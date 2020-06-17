’30 Rock’ Returns to NBC With New Special Doubling as Upfront Event – Variety

NBC is making it 2006 once more, by means of science or magic: “30 Rock” is returning to the Peacock subsequent month for a brand new, authentic remotely-produced occasion that may also double as an upfront particular for the NBCUniversal properties.

The particular, which is able to air Thursday, July 16 at eight p.m. on NBC, will characteristic the return of solid members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and others, reprising their “30 Rock” roles for what NBC is describing as “a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront occasion.”

The return of “30 Rock” comes as NBC additionally lately aired a brand new episode of “Parks and Recreation,” that includes the present’s stars reprising their roles in an all-new story. On this case, the “30 Rock” particular may also be filmed remotely — however the story will moreover serve as a promo for NBCUniversal programming.

The hour-long, commercial-free occasion will first premiere on NBC after which will probably be rebroadcast throughout USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC as nicely as obtainable to stream on NBCU’s new service Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET. That’s two days after Peacock’s July 15 nationwide launch. (“30 Rock” is offered to stream on Peacock.)

Associated Tales

The “upfront occasion” will characteristic “30 Rock” characters together with Liz Lemon (Fey), Jack Donaghy (Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (McBrayer), and extra touting “the tales and expertise featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 tv season,” the community stated.

“We’re all joyful to have this excuse to (remotely) work collectively once more for NBC,” stated “30 Rock” government producers Fey and Robert Carlock stated in a joint assertion. “To cite Kenneth the Web page, there are solely two issues we love on this world, tv and everybody.”

Broadway Video and Little Stranger, Inc. in affiliation with Common Tv and NBCUniversal Artistic Partnerships, are behind the particular, which is being pushed by NBCU’s promoting division. OzRodriguez (“Saturday Night time Reside”) will direct the particular.

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an upfront that displays a brand new actuality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” stated Linda Yaccarino, chairman, promoting and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Traditionally, this occasion is about the way forward for programming; this 12 months, it’s about the way forward for our business — a future the place we are able to meet audiences wherever they’re, with the tales that transfer them.”

Yaccarino’s quote additionally included a line that presumably wasn’t written by Fey and Carlock: “Because the outdated saying goes… when life palms you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”

The “30 Rock” Upfront particular will characteristic visitor appearances from expertise from throughout NBCUniversal, highlighting new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Community, SYFY, E!, Bravo, and extra. It sounds a bit like the autumn preview specials that the networks produced for years, usually that includes performers of their community collection character, touting new TV reveals.

“We put our followers first in the whole lot we do at NBCUniversal, so after all our audiences are on the coronary heart of our reimagined Upfront expertise,” stated Josh Feldman, government VP, head of promoting and promoting artistic, NBCUniversal.

“30 Rock” aired on NBC from October 2006 to January 2013, scoring 16 Emmys, together with three consecutive wins for comedy collection. The present additionally landed seven Golden Globes, 22 guild awards amongst SAG, WGA, DGA and PGA; as nicely as Picture, Peabody and AFI Awards. The collection can also be the record-holder for many Emmy nominations in a single season for any comedy collection, and acquired a complete of 103 Emmy nominations over seven seasons on NBC.