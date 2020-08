300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

After greater than three months of enforced closures, the pubs have now been open once more for a few weeks – however with new restrictions in place given the continued impact of the coronavirus, they’re very totally different locations than earlier than the pandemic.

With that in thoughts, one new phenomenon that sprung up in lockdown – the video chat pub quiz – is likely to be sticking round for some time but, and so we’re nonetheless updating our final listing of basic knowledge questions to provide you on-line quizmasters a serving to hand.

And with over 300 questions masking a wealth of subjects – all the pieces from basic knowledge and sport to Star Wars and ’70s music – this listing ought to be sufficient to maintain you going for some time!

We’ve additionally made use of our TV experience to draft specialist rounds about a number of the greatest exhibits in current reminiscence – with a few of these sequence together with Physician Who, Peaky Blinders and The Simpsons.

So, have a look under and begin to put collectively your personal customized pub quiz. If one spherical appears notably interesting, click on the hyperlink for extra testing questions from that style.

Prepared, regular, quiz!

General knowledge questions and answers

Questions

What does Au stand for within the periodic desk? Hamilton has grow to be one of many greatest musical theatre exhibits of all time because it debuted in 2015 – however what’s the title of the acclaimed star who wrote it? Identify the present Overseas Secretary. Who gained the Greatest Actress Award at the latest Oscar? Which artist sings the most recent Bond theme for No Time To Die? Who’s the principle character in Catcher within the Rye? Which band had a primary hit with Carry on Working in 1966? Which widespread online game franchise has launched video games with the subtitled Trendy Warfare and Black Ops? In what US State is the town Nashville? Who’s the present editor of British Vogue? Rafael Nadal has gained the French a report telve instances, however in what yr was his first triumph? Which Canadian singer-songwriter launched the album Women of the Canyon in 1970? What’s the capital metropolis of Iceland? Which legendary actor performed Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 movie The Irishman? By what title is coriander referred to within the USA? Who’s the CEO of Twitter? The place did the latest Winter Olympics happen? In what century did the Scottish Reformation happen? What’s seven cubed? With which American sport would you affiliate Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Joe DiMaggio?

Answers

Gold Lin Manuel Miranda Dominic Raab Renee Zellweger Billie Eilish Holden Caulfield The Spencer Davis Group Name of Obligation Tennessee Edward Enninful 2005 Joni Mitchell Rekyavik Al Pacino Cilantro Jack Dorsey Pyeongchang, South Korea 16th century 343 Baseball

Obscure quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of everlasting tooth does a canine have? What’s the most offered flavour of Walker’s crisps? What’s the full postcode of the Homes of Parliament? What’s somebody who believes in antidisestablishmentarianism against the disestablishment of? What does the Latin Tempus imply in English? What number of chukkers are there in a polo match? On common how distant is the moon from the earth in miles? What’s longer, a nautical mile or a mile? Saying the title of what dried fruit was used to encourage folks to smile earlier than a photograph within the 1800s, earlier than the phrase “cheese?” Which nation on the planet is believed to have essentially the most miles of motorway?

Answers

42 Cheese and Onion W1A 0AA The Church of England Time 6 238,000 Nautical mile (it’s 1.15 miles) Prunes China

Music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the title of Dua Lipa’s 2020 album launch? Identify the tune and the artist for the next lyric: “Perhaps I’m silly, perhaps I’m blind, pondering I can see by this and see what’s behind” Matt Goss, Luke Goss and Craig Logan made up which band? In what yr did The Beatles break up up? What’s rapper P Diddy’s actual title? Full this Spice Women lyric: “When you wanna be my [BLANK], you gotta get with my buddies” Identify the unique line-up of the Sugababes. Gary and Martin Kemp have been in what band? In what decade was pop icon Madonna born? Which two nation singers famously sang collectively on 1983 tune Islands within the Stream?

Answers

Future Nostalgia Human by Rag’n’Bone Man Bros 1970 Sean Combs Lover (from the tune Wannabe) Siobhán Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan. Spandau Ballet 150s (1958) Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Extra music quiz questions and answers

Sport quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who gained 2019’s Sports activities Character of the 12 months? What number of targets did England rating (excluding penalty shoot-outs) on the Mens’ 2018 FIFA World Cup? Ben Stokes impressed England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup closing victory over New Zealand – who scored the second-highest variety of runs within the match for England? What number of totally different groups have gained the Premier League because the begin of the inaugural season in 1992/93? What are the 5 colors of the Olympic rings? What rating did cricketing legend Don Bradman common as a batsman throughout his profession? At which venue is the British Grand Prix held? What number of horses are on every crew in a polo match? The place is the US Masters golf match held? Which European metropolis hosted the 1936 Summer time Olympics?

Answers

Ben Stokes 12 Jos Buttler Six (Man Utd, Man Metropolis, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Blackburn) Blue, Yellow, Black, Inexperienced and Crimson. 99.94 Silverstone 4 Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership Berlin

Extra sport quiz questions and answers

TV quiz questions and answers

Questions

When did Massive Brother first air on Channel 4? Who was the primary presenter of the X Issue within the UK? Which actor performed the ninth reincarnation of the Physician in Physician Who? The Simpsons was the spin-off present of which American sketch sequence? What was the title of the tower block the place Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived in Solely Fools and Horses? Gillian Anderson performs a therapist during which hit Netflix present? What’s the title of the fictional borough of Melbourne the place Australian cleaning soap Neighbours is ready? EastEnders started broadcasting on BBC One during which yr? Who’s the longest serving presenter of the BBC kids’s present Blue Peter? What’s the title of Mackenzie Criminal’s character in sitcom The Workplace?

Answers

2000 Kate Thornton Christopher Eccleston The Tracey Ullman Present Nelson Mandela Home Intercourse Schooling Erinsborough 1985 John Noakes (12 years from 1965-1978) Gareth Keenan

Extra TV quiz questions and answers

Movie quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which British actor will play Batman within the upcoming reboot directed by Matt Reeves? What’s the title of The Bride, performed by Uma Thurman, in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Invoice franchise? Which color capsule does Neo swallow in The Matrix? Identify the composer behind the soundtracks of The Lion King, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean. Which 2014 Seth Rogan movie induced the North Korean authorities to threaten motion towards the US? Identify the primary actor to play Dumbledore within the Harry Potter movies. Which Disaster star makes a cameo in Deadpool 2 as Peter? Which husband-wife duo starred in 2018’s horror movie A Quiet Place? Which 2019 movie gained the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Movie this yr? What does Bridget Jones title her child within the movie sequence’s third instalment?

Answers

Robert Pattinson Beatrix Kiddo Crimson Hanz Zimmer The Interview Richard Harris Rob Delaney Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Cats William

Extra movie quiz questions and answers

Meals and Drink quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of spice choices are there at Nandos? Which smooth drink is often related to Scotland? In accordance with McDonalds’ official web site, what number of energy does a daily Massive Mac comprise? (Settle for to the closest 10) What are the 2 major elements of a Darkish and Stormy cocktail? Identify the 2019 winner of the Nice British Bake Off. Gouda is a well-liked cheese originating from which nation? A screwdriver cocktail is orange juice, ice and which spirit? Which southern Italian metropolis is normally credited because the birthplace of the pizza? What quantity is present in reference to their varieties on Heinz merchandise? Pret a Manger is a well-liked sandwich chain within the UK, however what does the French title imply in English?

Answers

6 – Plain…(ish), Ardour Fruit and Mango, Lemon and Herb, Medium, Sizzling, Additional Sizzling. Irn-Bru 508 Darkish rum, Ginger Beer David (Atherton) The Netherlands Vodka Naples 57 Able to eat

Extra meals and drink quiz questions and answers

Geography quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the capital metropolis of Australia? Which US state was Donald Trump born in? When you accomplished the Three Peaks problem, which three UK mountains would you will have climbed? Which UK metropolis is located additional west – Bristol or Edinburgh? What number of nations are there within the area of Europe? (Recognised by the United Nations) What’s the capital of Finland? What’s the forex of Vietnam? What language is spoken in Brazil? What do the French name the English Channel? What number of everlasting members are there on the UN safety council?

Answers

Canberra New York Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike Edinburgh 44 Helsinki Vietnamese dong Portuguese la Manche 5: China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States

Extra geography quiz questions and answers

Simple quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of notes are there in a musical scale? What temperature centigrade does water boil at? What firm can also be the title of one of many longest rivers on the planet? What within the animal kingdom is a doe? What’s the tallest mountain on the planet? What number of centimetres in a metre What language is spoken in Norway? What’s the busiest airport in Britain referred to as? Who’s subsequent in line to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II What quantity is a baker’s dozen?

Answers

7 100 levels centigrade Amazon A feminine deer Mount Everest 100 Norwegian London Heathrow Prince Charles 13

Easier pub quiz questions and answers

Comedy quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who performed Gunther in Mates? During which yr did the unique UK model of The Workplace air? What was legendary comedy actor Oliver Hardy’s actual first title at delivery? What’s Sheldon Cooper’s one-word catchphrase in The Massive Bang Idea? Identify the 5 elements demanded by one among Basil Fawlty’s company to make the notorious Waldorf Salad. Full the title of the traditional British sitcom: Steptoe and [blank] Who performed the Prime Minister, Jim Hacker, in Sure, Prime Minister? What was the title of Ronnie Barker’s character in Open All Hours? Who performs comedy character Alan Partridge? Identify the characters performed by David Mitchell and Robert Webb in Peep Present

Answers

James Michael Tyler 2001 Norvell Bazinga Celery, apple, walnuts, grapes, mayonnaise Son Paul Eddington Albert Arkwright, normally recognized simply as Arkwright Steve Coogan Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usborne

Extra sitcom quiz questions and answers

Household quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who’s the Particular within the Lego Film? What color are most buses in London? What’s the title of the speaking snowman in Disney’s Frozen? What do the wheel’s on the bus do within the tune? What’s taller, an elephant or a giraffe? Who’re Harry Potter’s two greatest buddies? What’s the title of the cowboy in Toy Story? What number of planets are in our photo voltaic system? What number of gamers are in a soccer crew? What number of zeros are there in a single thousand?

Answers

Emmet Brickowski Crimson Olaf Go spherical and spherical A giraffe (they’re the tallest animal and can develop as much as almost six metres tall!) Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger Woody Eight 11 gamers Three

Extra younger kids’s household pub quiz query’s and answers

Laborious quiz questions and answers

Questions

Gordon Sumner is the true title of what well-known British musician? What number of keys are there on a piano? Glossectomy is the removing of all of or a part of which physique half? What was the primary single to be launched by the band Oasis? Geoff Hurst famously scored a hatrick in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany within the 1966 World Cup closing. Who scored the opposite purpose for England?

Answers

Sting 88 The tongue Supersonic Martin Peters

Extra onerous pub quiz questions and answers

Literature quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify all 5 Brontë sisters. Which Stephen King novel takes place principally within the fictional Overlook Resort? What do Lord of the Rings creator J.R.R. Tolkien’s initials stand for? What’s the best-selling novel of all time? Who authored The Starvation Video games ebook sequence?

Answers

Emily, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Anne and Maria The Shining John Ronald Reuel Don Quixote Suzanne Collins

Extra literature quiz questions and answers

Science quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which planet has essentially the most moons? What a part of a plant conducts photosynthesis? What number of parts are within the periodic desk? The place is the smallest bone within the human physique positioned? What number of hearts does an octopus have?

Answers

Jupiter Leaf 118 Ear 3

Extra science quiz questions and answers

Expertise quiz questions and answers

Questions

With over 222 million items offered, what’s Apple’s highest-selling iPhone mannequin? During which yr was the Microsoft XP working system launched? Elon Musk is the CEO of which international model. Which working system does a Google Pixel telephone use? During which yr was the Nintendo 64 launched in Europe?

Answers

iPhone 6/6 Plus 2001 Tesla Android 1997

Extra know-how pub quiz

2000s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who sang 2003 hit Stacy’s Mother? Duo Gnarles Barkley had an enormous hit in 2006 with Loopy, however what’s the title of the singer? Women Aloud launched their first single in 2002, Sound of the Underground. Identify all of the members. Which American rapper launched The Faculty Dropout in 2004? During which yr did Taylor Swift launch her debut single, Love Story?

Answers

Fountains of Wayne CeeLo Inexperienced Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh Kanye West 2008

Extra 2000s music pub quiz

90s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who sang 1995 tune Mysterious Lady? Who’s the lead singer of Pulp? Identify Britney Spears first album launched in 1999 Who’s the previous drummer of Nirvana who fronts the Foo Fighters? Who had a success with MMMBop in April 1997?

Answers

Peter Andre Jarvis Cocker … Child One Extra Time Dave Grohl Hanson

Extra 90s music pub quiz

80s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What yr did Dexys Midnight Runners launch Come On Eileen? Which Frankie Goes to Hollywood tune was banned by the BBC? A 1987 primary hit by The Agency parodied which sci-fi present? Which 1980s band was the Rev Richard Cole part of? Which former Beatle had a primary hit with Stevie Surprise in 1982?

Answers

1982 Chill out Star Trek The Communards Paul McCartney

Extra 80s pub quiz

70s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What was the most effective promoting movie soundtrack of the 1970s within the UK? Which kids’s characters well-known for residing on Wimbledon Frequent launched a number of novelty singles within the 70s What’s the first line of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody? John Denver’s Take Me Dwelling Nation Roads is about which US state? True or false: Lynyrd Skynyrd received their title from a strict faculty P.E. instructor?

Answers

Saturday Night time Fever The Wombles Is that this the true life? Is that this simply fantasy? West Virginia True

Extra 70s music pub quiz

60s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of primary albums did Cilla Black have within the 60s? The Animals fashioned during which UK metropolis? Which blonde bombshell turned the face of nation music within the 60s? What number of UK quantity ones did Elvis Presley have within the 60s? Which American singer-songwriter sang of falling right into a Ring Of Hearth?

Answers

None – her first primary album was in 2015 Newcastle Dolly Parton 11 Johnny Money

Extra 60s music pub quiz

Soaps quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify the pub featured in Emmerdale. Who performs Phil Mitchell in EastEnders? Which iconic cleaning soap character misplaced his first spouse to electrocution by hair dryer? Which yr did the primary episode of Emmerdale Farm air? What’s the title of Scott Drinkwell’s drag queen alter-ego in Hollyoaks?

Answers

The Woolpack Steve McFadden Ken Barlow 1972 Anita Tinkle

Extra soaps pub quiz

Netflix quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify the actress who performs the function of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Issues. When was drama Ozark first launched on Netflix? Which US state was Joe Unique a.ok.a. the Tiger King’s G.W. Zoo based mostly? What number of actresses performed the a part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown to this point (season 1, 2, 3)? Which former Physician Who star performed the function of a villain in Netflix Marvel sequence Jessica Jones?

Answers

Finn Wolfhard 2017 Oklahoma Two (Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman) David Tennant

Extra Netflix pub quiz

Physician Who quiz questions and answers

Questions

What briefly takes over Rose Tyler’s physique after she appears to be like into the center of the TARDIS? What’s the residence planet of the Slitheen, and how – precisely – do you spell it? In 2006’s Doomsday, what nation is Dangerous Wolf Bay in? How outdated was Matt Smith when he was solid in Physician Who? Which different alien race are the Sea Devils associated to?

Answers

Dangerous Wolf Raxacoricofallapatorius Norway 26 The Silurians

Extra full Physician Who quiz

Marvel quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who killed Tony Stark’s dad and mom? What Prime Gun character is Captain America’s cat named after? Director Taika Waititi additionally performed which comedic Thor: Ragnarok character? Natasha Romanova is the true title of which superhero? What’s the highest-grossing Marvel film with out the phrase ‘Avengers’ within the title?

Answers

The Winter Soldier Goose Korg Black Widow Black Panther

Click on for our full Marvel pub quiz

Sci Fi quiz questions and answers

Questions

Full the next well-known quote from the TV sequence Misplaced in House: “Hazard ____ _____.” In 2001: A House Odyssey, what tune does the rogue pc system HAL 9000 sing to himself as he’s shut down? Which character speaks the primary line within the authentic 1977 Star Wars film? When the Physician first meets a younger Amy Pond after he crashes the TARDIS in her again backyard, what meals does he ask her for? What does the licence plate on the DeLorean say in Again To The Future?

Answers

Full quote: “Hazard, Will Robinson.” The nursery rhyme Daisy Bell (Bicycle constructed for Two) C-3PO Apple OUTATIME

Click on for our full Sci-Fi & Fantasy pub quiz

Harry Potter quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify the eldest Weasley sibling. Who does Dobby serve earlier than he’s freed by Harry Potter? Who’s Fluffy? What’s the longest Harry Potter movie? (Non-extended variations) What’s the impact of the Obliviate spell?

Answers

Invoice Weasley The Malfoy household Three-headed canine Chamber of Secrets and techniques (161 minutes) Removes reminiscences

Click on for our full Harry Potter pub quiz

Disney quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who is ready to play Cruella de Vil in a 2021 live-action movie in regards to the 101 Dalmatians villain? In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis is inheritor to the throne of which fictional European nation? What number of Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been launched? Pedro Pascal stars because the lead character during which authentic Disney+ sequence? In Monsters Inc. what’s Sulley’s full title?

Answers

Emma Stone Genovia 5 The Mandalorian James P. Sullivan

Click on for our full Disney pub quiz

James Bond quiz questions and answers

Questions

What does the acronym “SPECTRE” stand for? What number of actors have performed M within the official James Bond movie sequence? Which yr was Daniel Craig’s first Bond movie launched? Identify Christopher Lee’s villain character in The Man With The Golden Gun? Which well-known artist recorded the theme tune for Goldeneye?

Answers

Particular Govt for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge, Extortion. 4 (Bernard Lee, Robert Brown, Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes) 2006 (On line casino Royale) Francisco Scaramanga Tina Turner

Click on for our full James Bond pub quiz

Historical past quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who found penicillin? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of the UK, adopted by Queen Victoria – however who’s third? Which two homes have been concerned within the Struggle of the Roses? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – who was Henry VIII’s final spouse? Which yr did the European Union first introduce the Euro as forex?

Answers

Alexander Fleming George III York, Lancaster Catherine Parr 1999

Click on for our full Historical past pub quiz

Star Wars quiz questions and answers

Questions

What day of the yr is understood by followers as Star Wars Day? Who does John Boyega play in the latest Star Wars movies? The showrunners of which mega TV sequence reportedly walked away from a deliberate Star Wars trilogy? What’s the title of the highest secret order given by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, calling for all Jedi leaders to be killed? What sort of creature does Luke Skywalker struggle beneath Jabba the Hutt’s throne in Return of the Jedi?

Answers

Could 4th Finn Recreation of Thrones Order 66 A Rancor

Take a look at our full Star Wars pub quiz

The Simpsons quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s Marge’s maiden title? Which Springfield resident typically seems because the Satan? What’s Homer’s catchphrase? What number of fingers do Simpsons characters have? What instrument does Lisa Simpson play?

Answers

Bouvier Ned Flanders D’oh! 4 Saxophone

Take a look at our full Simpsons pub quiz

Soccer quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify the three gamers who share a report for most Premier League crimson playing cards (8). Which English Soccer League crew holds the nickname The Cobblers? Who scored the quickest purpose in Premier League historical past after simply 7.69 seconds? What’s the official title of the unique FIFA World Cup trophy used between 1930 and 1970? What number of nations have been scheduled to host video games at Euro 2020 earlier than its postponement?

Answers

Richard Dunne, Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson Northampton City Shane Lengthy (for Southampton towards Watford in 2018/19) Jules Rimet 12

Click on for our full soccer pub quiz

Cricket quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who’s the one batsman to report 400 runs in a world Check match? Which non-UK metropolis was Ben Stokes born in? What’s Joe Root’s ODI shirt quantity? Which England bowler earned the nickname ’The Burnley Specific’? Was Alastair Prepare dinner’s England Check batting common above or under 45?

Answers

Brian Lara (v England in 2004) Christchurch, New Zealand 66 James “Jimmy” Anderson Above (45.35)

Click on for our full cricket pub quiz

Tennis quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of Grand Slam singles titles has Serena Williams gained? Who gained the Australian Open Ladies’s Singles title in 2020? What number of Grand Slam titles has Andy Murray gained? Rafael Nadal has gained all 4 majors no less than as soon as in his profession – true or false? Who was the final American participant to win a gold medal within the Olympic Video games Males’s Singles match?

Answers

23 Sofia Kenin Three (Wimbledon x2, US Open) True Andre Agassi (1996)

Click on for our full tennis pub quiz

Golf quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who gained The Match: Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson in 2018? Which European golfer sunk the long-lasting profitable putt within the 2019 Solheim Cup? During which US state is the well-known Whistling Straits course? Who was the final winner of a males’s main not from the USA or Europe? What number of majors has Rory McIlroy gained in his profession to this point?

Answers

Phil Mickelson Suzann Pettersen Wisconsin Jason Day (The Masters, 2015) 4 (PGA Championship x2, US Open, The Open)

Click on for our full golf pub quiz

Boxing quiz questions and answers

Questions

American boxer James J. Braddock was given which nickname impressed by a well-liked fairytale story? Carl Froch defeated which opponent at Wembley in 2014? Who did Anthony Joshua defeat in 2016 to say the IBF Heavyweight title? Muhammed Ali was born during which US state? Who’s the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer on the planet in keeping with The Ring’s prime 10 rankings?

Answers

Cinderella Man George Groves Charles Martin Kentucky Canelo Alvarez

Click on for our full boxing pub quiz

Movie anagram quiz questions and answers

Questions

beanbag mints frog had tooth poetic inn assume legion finish of mining

Answers

Batman Begins The Godfather Inception The Lion King Discovering Nemo

Click on for our full movie anagrams pub quiz

Artwork quiz questions and answers

Questions

The place was Frida Kahlo born? Café Terrace at Night time is an 1888 oil portray by which Dutch grasp? The place is the unique Starry Night time by Vincent Van Gogh housed? During which century did Rembrandt reside? In what decade was celebrated artist Tracy Emin born?

Answers

Mexico Vincent Van Gogh Museum of Trendy Artwork, New York 17th 1960s

Click on for our full Artwork pub quiz

Capital cities quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the capital of Bulgaria? What’s the capital of New Zealand? Beirut is the capital of which nation? What’s the capital of Canada? Hanoi is the capital of which nation? What’s the capital of Argentina? The capital of Iceland is? Slovakia’s capital is? What’s the capital of Belgium? What’s the capital of Brazil?

Answers

Sofia Wellington Lebanon Ottawa Vietnam Buenos Aries Reykjavik Bratislava Brussels Brasilia

Click on for our full capital cities pub quiz

True or False quiz questions and answers

Questions

The capital of Libya is Benghazi The Prime Minister of Nice Britain needs to be a sitting Member of Parliament. True or false? Michael Caine’s actual title is Reginald Dwight. True or false? The Second World Struggle began in 1935. True or false? Netflix started as a DVD rental service. True or false?

Answers

False – it’s Tripoli True False. That’s Elton John. Michael Caine’s actual title is Maurice Micklewhite. False. It began in 1939/ True.

Click on for our full true or false pub quiz

Politics quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the official title of Massive Ben? In 1952 Albert Einstein was provided the Presidency of which nation? What color are the seats within the Home of Commons? What yr did Britain be a part of the EEC, now is aware of because the European Union? During which state was former US President Barack Obama born?

Answers

Elizabeth Tower Israel Inexperienced 1973 Hawaii

Click on for our full Politics pub quiz

Children General Knowledge quiz questions and answers

Questions

What band was Harry Kinds in earlier than his solo profession? What sort of meals is Penne? Which Disney Princess referred to as Gus and Jaq buddies? Who’s the president of the US? What sport did David Beckham play?

Answers

One Path Pasta Cinderella Donald Trump Soccer

Click on for our full children basic knowledge quiz

Journey quiz questions and answers

Questions

O’Hare Airport serves which American metropolis? Bohemian Switzerland Nationwide Park is during which nation? Which lake is commonly described because the jewel of the Italian lakes? During which nation would you discover the unique Legoland? Which island group consists of Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca?

Answers

Chicago Czech Republic Lake Como Denmark The Balearics

Click on for our full journey pub quiz

Biology quiz questions and answers

Questions

A DNA molecule is described as being what form? Botany is the examine of what life type? Which course of converts sugar to acids, alcohol or gases? Which chamber of the center pumps deoxygenated blood to the lungs? What’s the largest animal on the planet?

Answers

Double helix Vegetation Fermentation Proper ventricle Blue whale

Click on for our full biology pub quiz

The Crown quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which actress is ready to play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown sequence 5, succeeding Olivia Colman? The place did the Duke and Duchess of Windsor go to in 1937, later inflicting controversy for the royal household? During which Welsh city did a younger Prince Charles be taught Welsh? To the closest day, what number of days in complete with Elizabeth’s uncle reign as Edward VIII earlier than he abdicated? Who performed Prime Minister Anthony Eden in The Crown?

Answers

Imelda Staunton. Berlin Aberystwyth. 326. Jeremy Northam.

Take a look at our full The Crown pub quiz

Mates quiz questions and answers

Questions

What does Rachel declare is her favorite film? Which Buddy has the center title Muriel? What’s the title of Phoebe’s elusive roommate whom he by no means meet? What are the names of Frank and Alice’s triplets? Who performs Phoebe’s long-lost father in season 5’s ‘The One With Joey’s Bag’?

Answers

Harmful Liaisons Chandler Denise Chandler, Lesley and Frank Jr. Jr. Bob Balaban

Take a look at our full Mates pub quiz

Recreation of Thrones quiz questions and answers

Questions

How does Viserys Targaryen die in season 1? Which character is commonly referred to with ‘Giantsbane’ of their title? What US premium cable community made Recreation of Thrones? ‘All males should die’ interprets as what time period in Excessive Valyrian? What’s the ancestral residence of the Lannister household?

Answers

Khal Drogo pours liquid gold over his head Tormund HBO Valar morghulis Casterly Rock

Take a look at our full Recreation of Thrones pub quiz

Breaking Dangerous quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which color is often related to Marie Schrader all through the present? What number of episodes of Breaking Dangerous have been aired? Which character is nicknamed Cap’n Prepare dinner within the pilot episode? Which particular type of most cancers is Walt identified with? What color shirt is Walt sporting within the iconic desert scene the place he’s pointing a gun sporting his white underwear?

Answers

Purple 62 Jesse Pinkman Lung most cancers Inexperienced

Click on for our full Breaking Dangerous pub quiz

Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers

Questions

What product does Alfie Solomons make in his warehouses at Camden? Give the total title of Adrien Brody’s character within the fourth season. Which space of Birmingham is the present set? The disappearance of which gadgets prompts Inspector Campbell to go to the Peaky Blinders within the first place? What does the slang time period ‘Tokyo’ check with in Peaky Blinders?

Answers

Rum Luca Changretta Small Heath Weapons Cocaine

Click on for our full Peaky Blinders pub quiz

Motion film quiz questions and answers

Questions

What actor feels the necessity, the necessity for pace, in Prime Gun? What’s the principle character, performed by Ryan Gosling, in Drive referred to as? What causes John Wick to return to his outdated lifetime of crime in John Wick? Who performs John J Rambo in Rambo? What iconic weapon does the Bride use in Kill Invoice?

Answers

Tom Cruise His title isn’t stated His canine’s homicide Sylvester Stallone Samurai sword/katana

Click on for our full motion film pub quiz

Tie breaker quiz questions and answers

Questions

To the closest thousand, what number of phrases are within the full works of Shakespeare? What number of minutes lengthy is the movie Jaws? How excessive is Mount Everest in metres? What number of bones are there within the common grownup human physique? What proportion of the Earth’s floor is made up o the Atlantic Ocean?

Answers

884,000 124 8,848 metres 206 20 per cent

Click on for our full tie breaker quiz choice

WWE wrestling quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who’s the tallest ever WWE wrestler? The Tombstone Piledriver is a finisher made well-known by which iconic wrestler? Who did John Cena debut towards? Edge is married to which former WWE wrestler? Who’s the primary ever feminine Cash within the Financial institution winner?

Answers

Large Gonzales at eight toes tall The Undertaker Kurt Angle Beth Phoenix Carmella

Click on for our full WWE Wrestling pub quiz