30 TV questions for your home pub quiz

For those who love quizzing. Now’s the time to get taking part in because the web is alive with Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts and Home Celebration quizzes designed to maintain us occupied and take a look at our gray matter.

However what do you do when you need to host? It’s not as straightforward as you assume to give you a cracking quiz that can take a look at individuals with out being too difficult and have sufficient breadth and depth to enchantment to everybody.

By no means worry, RadioTimes.com is right here with 30 TV questions and solutions that we’re very happy for you to make use of for your subsequent quiz session!

Let’s get quizzing!

Questions

What’s Postman Pat’s surname? In what yr did Channel 5 launch within the UK? Of what’s the sci-fi present Torchwood an anagram? Which present is Frasier a spin-off from? What was the title of the tower block the place Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived in Solely Fools and Horses? Gillian Anderson performs a therapist during which hit Netflix present? What’s the title of the fictional borough of Melbourne the place Australian cleaning soap Neighbours is about? EastEnders started broadcasting on BBC1 during which yr? Who’s the longest serving presenter of the BBC youngsters’s present Blue Peter? What’s the title of Mackenzie Criminal’s character in sitcom The Workplace? What’s the pub referred to as in Channel cleaning soap Hollyoaks? Who turned the primary feminine presenter of Query Time in 2019? For what’s Nancy Cartwright greatest recognized? What’s the title of Rene’s spouse in ‘Allo ‘Allo? Who does the voiceover on Love Island? During which fictional city is Netflix present Stranger Issues primarily set? What’s the capital of Westeros in Sport of Thrones? What’s the title of the jail within the standard BBC sitcom Porridge starring Ronnie Barker? Which well-known Welsh village was the first set for the 1960s TV present The Prisoner? Which TV theme begins with the phrases: “You recognize we belong collectively…” Which critically acclaimed US TV drama was set across the fictional Sterling Cooper promoting company in New York? During which fictional city was the sitcom Dad’s Military set? Which comic and actor performs Alan Partridge? During which metropolis do Ross and Rachel get married in Buddies? Which UK present is the world’s longest information and present affairs TV programme? The next have all introduced which TV present? Bruce Forsyth, Larry Grayson, Jim Davidson and Mel & Sue (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) Who presents Dragons’ Den? In 1995, greater than 22 million individuals tuned right into a particular BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Which journalist performed the interview? What color is Thunderbird 2 piloted by Virgil Tracy in Thunderbirds? What was the primary full programme to be proven on Channel four on the afternoon of its launch in 1982?

Solutions