30 years ago, this comical Excel advertisement already boasted of the tools for which it is today the reference for spreadsheets

Microsoft’s first spreadsheet software was released in 1992 under the name Multiplan. —developed by Charles Simonyi, about whom we have recently written here—; achieved great popularity in CP/M systems, but in MS-DOS it was not able to compete with the king of the sector, Lotus 1-2-3.

The first version of Microsoft Excel was released in September 1985, and it was only for Macintosh systems: Windows 1.0 was still two months away from being released. Excel would take two years to launch its version 2.0 and land in the Windows graphical environments that the same company had been developing.





Another three years later, Excel 3.0 would arrive, which implemented toolbars, drawing tools or 3D graphics for the first time. And finally, In 1992, Excel 4.0 would arrive, the first version of this software that we could consider “popular”.

By then, 16-bit Windows environments were already triumphing in business, and the delay of Lotus in disembarking in them (confident in its dominant position in the MS-DOS market) had irretrievably eroded its market share.

“My spreadsheet doesn’t do that”

Microsoft knew that with Excel 4.0 it had to launch a strong publicity campaign to consolidate it as the de facto standard for spreadsheets, and decided release this TV ad that is now 30 years old:

The video shows two employees of a large company who must present to their boss in a few minutes the projections of the “new vacation packages”, apparently essential information to close a business deal. The spreadsheet they need is not created, and they must finish it in the time it takes for their elevator to go up to the floor where they are waiting for you.

So one of them asks the other to hold the laptop for him (a meritorious task, because those of that time were much heavier than the current ones), while opening the newly released Microsoft Excel that you have recently installed on it.

“Now stay here, I’m about to perform a miracle.” -You’re crazy, there’s no time

While the first one is telling him step by step what he is doing to prepare the spreadsheet -it is true that it is not very complex-, his skeptical colleague does not stop thinking of excuses that they can make to the boss to justify that they have not I was able to have the document on time.

Confident, his partner explains how certain flagship Excel features work, such as data auto-fill (it puts the data of the first and second quarters, and the function is in charge of completing the table with the two following quarters).

“Look at this: Excel collects the total trends, quarters, dates… and makes me the projections”.

He then walks through entering titles, formatting figures with currency, and applying “professionally designed” styles to the table. “I can’t believe it, you got it! This is a miracle!” yells his friend while his companions in the elevator keep asserting from behind “My spreadsheet doesn’t do that“.

The reactions of current users who have seen the ad on YouTube in recent days are divided into two large groups: