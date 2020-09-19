30 MPs turned Corona positive, may be cut in the monsoon session of Parliament: report

new Delhi: The possibility of cuts in the monsoon session of Parliament has increased, as 30 MPs have turned Corona positive. If the report is considered, then a week can be cut in the 18-day session. In a report by Reuters, this was stated on Saturday by quoting two senior parliamentarians. Let us know that in the last few days, about one lakh cases of corona are coming out every day. Also Read – ‘Happu Ki Ooltan Paltan’ fame Himani Shivpuri discharged from hospital, actress suffering from COVID-19

Let us tell you that the Parliament started from 14 September and was to run till 1 October, but according to the report, there is a possibility of a week’s cut in the 18-day session. Also Read – Schools Colleges Reopening News: Schools will open in these states from September 21 and will remain closed, parents will have this responsibility

One of the two officials told the news agency that since the beginning of the session the number of positive cases has increased, so the government is looking to shorten the session. Also Read – Revealed in the report, due to corona epidemic, people’s mental health has a bad effect

At least 17 Lok Sabha members (MPs) and 9 Rajya Sabha members of Parliament turned out to be positive in the Corona test on Monday, the first day of the Parliament’s Manasutra session. Due to this, at least 7 Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of many states were found positive in the test of Kovid-19. So far, more than two dozen parliaments have been hit by viral fever.

According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8:00 am on Saturday, 93,337 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in the last 24 hours, with a total of 53,08,014 cases of Kovid-19 in the country. In the last 24 hours, 1,247 infected people have died, with the death toll rising to 85,619. However, 95,880 people have become infection free within 24 hours.

One good thing is that the Ministry of Health said on Saturday that India has surpassed the US by achieving historic global achievement in terms of recovery of Kovid-19 patients and reached the top position in this matter. So far, 42,08,431 Kovid-19 patients have become healthy in the country, which is the highest number of infection-free patients in all countries of the world. The rate of recovery from infection in the country has come down to about 80 percent, while the death rate from infection has come down to 1.61 percent.