300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

Whereas some folks have taken a while away from quizzing because the UK’s first lockdown lifted, there are a variety of individuals on the market who’re nonetheless busy difficult their pals, household and colleagues each week.

The fantastic thing about the pub quiz is that everybody can become involved, with rounds for all-ages and pursuits certain to convey out the aggressive streak in even essentially the most informal of gamers.

To not point out {that a} video name quiz is a enjoyable strategy to meet up with these you might not have the ability to see in particular person proper now, because of social distancing, journey restrictions or different issues.

So, we’ll be persevering with to replace our high pub quiz questions for the time being, with roughly 300 query on all types of matters on this web page alone.

From basic knowledge and sport to Star Wars and ’70s music, there must be one thing for everybody, and we’ve additionally used our TV experience for particular rounds on the likes of Physician Who, Peaky Blinders and The Simpsons.

So, have a look under and see your customized pub quiz take form! If one spherical significantly takes your fancy, click on the corresponding hyperlink for much more testing questions from that style.

Prepared, regular, quiz!

General knowledge questions and answers

Questions

In what a part of the physique would you discover the fibula? Hamilton has develop into one of many greatest musical theatre exhibits of all time because it debuted in 2015, however what’s the title of the acclaimed star who wrote it? When you’ve got cryophobia, what are you afraid of? Who gained the Finest Actress Award at the newest Oscars? What number of of Henry VIII’s wives had been referred to as Catherine? In response to ONS, what was the most well-liked boy’s title within the UK in 2018? Ray Davies was the frontman on which iconic ’60s band? Which in style online game franchise has launched video games with the subtitles World At Battle and Black Ops? In what US State is town Nashville? Which rock band was based by Trent Reznor in 1988? What’s the chemical image for silver? With what sport would you affiliate Sachin Tendulkar? What’s the capital metropolis of Switzerland? Which legendary actor performed Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 movie The Irishman? Ataulfo, Alphonso and Keitt are kinds of what fruit? In what modern-day nation was Nikola Tesla born? What’s the smallest planet in our photo voltaic system? Who wrote the novels Gone Woman and Sharp Objects? What’s seven cubed? Who’s the present supervisor of Manchester United?

Answers

Leg Lin-Manuel Miranda Ice/chilly Renée Zellweger 3 Oliver The Kinks Name of Responsibility Tennessee 9 Inch Nails Ag Cricket Bern Al Pacino Mango Croatia Mercury Gillian Flynn 343 Ole Gunnar Soskjaer

Obscure quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of everlasting tooth does a canine have? What’s the most bought flavour of Walker’s crisps? What’s the full postcode of the Homes of Parliament? What’s somebody who believes in antidisestablishmentarianism against the disestablishment of? What does the Latin Tempus imply in English? What number of chukkers are there in a polo match? On common how far-off is the moon from the earth in miles? What’s longer, a nautical mile or a mile? Saying the title of what dried fruit was once used to encourage folks to smile earlier than a photograph within the 1800s, earlier than the phrase “cheese?” Which nation on the planet is believed to have essentially the most miles of motorway?

Answers

42 Cheese and Onion W1A 0AA The Church of England Time 6 238,000 Nautical mile (it’s 1.15 miles) Prunes China

Music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the title of Dua Lipa’s 2020 album launch? Identify the track and the artist for the next lyric: “Possibly I’m silly, possibly I’m blind, considering I can see by way of this and see what’s behind” Matt Goss, Luke Goss and Craig Logan made up which band? In what 12 months did The Beatles break up up? What’s rapper P Diddy’s actual title? Full this Spice Ladies lyric: “For those who wanna be my [BLANK], you gotta get with my pals” Which two musicians collaborated on One other Approach To Die, the theme track to 2008’s 007: Quantum of Solace? Gary and Martin Kemp had been in what band? In what decade was pop icon Madonna born? Which two nation singers famously sang collectively on 1983 track Islands within the Stream?

Answers

Future Nostalgia Human by Rag’n’Bone Man Bros 1970 Sean Combs Lover (from the track Wannabe) Alicia Keys and Jack White Spandau Ballet Nineteen Fifties (1958) Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Sport quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who gained 2019’s Sports activities Character of the Yr? What number of targets did England rating (excluding penalty shoot-outs) on the Mens’ 2018 FIFA World Cup? Ben Stokes impressed England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup last victory over New Zealand – who scored the second-highest variety of runs within the match for England? What number of totally different groups have gained the Premier League because the begin of the inaugural season in 1992/93? What are the 5 colors of the Olympic rings? What rating did cricketing legend Don Bradman common as a batsman throughout his profession? At which venue is the British Grand Prix held? What number of horses are on every group in a polo match? The place is the US Masters golf event held? Which European metropolis hosted the 1936 Summer season Olympics?

Answers

Ben Stokes 12 Jos Buttler Six (Man Utd, Man Metropolis, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Blackburn) Blue, Yellow, Black, Inexperienced and Pink. 99.94 Silverstone 4 Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership Berlin

TV quiz questions and answers

Questions

When did Massive Brother first air on Channel 4? Who was the primary presenter of the X Issue within the UK? Which actor performed the ninth reincarnation of the Physician in Physician Who? The Simpsons was the spin-off present of which American sketch collection? What was the title of the tower block the place Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived in Solely Fools and Horses? Gillian Anderson performs a therapist during which hit Netflix present? What’s the title of the fictional borough of Melbourne the place Australian cleaning soap Neighbours is ready? EastEnders started broadcasting on BBC One during which 12 months? Who’s the longest serving presenter of the BBC kids’s present Blue Peter? What’s the title of Mackenzie Criminal’s character in sitcom The Workplace?

Answers

2000 Kate Thornton Christopher Eccleston The Tracey Ullman Present Nelson Mandela Home Intercourse Training Erinsborough 1985 John Noakes (12 years from 1965-1978) Gareth Keenan

Movie quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which British actor will play Batman within the upcoming reboot directed by Matt Reeves? What’s the title of The Bride, performed by Uma Thurman, in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Invoice franchise? Which color tablet does Neo swallow in The Matrix? Identify the composer behind the soundtracks of The Lion King, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean. Which 2014 Seth Rogan movie brought about the North Korean authorities to threaten motion in opposition to the USA? Identify the primary actor to play Dumbledore within the Harry Potter movies. Which Disaster star makes a cameo in Deadpool 2 as Peter? Which husband-wife duo starred in 2018’s horror movie A Quiet Place? Which 2019 movie gained the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Movie this 12 months? What does Bridget Jones title her child within the movie collection’s third instalment?

Answers

Robert Pattinson Beatrix Kiddo Pink Hanz Zimmer The Interview Richard Harris Rob Delaney Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Cats William

Meals and Drink quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of spice choices are there at Nandos? Which gentle drink is often related to Scotland? In response to McDonalds’ official web site, what number of energy does a daily Massive Mac include? (Settle for to the closest 10) What are the 2 fundamental components of a Darkish and Stormy cocktail? Identify the 2019 winner of the Nice British Bake Off. Gouda is a well-liked cheese originating from which nation? A screwdriver cocktail is orange juice, ice and which spirit? Which southern Italian metropolis is normally credited because the birthplace of the pizza? What quantity is present in reference to their varieties on Heinz merchandise? Pret a Manger is a well-liked sandwich chain within the UK, however what does the French title imply in English?

Answers

6 – Plain…(ish), Ardour Fruit and Mango, Lemon and Herb, Medium, Scorching, Additional Scorching. Irn-Bru 508 Darkish rum, Ginger Beer David (Atherton) The Netherlands Vodka Naples 57 Able to eat

Geography quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the capital metropolis of Australia? Which US state was Donald Trump born in? For those who accomplished the Three Peaks problem, which three UK mountains would you will have climbed? Which UK metropolis is located additional west – Bristol or Edinburgh? What number of nations are there within the area of Europe? (Recognised by the United Nations) What’s the capital of Finland? What’s the foreign money of Vietnam? What language is spoken in Brazil? What do the French name the English Channel? What number of everlasting members are there on the UN safety council?

Answers

Canberra New York Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike Edinburgh 44 Helsinki Vietnamese dong Portuguese la Manche 5: China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States

Simple quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of notes are there in a musical scale? What temperature centigrade does water boil at? What firm can be the title of one of many longest rivers on the planet? What within the animal kingdom is a doe? What’s the tallest mountain on the planet? What number of centimetres in a metre What language is spoken in Norway? What’s the busiest airport in Britain referred to as? Who’s subsequent in line to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II What quantity is a baker’s dozen?

Answers

7 100 levels centigrade Amazon A feminine deer Mount Everest 100 Norwegian London Heathrow Prince Charles 13

Comedy quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who performed Gunther in Pals? Wherein 12 months did the unique UK model of The Workplace air? What was legendary comedy actor Oliver Hardy’s actual first title at start? What’s Sheldon Cooper’s one-word catchphrase in The Massive Bang Idea? Identify the 5 components demanded by one among Basil Fawlty’s company to make the notorious Waldorf Salad. Full the title of the traditional British sitcom: Steptoe and [blank] Who performed the Prime Minister, Jim Hacker, in Sure, Prime Minister? What was the title of Ronnie Barker’s character in Open All Hours? Who performs comedy character Alan Partridge? Identify the characters performed by David Mitchell and Robert Webb in Peep Present

Answers

James Michael Tyler 2001 Norvell Bazinga Celery, apple, walnuts, grapes, mayonnaise Son Paul Eddington Albert Arkwright, normally recognized simply as Arkwright Steve Coogan Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usborne

Household quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who’s the Particular within the Lego Film? What color are most buses in London? What’s the title of the speaking snowman in Disney’s Frozen? What do the wheel’s on the bus do within the track? What’s taller, an elephant or a giraffe? Who’re Harry Potter’s two finest pals? What’s the title of the cowboy in Toy Story? What number of planets are in our photo voltaic system? What number of gamers are in a soccer group? What number of zeros are there in a single thousand?

Answers

Emmet Brickowski Pink Olaf Go spherical and spherical A giraffe (they’re the tallest animal and can develop as much as practically six metres tall!) Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger Woody Eight 11 gamers Three

Onerous quiz questions and answers

Questions

Gordon Sumner is the true title of what well-known British musician? What number of keys are there on a piano? Glossectomy is the elimination of all of or a part of which physique half? What was the primary single to be launched by the band Oasis? Geoff Hurst famously scored a hatrick in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany within the 1966 World Cup last. Who scored the opposite objective for England?

Answers

Sting 88 The tongue Supersonic Martin Peters

Literature quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify all 5 Brontë sisters. Which Stephen King novel takes place largely within the fictional Overlook Lodge? What do Lord of the Rings writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s initials stand for? What’s the best-selling novel of all time? Who authored The Starvation Video games guide collection?

Answers

Emily, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Anne and Maria The Shining John Ronald Reuel Don Quixote Suzanne Collins

Science quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which planet has essentially the most moons? What a part of a plant conducts photosynthesis? What number of components are within the periodic desk? The place is the smallest bone within the human physique positioned? What number of hearts does an octopus have?

Answers

Saturn Leaf 118 Ear 3

Know-how quiz questions and answers

Questions

With over 222 million items bought, what’s Apple’s highest-selling iPhone mannequin? Wherein 12 months was the Microsoft XP working system launched? Elon Musk is the CEO of which world model. Which working system does a Google Pixel cellphone use? Wherein 12 months was the Nintendo 64 launched in Europe?

Answers

iPhone 6/6 Plus 2001 Tesla Android 1997

2000s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who sang 2003 hit Stacy’s Mother? Duo Gnarles Barkley had an enormous hit in 2006 with Loopy, however what’s the title of the singer? Ladies Aloud launched their first single in 2002, Sound of the Underground. Identify all of the members. Which American rapper launched The School Dropout in 2004? Wherein 12 months did Taylor Swift launch her debut single, Love Story?

Answers

Fountains of Wayne CeeLo Inexperienced Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh Kanye West 2008

90s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who sang 1995 track Mysterious Woman? Who’s the lead singer of Pulp? Identify Britney Spears first album launched in 1999 Who’s the previous drummer of Nirvana who fronts the Foo Fighters? Who had a success with MMMBop in April 1997?

Answers

Peter Andre Jarvis Cocker … Child One Extra Time Dave Grohl Hanson

80s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What 12 months did Dexys Midnight Runners launch Come On Eileen? Which Frankie Goes to Hollywood track was banned by the BBC? A 1987 primary hit by The Agency parodied which sci-fi present? Which Eighties band was the Rev Richard Cole part of? Which former Beatle had a primary hit with Stevie Surprise in 1982?

Answers

1982 Loosen up Star Trek The Communards Paul McCartney

70s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What was the most effective promoting movie soundtrack of the Seventies within the UK? Which kids’s characters well-known for residing on Wimbledon Frequent launched a number of novelty singles within the 70s What’s the first line of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody? John Denver’s Take Me Residence Nation Roads is about which US state? True or false: Lynyrd Skynyrd acquired their title from a strict faculty P.E. instructor?

Answers

Saturday Evening Fever The Wombles Is that this the true life? Is that this simply fantasy? West Virginia True

60s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of primary albums did Cilla Black have within the 60s? The Animals shaped during which UK metropolis? Which blonde bombshell turned the face of nation music within the 60s? What number of UK quantity ones did Elvis Presley have within the 60s? Which American singer-songwriter sang of falling right into a Ring Of Hearth?

Answers

None – her first primary album was in 2015 Newcastle Dolly Parton 11 Johnny Money

Soaps quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify the pub featured in Emmerdale. Who performs Phil Mitchell in EastEnders? Which iconic cleaning soap character misplaced his first spouse to electrocution by hair dryer? Which 12 months did the primary episode of Emmerdale Farm air? What’s the title of Scott Drinkwell’s drag queen alter-ego in Hollyoaks?

Answers

The Woolpack Steve McFadden Ken Barlow 1972 Anita Tinkle

Netflix quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify the actress who performs the position of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Issues. When was drama Ozark first launched on Netflix? Which US state was Joe Unique a.ok.a. the Tiger King’s G.W. Zoo based mostly? What number of actresses performed the a part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown thus far (season 1, 2, 3)? Which former Physician Who star performed the position of a villain in Netflix Marvel collection Jessica Jones?

Answers

Finn Wolfhard 2017 Oklahoma Two (Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman) David Tennant

Physician Who quiz questions and answers

Questions

What briefly takes over Rose Tyler’s physique after she seems into the center of the TARDIS? What’s the dwelling planet of the Slitheen, and how – precisely – do you spell it? In 2006’s Doomsday, what nation is Dangerous Wolf Bay in? How outdated was Matt Smith when he was solid in Physician Who? Which different alien race are the Sea Devils associated to?

Answers

Dangerous Wolf Raxacoricofallapatorius Norway 26 The Silurians

Marvel quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who killed Tony Stark’s dad and mom? What High Gun character is Captain America’s cat named after? Director Taika Waititi additionally performed which comedic Thor: Ragnarok character? Natasha Romanova is the true title of which superhero? What’s the highest-grossing Marvel film with out the phrase ‘Avengers’ within the title?

Answers

The Winter Soldier Goose Korg Black Widow Black Panther

Sci Fi quiz questions and answers

Questions

Full the next well-known quote from the TV collection Misplaced in House: “Hazard ____ _____.” In 2001: A House Odyssey, what track does the rogue laptop system HAL 9000 sing to himself as he’s shut down? Which character speaks the primary line within the unique 1977 Star Wars film? When the Physician first meets a younger Amy Pond after he crashes the TARDIS in her again backyard, what meals does he ask her for? What does the licence plate on the DeLorean say in Again To The Future?

Answers

Full quote: “Hazard, Will Robinson.” The nursery rhyme Daisy Bell (Bicycle constructed for Two) C-3PO Apple OUTATIME

Harry Potter quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify the eldest Weasley sibling. Who does Dobby serve earlier than he’s freed by Harry Potter? Who’s Fluffy? What’s the longest Harry Potter movie? (Non-extended variations) What’s the impact of the Obliviate spell?

Answers

Invoice Weasley The Malfoy household Three-headed canine Chamber of Secrets and techniques (161 minutes) Removes recollections

Disney quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who is ready to play Cruella de Vil in a 2021 live-action movie in regards to the 101 Dalmatians villain? In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis is inheritor to the throne of which fictional European nation? What number of Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been launched? Pedro Pascal stars because the lead character during which unique Disney+ collection? In Monsters Inc. what’s Sulley’s full title?

Answers

Emma Stone Genovia 5 The Mandalorian James P. Sullivan

James Bond quiz questions and answers

Questions

What does the acronym “SPECTRE” stand for? What number of actors have performed M within the official James Bond movie collection? Which 12 months was Daniel Craig’s first Bond movie launched? Identify Christopher Lee’s villain character in The Man With The Golden Gun? Which well-known artist recorded the theme track for Goldeneye?

Answers

Particular Government for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge, Extortion. 4 (Bernard Lee, Robert Brown, Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes) 2006 (On line casino Royale) Francisco Scaramanga Tina Turner

Historical past quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who found penicillin? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of the UK, adopted by Queen Victoria – however who’s third? Which two homes had been concerned within the Battle of the Roses? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – who was Henry VIII’s final spouse? Which 12 months did the European Union first introduce the Euro as foreign money?

Answers

Alexander Fleming George III York, Lancaster Catherine Parr 1999

Star Wars quiz questions and answers

Questions

What day of the 12 months is understood by followers as Star Wars Day? Who does John Boyega play in the newest Star Wars movies? The showrunners of which mega TV collection reportedly walked away from a deliberate Star Wars trilogy? What’s the title of the highest secret order given by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, calling for all Jedi leaders to be killed? What sort of creature does Luke Skywalker combat beneath Jabba the Hutt’s throne in Return of the Jedi?

Answers

Might 4th Finn Sport of Thrones Order 66 A Rancor

The Simpsons quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s Marge’s maiden title? Which Springfield resident usually seems because the Satan? What’s Homer’s catchphrase? What number of fingers do Simpsons characters have? What instrument does Lisa Simpson play?

Answers

Bouvier Ned Flanders D’oh! 4 Saxophone

Soccer quiz questions and answers

Questions

Identify the three gamers who share a file for most Premier League pink playing cards (8). Which English Soccer League group holds the nickname The Cobblers? Who scored the quickest objective in Premier League historical past after simply 7.69 seconds? What’s the official title of the unique FIFA World Cup trophy used between 1930 and 1970? What number of nations had been scheduled to host video games at Euro 2020 earlier than its postponement?

Answers

Richard Dunne, Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson Northampton City Shane Lengthy (for Southampton in opposition to Watford in 2018/19) Jules Rimet 12

Cricket quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who’s the one batsman to file 400 runs in a world Check match? Which non-UK metropolis was Ben Stokes born in? What’s Joe Root’s ODI shirt quantity? Which England bowler earned the nickname ’The Burnley Specific’? Was Alastair Cook dinner’s England Check batting common above or under 45?

Answers

Brian Lara (v England in 2004) Christchurch, New Zealand 66 James “Jimmy” Anderson Above (45.35)

Tennis quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of Grand Slam singles titles has Serena Williams gained? Who gained the Australian Open Ladies’s Singles title in 2020? What number of Grand Slam titles has Andy Murray gained? Rafael Nadal has gained all 4 majors no less than as soon as in his profession – true or false? Who was the final American participant to win a gold medal within the Olympic Video games Males’s Singles event?

Answers

23 Sofia Kenin Three (Wimbledon x2, US Open) True Andre Agassi (1996)

Golf quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who gained The Match: Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson in 2018? Which European golfer sunk the long-lasting successful putt within the 2019 Solheim Cup? Wherein US state is the well-known Whistling Straits course? Who was the final winner of a males’s main not from the USA or Europe? What number of majors has Rory McIlroy gained in his profession thus far?

Answers

Phil Mickelson Suzann Pettersen Wisconsin Jason Day (The Masters, 2015) 4 (PGA Championship x2, US Open, The Open)

Boxing quiz questions and answers

Questions

American boxer James J. Braddock was given which nickname impressed by a preferred fairytale story? Carl Froch defeated which opponent at Wembley in 2014? Who did Anthony Joshua defeat in 2016 to assert the IBF Heavyweight title? Muhammed Ali was born during which US state? Who’s the #1 pound-for-pound boxer on the planet in response to The Ring’s high 10 rankings?

Answers

Cinderella Man George Groves Charles Martin Kentucky Canelo Alvarez

Movie anagram quiz questions and answers

Questions

beanbag mints frog had tooth poetic inn suppose legion finish of mining

Answers

Batman Begins The Godfather Inception The Lion King Discovering Nemo

Artwork quiz questions and answers

Questions

The place was Frida Kahlo born? Café Terrace at Evening is an 1888 oil portray by which Dutch grasp? The place is the unique Starry Evening by Vincent Van Gogh housed? Wherein century did Rembrandt dwell? In what decade was celebrated artist Tracy Emin born?

Answers

Mexico Vincent Van Gogh Museum of Fashionable Artwork, New York seventeenth Sixties

Capital cities quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the capital of Bulgaria? What’s the capital of New Zealand? Beirut is the capital of which nation? What’s the capital of Canada? Hanoi is the capital of which nation? What’s the capital of Argentina? The capital of Iceland is? Slovakia’s capital is? What’s the capital of Belgium? What’s the capital of Brazil?

Answers

Sofia Wellington Lebanon Ottawa Vietnam Buenos Aries Reykjavik Bratislava Brussels Brasilia

True or False quiz questions and answers

Questions

The capital of Libya is Benghazi The Prime Minister of Nice Britain needs to be a sitting Member of Parliament. True or false? Michael Caine’s actual title is Reginald Dwight. True or false? The Second World Battle began in 1935. True or false? Netflix started as a DVD rental service. True or false?

Answers

False – it’s Tripoli True False. That’s Elton John. Michael Caine’s actual title is Maurice Micklewhite. False. It began in 1939/ True.

Politics quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the official title of Massive Ben? In 1952 Albert Einstein was supplied the Presidency of which nation? What color are the seats within the Home of Commons? What 12 months did Britain be a part of the EEC, now is aware of because the European Union? Wherein state was former US President Barack Obama born?

Answers

Elizabeth Tower Israel Inexperienced 1973 Hawaii

Youngsters General Knowledge quiz questions and answers

Questions

What band was Harry Kinds in earlier than his solo profession? What sort of meals is Penne? Which Disney Princess referred to as Gus and Jaq pals? Who’s the president of the USA? What sport did David Beckham play?

Answers

One Course Pasta Cinderella Donald Trump Soccer

Journey quiz questions and answers

Questions

O’Hare Airport serves which American metropolis? Bohemian Switzerland Nationwide Park is during which nation? Which lake is commonly described because the jewel of the Italian lakes? Wherein nation would you discover the unique Legoland? Which island group consists of Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca?

Answers

Chicago Czech Republic Lake Como Denmark The Balearics

Biology quiz questions and answers

Questions

A DNA molecule is described as being what form? Botany is the research of what life type? Which course of converts sugar to acids, alcohol or gases? Which chamber of the center pumps deoxygenated blood to the lungs? What’s the largest animal on the planet?

Answers

Double helix Vegetation Fermentation Proper ventricle Blue whale

The Crown quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which actress is ready to play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown collection 5, succeeding Olivia Colman? The place did the Duke and Duchess of Windsor go to in 1937, later inflicting controversy for the royal household? Wherein Welsh city did a younger Prince Charles study Welsh? To the closest day, what number of days in complete with Elizabeth’s uncle reign as Edward VIII earlier than he abdicated? Who performed Prime Minister Anthony Eden in The Crown?

Answers

Imelda Staunton. Berlin Aberystwyth. 326. Jeremy Northam.

Pals quiz questions and answers

Questions

What does Rachel declare is her favorite film? Which Good friend has the center title Muriel? What’s the title of Phoebe’s elusive roommate whom he by no means meet? What are the names of Frank and Alice’s triplets? Who performs Phoebe’s long-lost father in season 5’s ‘The One With Joey’s Bag’?

Answers

Harmful Liaisons Chandler Denise Chandler, Lesley and Frank Jr. Jr. Bob Balaban

Sport of Thrones quiz questions and answers

Questions

How does Viserys Targaryen die in season 1? Which character is commonly referred to with ‘Giantsbane’ of their title? What US premium cable community made Sport of Thrones? ‘All males should die’ interprets as what time period in Excessive Valyrian? What’s the ancestral dwelling of the Lannister household?

Answers

Khal Drogo pours liquid gold over his head Tormund HBO Valar morghulis Casterly Rock

Breaking Dangerous quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which color is often related to Marie Schrader all through the present? What number of episodes of Breaking Dangerous had been aired? Which character is nicknamed Cap’n Cook dinner within the pilot episode? Which particular type of most cancers is Walt recognized with? What color shirt is Walt sporting within the iconic desert scene the place he’s pointing a gun sporting his white underwear?

Answers

Purple 62 Jesse Pinkman Lung most cancers Inexperienced

Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers

Questions

What product does Alfie Solomons make in his warehouses at Camden? Give the total title of Adrien Brody’s character within the fourth season. Which space of Birmingham is the present set? The disappearance of which objects prompts Inspector Campbell to go to the Peaky Blinders within the first place? What does the slang time period ‘Tokyo’ check with in Peaky Blinders?

Answers

Rum Luca Changretta Small Heath Weapons Cocaine

Motion film quiz questions and answers

Questions

What actor feels the necessity, the necessity for pace, in High Gun? What’s the principle character, performed by Ryan Gosling, in Drive referred to as? What causes John Wick to return to his outdated lifetime of crime in John Wick? Who performs John J Rambo in Rambo? What iconic weapon does the Bride use in Kill Invoice?

Answers

Tom Cruise His title isn’t stated His canine’s homicide Sylvester Stallone Samurai sword/katana

Tie breaker quiz questions and answers

Questions

To the closest thousand, what number of phrases are within the full works of Shakespeare? What number of minutes lengthy is the movie Jaws? How excessive is Mount Everest in metres? What number of bones are there within the common grownup human physique? What share of the Earth’s floor is made up o the Atlantic Ocean?

Answers

884,000 124 8,848 metres 206 20 per cent

WWE wrestling quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who’s the tallest ever WWE wrestler? The Tombstone Piledriver is a finisher made well-known by which iconic wrestler? Who did John Cena debut in opposition to? Edge is married to which former WWE wrestler? Who’s the primary ever feminine Cash within the Financial institution winner?

Answers

Big Gonzales at eight toes tall The Undertaker Kurt Angle Beth Phoenix Carmella

