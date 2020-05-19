General News

30 Reality TV questions for your home pub quiz

May 19, 2020
If you happen to’re fed up with being requested about first traces from well-known books and hues on flags, why not introduce a Reality TV spherical into your digital pub quiz?

Don’t fear, RadioTimes.com has executed all of the laborious work for you – listed here are 30 actuality TV questions, saving you the hassle. You may thank us later.

Take pleasure in!

Reality TV Questions

  1. Which comic turned the primary ever Superstar Huge Brother winner in 2001?
  2. Put these reveals within the order they arrived on our screens: Made in Chelsea, The Solely Method is Essex, Retaining Up with the Kardashians
  3. Which C4 actuality present, impressed by social media, was initially hosted by Maya Jama and Alice Levine in 2018?
  4. In Netflix collection, Love is Blind, what number of {couples} mentioned I Do (on digicam) within the collection finale?
  5. What was the occupation of Gemma Collins once we first met her in TOWIE?
  6. Who had been Alan Sugar’s authentic advisors on The Apprentice?
  7. Who gained the primary winter collection of Love Island this 12 months?
  8. Which former winner offered Huge Brother when it first moved to Channel 5?
  9. Who did Claudia Winkleman change because the host of Strictly Come Dancing?
  10. Which supermodel gave us America’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin?
  11. Wherein 12 months did Will Younger and Gareth Gates face one another within the last of Pop Idol?
  12. This Morning presenter Alison Hammond shot to fame on which actuality present?
  13. Who gained the primary UK collection of The Masked Singer this 12 months?
  14. Well being guru Gillian McKeith offered an iconic actuality present second when she fainted on which programme?
  15. Title the 2002 BBC singing competitors hosted by Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty.
  16. Which of those singers has not appeared as a coach on The Voice UK? A) Katy Perry B) Rita Ora C) Kylie Minogue D) Jessie J
  17. True or false: Love Island has gained a BAFTA
  18. Wherein metropolis was actuality present The Valleys set?
  19. What was the identify of the group fashioned throughout the authentic collection of Popstars? Trace: it featured Myleene Klass and Kym Marsh.
  20. Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattison shot to fame on which actuality present?
  21. ‘Make it Work!’ is a catchphrase on which US trend actuality present?
  22. What was the prize on TV expertise present, ‘How Do You Clear up A Downside Like Maria’?
  23. Who did Susan Boyle lose to when she reached the ultimate of Britain’s Acquired Expertise?
  24. Solely certainly one of these music acts gained X Issue: which one? A) Olly Murs B) JLS C) One Path D) Little Combine
  25. What was the identify of C4’s winter sports activities primarily based actuality present, hosted by Davina McCall?
  26. Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack had been the celebs of which actuality present?
  27. Which blissful Love Island couple from collection three have lately introduced they’re anticipating a child?
  28. Which in style actuality present gave grooms a finances to organise their marriage ceremony day in secret, behind their associate’s again?
  29. Jeremy Spake was one of many UK’s first actuality stars – which present did he seem on?
  30. “Sashay away!” is a catchphrase on which actuality present?

Reality TV Solutions

  1. Jack Dee
  2. Retaining Up with the Kardashians (2004), TOWIE (2010), Made in Chelsea (2011)
  3. The Circle
  4. Two: Lauren & Cameron and Amber & Barnett
  5. Used automobile saleswoman
  6. Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford
  7. Paige Turley and Finley Tapp
  8. Brian Dowling
  9. Sir Bruce Forsyth
  10. Tyra Banks
  11. 2002
  12. Huge Brother
  13. Nicola Roberts
  14. I’m a Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here!
  15. Fame Academy
  16. A) Katy Perry
  17. True! For Finest Reality and Constructed Factual Present in 2018.
  18. Cardiff
  19. Rumour
  20. Geordie Shore
  21. Undertaking Runway
  22. Starring in a West Finish manufacturing of The Sound of Music
  23. Range
  24. D) Little Combine
  25. The Soar
  26. The Osbournes
  27. Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt
  28. Don’t Inform the Bride
  29. Airport
  30. Ru Paul’s Drag Race

