300 Entertainment Names Leesa Brunson-Boland Head of A&R Operations – Variety

300 Entertainment at this time introduced the appointment of Leesa Brunson-Boland as Head of A&R Operations. Within the position, she’s going to function “a gatekeeper of the music, sustaining trusting relationships with artists and managers, and appearing as a liaison with all different departments on the label,” in response to the announcement. She is going to report back to the corporate’s CEO and Co-Founder Kevin Liles.​​​​​​​

Most just lately, Brunson-Boland was senior VP of A&R operations at Def Jam, the place she had spent 18 years (together with a number of when Liles was president of the label). Over time she has labored with artists together with Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Fabolous, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Jhene Aiko, Logic, and extra.

She started her skilled profession within the A&R division of the Sylvia Rhone-helmed Elektra Data, working with Busta Rhymes, Lil Mo, Missy Elliot and others.

Brunson-Boland mentioned, “I’m delighted to be working with Kevin Liles after working with him for a few years at Def Jam – it looks like my profession has come full circle returning to Kevin and the 300 household.”

Liles added, “In constructing any new enterprise, the facility of expertise is vital to success and development. It’s an honor to welcome Leesa Brunson-Boland to our 300 household as our new Head of A&R Operations. She is a frontrunner and an inspiring particular person. Her artist-first mentality coupled together with her experience within the area makes her an ideal addition to the chief management workforce right here at 300. Not solely is she a former Def Jam 18 12 months alum, however she has additionally grown to be one of probably the most dynamic people in our tradition.”