30 sport questions for your home pub quiz

By no means earlier than has the nation been so enthused for a grand previous pub quiz however who actually desires to place within the effort to make them?

Properly, RadioTimes.com apparently! Because the nation we’ve performed the onerous work so that you don’t need to with a head-scratching sport quiz able to deploy on your mates, household and nearly anybody who fancies getting concerned.

From soccer to Components 1, from rugby union to snooker, we’ve received a bit little bit of one thing for everybody – however who will emerge victorious as your sports activities pub quiz champion?

Questions

What number of factors did Liverpool report within the 2019/20 Premier League season earlier than soccer was postponed? Title the one soccer staff to sack Sir Alex Ferguson as a supervisor. What number of occasions has Rafael Nadal gained the French Open? Which staff has gained extra trophies for the reason that first Ryder Cup golf event in 1927 – USA or Nice Britain/Europe? Which worldwide staff at present sits high of the FIFA Males’s World Rankings? (April 2020) Through which yr did American Soccer star Tom Brady win his first Tremendous Bowl with the New England Patriots? Who’s the one participant to have scored within the Premier League, Championship, League 1, League 2, Convention, FA Cup, League Cup, Soccer League Trophy, FA Trophy, Champions League, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup? Who’s the final non-British, non-German Components 1 driver to win the World Driver’s title? Eoin Morgan set the report for variety of sixes in a one-day worldwide cricket match in opposition to Afghanistan on the 2019 Cricket World Cup. What number of sixes did he hit? Which WWE celebrity did Tyson Fury wrestle in 2019? Who’s the highest scorer for the England Ladies’s nationwide soccer staff? Through which sport would rivals use a chunk of apparatus referred to as a foil? Frankie Vettori gained seven races out of seven races at which UK horse racing course in 1995? Through which sport do groups compete to win the Stanley Cup? What’s Usain Bolt’s blistering 100m world report time? Which well-known soccer supervisor as soon as mentioned: “I wouldn’t say I used to be one of the best supervisor within the enterprise. However I used to be within the high one”? Did Workforce GB win extra medals in complete at London 2012 or Rio 2016? The primary FIFA World Cup was held during which yr? (Bonus level for the host nation) England gained the 2003 Rugby World Cup due to an iconic drop objective from Jonny Wilkinson. What number of factors did England rating within the match? What number of MMA fights has UFC star Conor McGregor misplaced throughout his profession? Coco Gauff made headlines at Wimbledon final yr when she beat Venus Williams. How previous was Gauff? Which English Soccer League staff was given the nickname The Gasoline? What’s Muhammad Ali’s actual title? What’s the largest capability cricket floor in England? Full the title of the present NBA champions: Toronto _____. Did Cristiano Ronaldo rating extra targets or play extra video games for Actual Madrid in all competitions? Which course is The Masters golf event held? Title the three gamers to win the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot. In rugby union, who’s England Males’s all-time high strive scorer? What number of balls are in complete are there on the desk firstly of a sport of snooker?

Tiebreaker (if wanted!) What’s the highest velocity ever recorded by a Components 1 automotive throughout a Grand Prix?

Solutions

82 St Mirren 12 USA (26 – in comparison with Britain and Europe’s mixed complete of 14) Belgium 2002 Gary Hooper Kimi Raikkonen (2007) 17 Braun Strowman Kelly Smith Fencing Ascot Ice hockey (NHL) 9.58 seconds Brian Clough Rio 2016 (67 – in comparison with 65 at London 2012) 1930 (Uruguay) 20 4 15 Bristol Rovers Cassius Clay Lord’s Raptors Extra targets Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rory Underwood 22

Tiebreaker: 231.523mph (Juan Pablo Montoya, 2005)