doc, Grumpy, Blissful, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey The Emperor’s New Groove Meredith Blake Genovia 6 – The Mum or dad Lure, Life-Measurement, Get a Clue, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Herbie: Absolutely Loaded, Glenn Shut Bear in mind Me 42 Wallaby Manner, Sydney, Australia Brad Hen Lily James Sugar Rush Tangled West wing Elton John and Tim Rice Ache and Panic Steve Jobs, the Apple CEO and chairman of Pixar, who died earlier than the movie’s launch. James P. Sullivan Jason Bateman 2006 Halle Bailey Hawaii Brother Bear – voice of Kenai 1942 Donkey Timbuktu Dug Anika Noni Rose P. L. Travers

