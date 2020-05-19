30 Reality TV questions for your home pub quiz

If you happen to’re fed up with being requested about first traces from well-known books and hues on flags, why not introduce a Reality TV spherical into your digital pub quiz?

Don’t fear, RadioTimes.com has executed all of the laborious work for you – listed here are 30 actuality TV questions, saving you the hassle. You may thank us later.

Reality TV Questions

Which comic turned the primary ever Superstar Huge Brother winner in 2001? Put these reveals within the order they arrived on our screens: Made in Chelsea, The Solely Method is Essex, Retaining Up with the Kardashians Which C4 actuality present, impressed by social media, was initially hosted by Maya Jama and Alice Levine in 2018? In Netflix collection, Love is Blind, what number of {couples} mentioned I Do (on digicam) within the collection finale? What was the occupation of Gemma Collins once we first met her in TOWIE? Who had been Alan Sugar’s authentic advisors on The Apprentice? Who gained the primary winter collection of Love Island this 12 months? Which former winner offered Huge Brother when it first moved to Channel 5? Who did Claudia Winkleman change because the host of Strictly Come Dancing? Which supermodel gave us America’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin? Wherein 12 months did Will Younger and Gareth Gates face one another within the last of Pop Idol? This Morning presenter Alison Hammond shot to fame on which actuality present? Who gained the primary UK collection of The Masked Singer this 12 months? Well being guru Gillian McKeith offered an iconic actuality present second when she fainted on which programme? Title the 2002 BBC singing competitors hosted by Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty. Which of those singers has not appeared as a coach on The Voice UK? A) Katy Perry B) Rita Ora C) Kylie Minogue D) Jessie J True or false: Love Island has gained a BAFTA Wherein metropolis was actuality present The Valleys set? What was the identify of the group fashioned throughout the authentic collection of Popstars? Trace: it featured Myleene Klass and Kym Marsh. Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattison shot to fame on which actuality present? ‘Make it Work!’ is a catchphrase on which US trend actuality present? What was the prize on TV expertise present, ‘How Do You Clear up A Downside Like Maria’? Who did Susan Boyle lose to when she reached the ultimate of Britain’s Acquired Expertise? Solely certainly one of these music acts gained X Issue: which one? A) Olly Murs B) JLS C) One Path D) Little Combine What was the identify of C4’s winter sports activities primarily based actuality present, hosted by Davina McCall? Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack had been the celebs of which actuality present? Which blissful Love Island couple from collection three have lately introduced they’re anticipating a child? Which in style actuality present gave grooms a finances to organise their marriage ceremony day in secret, behind their associate’s again? Jeremy Spake was one of many UK’s first actuality stars – which present did he seem on? “Sashay away!” is a catchphrase on which actuality present?

Reality TV Solutions

Jack Dee Retaining Up with the Kardashians (2004), TOWIE (2010), Made in Chelsea (2011) The Circle Two: Lauren & Cameron and Amber & Barnett Used automobile saleswoman Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford Paige Turley and Finley Tapp Brian Dowling Sir Bruce Forsyth Tyra Banks 2002 Huge Brother Nicola Roberts I’m a Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here! Fame Academy A) Katy Perry True! For Finest Reality and Constructed Factual Present in 2018. Cardiff Rumour Geordie Shore Undertaking Runway Starring in a West Finish manufacturing of The Sound of Music Range D) Little Combine The Soar The Osbournes Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Don’t Inform the Bride Airport Ru Paul’s Drag Race

