300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

Whether or not it’s within the pub on a night or placing your members of the family to the take a look at on a wet afternoon, all of us love quizzing.

Nonetheless in latest instances, quizzes have taken on a unique position, with many flocking to the web for weekly (and even nightly) assessments on social media, Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Groups, Home Social gathering or every other video conferencing system you may get your fingers on – they’ve confirmed to be comforting and a great way of preserving in contact with everybody.

And with life being up within the air in the meanwhile, it may be fairly tough to take a seat down and formulate sufficient questions to maintain your quizzers going for an hour.

However look no additional, we right here at RadioTimes.com have gotten collectively and produced a very intensive listing for you to make your method via from nearly each class we might consider. From basic knowledge everybody might have a bash at, to music, sport, movie and even the likes of obscure questions and cleaning soap trivia to check even essentially the most devoted fan, we’ve received you coated.

So, have a look under and begin to put collectively your personal customized pub quiz. If one spherical appears significantly interesting, click on for extra testing questions from that style.

Prepared, regular, quiz…

General knowledge questions and answers

Questions

The tallest constructing on this planet is positioned wherein metropolis? Which 12 months was the unique Toy Story movie launched within the US? Title the present UK Dwelling Secretary. In 2017 the Greatest Image Oscar winner was erroneously introduced as La La Land. However which movie truly received the award? Title the longest river within the UK. What’s the capital metropolis of Ukraine? Which Shakespeare play included the well-known stage path Exit Pursued By A Bear? Which iconic English rock band are accountable for the 1967 hit tune Waterloo Sundown? By which 12 months was the favored online game Fortnite first launched? We’re all lacking a cool IPA within the pub – what does the acronym stand for? What number of hearts does an octopus have? Brazil has received the FIFA World Cup a file 5 instances, however in what 12 months was their final triumph? Lily James is starring in an upcoming movie adaptation of which well-known Daphne Du Maurier novel? The Social Community is a movie concerning the founding of which main web site? What number of kids does Queen Elizabeth have? What forex is utilized in Mexico? Which metropolis hosted the Olympics within the 12 months 2000? What’s the nationwide animal of Scotland? Which is longer? A mile or a kilometre? How far off the bottom is a regulation NBA basketball hoop?

Answers

Dubai (Burj Khalifa) 1995 Priti Patel Moonlight River Severn Kiev A Winter’s Story The Kinks 2017 India Pale Ale Three 2002 Rebecca Fb 4 – Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward The peso Sydney A Unicorn A mile 1o toes

Obscure quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of everlasting enamel does a canine have? What’s the most bought flavour of Walker’s crisps? What’s the full postcode of the Homes of Parliament? What’s somebody who believes in antidisestablishmentarianism against the disestablishment of? What does the Latin Tempus imply in English? What number of chukkers are there in a polo match? On common how far-off is the moon from the earth in miles? What’s longer, a nautical mile or a mile? Saying the title of what dried fruit was used to encourage individuals to smile earlier than a photograph within the 1800s, earlier than the phrase “cheese?” Which nation on this planet is believed to have essentially the most miles of motorway?

Answers

42 Cheese and Onion W1A 0AA The Church of England Time 6 238,000 Nautical mile (it’s 1.15 miles) Prunes China

Music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Noel and Liam Gallagher from Oasis have an older brother, what’s his title? Title the tune and the artist for the next lyric: “Possibly I’m silly, perhaps I’m blind, pondering I can see via this and see what’s behind” Matt Goss, Luke Goss and Craig Logan made up which band? In what 12 months did The Beatles cut up up? What nationality is pop celebrity Justin Bieber? Full this Spice Women lyric: “When you wanna be my [BLANK], you gotta get with my associates” God Solely Is aware of was a 1966 hit for which American band? Gary and Martin Kemp had been in what band? In what decade was pop icon Madonna born? Which two nation singers famously sang collectively on 1983 tune Islands within the Stream?

Answers

Paul Gallagher Human by Rag’n’Bone Man Bros 1970 Canadian Lover (from the tune Wannabe) The Seaside Boys Spandau Ballet 150s (1958) Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Extra music quiz questions and answers

Sport quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which metropolis will host the 2028 Olympic Video games? What number of objectives did England rating (excluding penalty shoot-outs) on the Mens’ 2018 FIFA World Cup? Ben Stokes impressed England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup remaining victory over New Zealand – who scored the second-highest variety of runs within the match for England? What number of completely different groups have received the Premier League because the begin of the inaugural season in 1992/93? In tennis, who has received extra Girls’s Singles Grand Slam titles – Martina Navratilova or Serena Williams? What rating did cricketing legend Don Bradman common as a batsman throughout his profession? At which venue is the British Grand Prix held? What number of horses are on every workforce in a polo match? The place is the US Masters golf match held? Which European metropolis hosted the 1936 Summer time Olympics?

Answers

Los Angeles 12 Jos Buttler Six (Man Utd, Man Metropolis, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Blackburn) Serena Williams 99.94 Silverstone 4 Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership Berlin

Extra sport quiz questions and answers

TV quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s Postman Pat’s surname? In what 12 months did Channel 5 launch within the UK? Of what’s the sci-fi present Torchwood an anagram? Which present is Frasier a spin-off from? What was the title of the tower block the place Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived in Solely Fools and Horses? Gillian Anderson performs a therapist wherein hit Netflix present? What’s the title of the fictional borough of Melbourne the place Australian cleaning soap Neighbours is about? EastEnders started broadcasting on BBC One wherein 12 months? Who’s the longest serving presenter of the BBC kids’s present Blue Peter? What’s the title of Mackenzie Criminal’s character in sitcom The Workplace?

Answers

Clifton 1997 Physician Who Cheers Nelson Mandela Home Intercourse Training Erinsborough 1985 John Noakes (12 years from 1965-1978) Gareth Keenan

Extra TV quiz questions and answers

Movie quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which British actor performs Alfred Pennyworth in Joker (2019)? What’s the title of John Goodman’s character in The Massive Lebowski? Which color capsule does Neo swallow in The Matrix? Title the composer behind the soundtracks of The Lion King, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean. Which 2014 Seth Rogan movie precipitated the North Korean authorities to threaten motion towards america? What kind of automobile does Doc Brown use as a time machine in Again To The Future? Which Disaster star makes a cameo in Deadpool 2 as Peter? Which husband-wife duo starred in 2018’s horror movie A Quiet Place? Which 2019 movie received the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Movie this 12 months? What does Bridget Jones title her child within the movie sequence’s third instalment?

Answers

Douglas Hodge Walter Sobchak Pink Hanz Zimmer The Interview DeLorean Rob Delaney Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Cats William

Extra movie quiz questions and answers

Meals and Drink quiz questions and answers

Questions

Title the most well liked chilli pepper on this planet. Which mushy drink is usually related to Scotland? In keeping with McDonalds’ official web site, what number of energy does an everyday Massive Mac include? (Settle for to the closest 10) What are the 2 fundamental components of a Darkish and Stormy cocktail? Title the 2019 winner of the Nice British Bake Off. Gouda is a well-liked cheese originating from which nation? A screwdriver cocktail is orange juice, ice and which spirit? Which southern Italian metropolis is normally credited because the birthplace of the pizza? What quantity is present in reference to their varieties on Heinz merchandise? Pret a Manger is a well-liked sandwich chain within the UK, however what does the French title imply in English?

Answers

Carolina Reaper Irn-Bru 508 Darkish rum, Ginger Beer David (Atherton) The Netherlands Vodka Naples 57 Able to eat

Extra meals and drink quiz questions and answers

Geography quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the largest landlocked nation on this planet by dimension? Which US state was Donald Trump born in? When you accomplished the Three Peaks problem, which three UK mountains would you may have climbed? Which UK metropolis is located additional west – Bristol or Edinburgh? What number of international locations are there within the area of Europe? (Recognised by the United Nations) What’s the capital of Finland? What’s the forex of Vietnam? What language is spoken in Brazil? What do the French name the English Channel? What number of everlasting members are there on the UN safety council?

Answers

Kazakhstan New York Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike Edinburgh 44 Helsinki Vietnamese dong Portuguese la Manche 5: China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States

Extra geography quiz questions and answers

Simple quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the capital of Germany? What temperature centigrade does water boil at? What firm can also be the title of one of many longest rivers on this planet? What within the animal kingdom is a doe? What’s the tallest mountain on this planet? What number of centimetres in a metre What language is spoken in Norway? What’s the busiest airport in Britain known as? Who’s subsequent in line to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II What quantity is a baker’s dozen?

Answers

Berlin 100 levels centigrade Amazon A feminine deer Mount Everest 100 Norwegian London Heathrow Prince Charles 13

Simpler pub quiz questions and answers

Comedy quiz questions and answers

Questions

The six fundamental stars of Associates appeared in all 236 episodes. Who’s the following most common character to seem within the present? By which 12 months did the unique UK model of The Workplace air? What was legendary comedy actor Oliver Hardy’s actual first title at delivery? What’s Sheldon Cooper’s one-word catchphrase in The Massive Bang Idea? Title the 5 components demanded by certainly one of Basil Fawlty’s company to make the notorious Waldorf Salad. Full the title of the traditional British sitcom: Steptoe and [blank] Who performed the Prime Minister, Jim Hacker, in Sure, Prime Minister? What was the title of Ronnie Barker’s character in Open All Hours? Who performs comedy character Alan Partridge? Title the characters performed by David Mitchell and Robert Webb in Peep Present

Answers

Gunther (151 episodes) 2001 Norvell Bazinga Celery, apple, walnuts, grapes, mayonnaise Son Paul Eddington Albert Arkwright, normally identified simply as Arkwright Steve Coogan Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usborne

Extra sitcom quiz questions and answers

Household quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of sides does a hexagon have? What color are most buses in London? What’s the title of the speaking snowman in Disney’s Frozen? What do the wheel’s on the bus do within the tune? What’s taller, an elephant or a giraffe? Who’re Harry Potter’s two finest associates? What’s the title of the cowboy in Toy Story? What number of planets are in our photo voltaic system? What number of gamers are in a soccer workforce? What number of zeros are there in a single thousand?

Answers

Six Pink Olaf Go spherical and spherical A giraffe (they’re the tallest animal and can develop as much as practically six metres tall!) Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger Woody Eight 11 gamers Three

Extra younger kids’s household pub quiz query’s and answers

Exhausting quiz questions and answers

Questions

Gordon Sumner is the actual title of what well-known British musician? What’s the capital of Barbados? Glossectomy is the removing of all of or a part of which physique half? What was the primary single to be launched by the band Oasis? Geoff Hurst famously scored a hatrick in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany within the 1966 World Cup remaining. Who scored the opposite aim for England?

Answers

Sting Bridgetown The tongue Supersonic Martin Peters

Extra exhausting pub quiz questions and answers

Literature quiz questions and answers

Questions

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s traditional 1936 novel Gone With the Wind? Which Stephen King novel takes place largely within the fictional Overlook Lodge? What do Lord of the Rings writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s initials stand for? What’s the best-selling novel of all time? Who authored The Starvation Video games e book sequence?

Answers

Ba! Ba! Black Sheep The Shining John Ronald Reuel Don Quixote Suzanne Collins

Extra literature quiz questions and answers

Science quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which planet is nearest the solar? What a part of a plant conducts photosynthesis? What number of components are within the periodic desk? The place is the smallest bone within the human physique positioned? What number of hearts does an octopus have?

Answers

Mercury Leaf 118 Ear 3

Extra science quiz questions and answers

Expertise quiz questions and answers

Questions

With over 222 million models bought, what’s Apple’s highest-selling iPhone mannequin? By which 12 months was the Microsoft XP working system launched? Elon Musk is the CEO of which international model. What does GIF stand for? By which 12 months was the Nintendo 64 launched in Europe?

Answers

iPhone 6/6 Plus 2001 Tesla Graphics Interchange Format 1997

Extra know-how pub quiz

2000s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which singer had 2007’s best-selling album, Again to Black? Duo Gnarles Barkley had an enormous hit in 2006 with Loopy, however what’s the title of the singer? Women Aloud launched their first single in 2002, Sound of the Underground. Title all of the members. Which American rapper launched The School Dropout in 2004? By which 12 months did Taylor Swift launch her debut single, Love Story?

Answers

Amy Winehouse CeeLo Inexperienced Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh Kanye West 2008

Extra 2000s music pub quiz

90s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many individuals attended the Knebworth Oasis concert events over a weekend in 1996? Who’s the lead singer of Pulp? Title Britney Spears first album launched in 1999 Who’s the previous drummer of Nirvana who fronts the Foo Fighters? Who had a success with MMMBop in April 1997?

Answers

250,000 Jarvis Cocker … Child One Extra Time Dave Grohl Hanson

Extra 90s music pub quiz

80s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Eye of the Tiger is from the soundtrack of which 80s movie? Which Frankie Goes to Hollywood tune was banned by the BBC? A 1987 primary hit by The Agency parodied which sci-fi present? Which 1980s band was the Rev Richard Cole part of? Which former Beatle had a primary hit with Stevie Surprise in 1982?

Answers

Rocky III Loosen up Star Trek The Communards Paul McCartney

Extra 80s pub quiz

70s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who was the lead singer of T Rex? Which kids’s characters well-known for residing on Wimbledon Widespread launched a number of novelty singles within the 70s What’s the first line of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody? John Denver’s Take Me Dwelling Nation Roads is about which US state? True or false: Lynyrd Skynyrd received their title from a strict faculty P.E. instructor?

Answers

Marc Bolam The Wombles Is that this the actual life? Is that this simply fantasy? West Virginia True

Extra 70s music pub quiz

60s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Davy Jones was a singer for which TV band? Dustin Hoffman movie The Graduate featured a soundtrack from which folk-rock duo? What was the title of Cliff Richard’s backing group in the course of the 60s? What number of UK quantity ones did Elvis Presley have within the 60s? Which American singer-songwriter sang of falling right into a Ring Of Hearth?

Answers

The Monkees Simon and Garfunkel The Shadows 11 Johnny Money

Extra 60s music pub quiz

Soaps quiz questions and answers

Questions

By which fictional city is Coronation Avenue set in? Who shot Phil Mitchell in an iconic 2001 Eastenders storyline? Which iconic cleaning soap character misplaced his first spouse to electrocution by hair dryer? Which 12 months did the primary episode of Emmerdale Farm air? What’s the title of Scott Drinkwell’s drag queen alter-ego in Hollyoaks?

Answers

Weatherfield Lisa Shaw Ken Barlow 1972 Anita Tinkle

Extra soaps pub quiz

Netflix quiz questions and answers

Questions

Title the actress who performs the position of Eleven in Stranger Issues. Making A Assassin (season 1) was launched on Netflix wherein 12 months? Which US state was Joe Unique a.ok.a. the Tiger King’s G.W. Zoo primarily based? What number of actresses performed the a part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown thus far (season 1, 2, 3)? Which former Physician Who star performed the position of a villain in Netflix Marvel sequence Jessica Jones?

Answers

Millie Bobby Brown 2015 Oklahoma Two (Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman) David Tennant

Extra Netflix pub quiz

Physician Who quiz questions and answers

Questions

What was the very first thing Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Physician mentioned in NuWho’s first episode, Rose? Which actor performed the Physician the longest (repeatedly, not counting later cameos) within the TV sequence? In 2006’s Doomsday, what nation is Unhealthy Wolf Bay in? How previous was Matt Smith when he was forged in Physician Who? Which different alien race are the Sea Devils associated to?

Answers

Run Tom Baker Norway 26 The Silurians

Extra full Physician Who quiz

Marvel quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of infinity stones are there? What was the primary movie to be launched within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What does the acronym S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for? Natasha Romanova is the actual title of which superhero? What’s the highest-grossing Marvel film with out the phrase ‘Avengers’ within the title?

Answers

Six Iron Man (2008) Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division Black Widow Black Panther

Click on for our full Marvel pub quiz

Sci Fi quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the highest-grossing movie within the Alien franchise that includes the phrase ‘Alien’? Which well-known actor pulled out of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith when he found that non-union actors had been getting used? In Star Trek: The Authentic Sequence, who was Captain within the pilot episode earlier than Captain Kirk? When the Physician first meets a younger Amy Pond after he crashes the TARDIS in her again backyard, what meals does he ask her for? What does the licence plate on the DeLorean say in Again To The Future?

Answers

Alien: Covenant Gary Oldman (had agreed to be the voice of General Grievous) Captain Pike Apple OUTATIME

Click on for our full Sci-Fi & Fantasy pub quiz

Harry Potter quiz questions and answers

Questions

Title Ron Weasley’s mother and father. What place does Harry play on the Quidditch workforce? Who’s Fluffy? What’s the longest Harry Potter movie? (Non-extended variations) What’s the impact of the Obliviate spell?

Answers

Molly and Arthur Weasley Seeker Three-headed canine Chamber of Secrets and techniques (161 minutes) Removes recollections

Click on for our full Harry Potter pub quiz

Disney quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which movie was launched in UK cinemas first – Lion King or Toy Story? Christian Bale made his voice-acting debut wherein animated Disney movie? What number of Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been launched? Pedro Pascal stars because the lead character wherein unique Disney+ sequence? In Monsters Inc. what’s Sulley’s full title?

Answers

Lion King Pocahontas 5 The Mandalorian James P. Sullivan

Click on for our full Disney pub quiz

James Bond quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of actors have performed the position of James Bond? What’s the prime grossing James Bond movie up to now? Which 12 months was Daniel Craig’s first Bond movie launched? Title Christopher Lee’s villain character in The Man With The Golden Gun? Which well-known artist recorded the theme tune for Goldeneye?

Answers

9 Skyfall 2006 (On line casino Royale) Francisco Scaramanga Tina Turner

Click on for our full James Bond pub quiz

Historical past quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which 12 months did the Vietnam Struggle begin? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of the UK, adopted by Queen Victoria – however who’s third? Which two homes had been concerned within the Struggle of the Roses? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – who was Henry VIII’s final spouse? Which 12 months did the European Union first introduce the Euro as forex?

Answers

1955 George III York, Lancaster Catherine Parr 1999

Click on for our full Historical past pub quiz

Star Wars quiz questions and answers

Questions

What character is performed by Oscar Isaac within the sequel trilogy? Admiral Ackbar belongs to what species? The showrunners of which mega TV sequence reportedly walked away from a deliberate Star Wars trilogy? What’s the title of the highest secret order given by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, calling for all Jedi leaders to be killed? What kind of creature does Luke Skywalker battle beneath Jabba the Hutt’s throne in Return of the Jedi?

Answers

Poe Dameron Mon Calamari Recreation of Thrones Order 66 A Rancor

Try our full Star Wars pub quiz

The Simpsons quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who created The Simpsons? What number of seasons of the Simpsons are there? What’s Homer’s catchphrase? What number of fingers do Simpsons characters have? What instrument does Lisa Simpson play?

Answers

Matt Groening 31 D’oh! 4 Saxophone

Try our full Simpsons pub quiz

Soccer quiz questions and answers

Questions

Title the three gamers who share a file for most Premier League crimson playing cards (8). Which English Soccer League workforce holds the nickname The Cobblers? Who scored the quickest aim in Premier League historical past after simply 7.69 seconds? What’s the official title of the unique FIFA World Cup trophy used between 1930 and 1970? What number of nations had been scheduled to host video games at Euro 2020 earlier than its postponement?

Answers

Richard Dunne, Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson Northampton City Shane Lengthy (for Southampton towards Watford in 2018/19) Jules Rimet 12

Click on for our full soccer pub quiz

Cricket quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which county cricket membership does England star Jofra Archer play for? Which non-UK metropolis was Ben Stokes born in? What’s Joe Root’s ODI shirt quantity? Which England bowler earned the nickname ’The Burnley Specific’? Was Alastair Prepare dinner’s England Check batting common above or under 45?

Answers

Sussex Christchurch, New Zealand 66 James “Jimmy” Anderson Above (45.35)

Click on for our full cricket pub quiz

Tennis quiz questions and answers

Questions

The 2019 Wimbledon remaining between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was determined by a tiebreaker – what number of video games had every participant received within the remaining set previous to the tiebreaker? Who received the Australian Open Girls’s Singles title in 2020? What number of Grand Slam titles has Andy Murray received? Rafael Nadal has received all 4 majors at the very least as soon as in his profession – true or false? Who was the final American participant to win a gold medal within the Olympic Video games Males’s Singles match?

Answers

12 Sofia Kenin Three (Wimbledon x2, US Open) True Andre Agassi (1996)

Click on for our full tennis pub quiz

Golf quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who received the 2019 US Open? Which European golfer sunk the enduring successful putt within the 2019 Solheim Cup? By which US state is the well-known Whistling Straits course? Who was the final winner of a males’s main not from the USA or Europe? What number of majors has Rory McIlroy received in his profession thus far?

Answers

Gary Woodland Suzann Pettersen Wisconsin Jason Day (The Masters, 2015) 4 (PGA Championship x2, US Open, The Open)

Click on for our full golf pub quiz

Boxing quiz questions and answers

Questions

By which spherical did Tyson Fury defeat Deontay Wilder of their second showdown? Carl Froch defeated which opponent at Wembley in 2014? Who did Anthony Joshua defeat in 2016 to say the IBF Heavyweight title? Muhammed Ali was born wherein US state? Who’s the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer on this planet in line with The Ring’s prime 10 rankings?

Answers

seventh George Groves Charles Martin Kentucky Canelo Alvarez

Click on for our full boxing pub quiz

Movie anagram quiz questions and answers

Questions

beanbag mints frog had enamel poetic inn suppose legion finish of mining

Answers

Batman Begins The Godfather Inception The Lion King Discovering Nemo

Click on for our full movie anagrams pub quiz

Artwork quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which artist painted the Mona Lisa? Café Terrace at Night time is an 1888 oil portray by which Dutch grasp? The place is the unique Starry Night time by Vincent Van Gogh housed? By which century did Rembrandt stay? In what decade was celebrated artist Tracy Emin born?

Answers

Leonardo da Vinci Vincent Van Gogh Museum of Fashionable Artwork, New York 17th 1960s

Click on for our full Artwork pub quiz

Capital cities quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the capital of Bulgaria? What’s the capital of New Zealand? Beirut is the capital of which nation? What’s the capital of Canada? Hanoi is the capital of which nation? What’s the capital of Argentina? The capital of Iceland is? Slovakia’s capital is? What’s the capital of Belgium? What’s the capital of Brazil?

Answers

Sofia Wellington Lebanon Ottawa Vietnam Buenos Aries Reykjavik Bratislava Brussels Brasilia

Click on for our full capital cities pub quiz

True or False quiz questions and answers

Questions

Canada has the most important shoreline of any nation on this planet – True or false? The Prime Minister of Nice Britain must be a sitting Member of Parliament. True or false? Michael Caine’s actual title is Reginald Dwight. True or false? The Second World Struggle began in 1935. True or false? Netflix started as a DVD rental service. True or false?

Answers

True True False. That’s Elton John. Michael Caine’s actual title is Maurice Micklewhite. False. It began in 1939/ True.

Click on for our full true or false pub quiz

Politics quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of leaders has the Conservative Social gathering had within the 21st Century? In 1952 Albert Einstein was provided the Presidency of which nation? What color are the seats within the Home of Commons? What 12 months did Britain be a part of the EEC, now is aware of because the European Union? By which state was former US President Barack Obama born?

Answers

Six – William Hague, Iain Duncan Smith, Michael Howard, David Cameron, Theresa Might, Boris Johnson Israel Inexperienced 1973 Hawaii

Click on for our full Politics pub quiz

Youngsters General Knowledge quiz questions and answers

Questions

What three colors make up the German flag? Nick, Joe and Kevin are all members of which pop band? Which Disney Princess known as Gus and Jaq associates? Who’s the president of america? What sport did David Beckham play?

Answers

Pink, yellow and black Jonas Brothers Cinderella Donald Trump Soccer

Click on for our full children basic knowledge quiz

Journey quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s the nearest airport to Liverpool Avenue Station? Bohemian Switzerland Nationwide Park is wherein nation? Which lake is commonly described because the jewel of the Italian lakes? By which nation would you discover the unique Legoland? Which island group contains Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca?

Answers

London Metropolis Airport Czech Republic Lake Como Denmark The Balearics

Click on for our full journey pub quiz

Biology quiz questions and answers

Questions

Otalgia is the medical time period for what in animals? True or false – salamanders are warm-blooded Which course of converts sugar to acids, alcohol or gases? Which chamber of the center pumps deoxygenated blood to the lungs? What’s the largest animal on the planet?

Answers

Earache False Fermentation Proper ventricle Blue whale

Click on for our full biology pub quiz

The Crown quiz questions and answers

Questions

Title all of the actresses who’ve portrayed Princess Margaret in The Crown thus far. In The Crown sequence three, Prince Philip meets with the Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969. Title all three astronauts in query. By which Welsh city did a younger Prince Charles study Welsh? To the closest day, what number of days in whole with Elizabeth’s uncle reign as Edward VIII earlier than he abdicated? Who performed Prime Minister Anthony Eden in The Crown?

Answers

Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter. Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins. Aberystwyth. 326. Jeremy Northam.

Try our full The Crown pub quiz

Associates quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which two books do Joey and Rachel swap in season 3’s ‘The One The place Monica and Richard Are Simply Associates’? Which sitcom makes Joey homesick for America in ‘The One with Ross’s Marriage ceremony’? What’s the title of Phoebe’s elusive roommate whom he by no means meet? What are the names of Frank and Alice’s triplets? Who performs Phoebe’s long-lost father in season 5’s ‘The One With Joey’s Bag’?

Answers

Little Girls and The Shining Cheers Denise Chandler, Lesley and Frank Jr. Jr. Bob Balaban

Try our full Associates pub quiz

Recreation of Thrones quiz questions and answers

Questions

Title the actor who performs Jon Snow? What number of seasons in whole are there of Recreation of Thrones? What US premium cable community made Recreation of Thrones? ‘All males should die’ interprets as what time period in Excessive Valyrian? What’s the ancestral dwelling of the Lannister household?

Answers

Equipment Harington Eight HBO Valar morghulis Casterly Rock

Try our full Recreation of Thrones pub quiz

Breaking Unhealthy quiz questions and answers

Questions

By which New Mexico metropolis is Breaking Unhealthy set? Title the actor who performs Walter White? Which character is nicknamed Cap’n Prepare dinner within the pilot episode? Which particular type of most cancers is Walt identified with? What color shirt is Walt sporting within the iconic desert scene the place he’s pointing a gun sporting his white underwear?

Answers

Albuquerque Bryan Cranston Jesse Pinkman Lung most cancers Inexperienced

Click on for our full Breaking Unhealthy pub quiz

Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers

Questions

Title Tommy Shelby’s solely sister. Which conflict have the Peaky Blinders returned from in season 1? Which space of Birmingham is the present set? The disappearance of which gadgets prompts Inspector Campbell to go to the Peaky Blinders within the first place? What does the slang time period ‘Tokyo’ seek advice from in Peaky Blinders?

Answers

Ada Shelby World Struggle I Small Heath Weapons Cocaine

Click on for our full Peaky Blinders pub quiz

Motion film quiz questions and answers

Questions

What number of actors have performed James Bond? What’s the primary character in Die Exhausting known as? What causes John Wick to return to his previous lifetime of crime in John Wick? Who performs John J Rambo in Rambo? What iconic weapon does the Bride use in Kill Invoice?

Answers

9 John McClane His canine’s homicide Sylvester Stallone Samurai sword/katana

Click on for our full motion film pub quiz

Tie breaker quiz questions and answers

Questions

To the closest thousand, what number of phrases are within the full works of Shakespeare? What number of minutes lengthy is the movie Jaws? How excessive is Mount Everest in metres? What number of bones are there within the common grownup human physique? What share of the Earth’s floor is made up o the Atlantic Ocean?

Answers

884,000 124 8,848 metres 206 20 per cent

Click on for our full tie breaker quiz choice

WWE wrestling quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who’s the tallest ever WWE wrestler? The Tombstone Piledriver is a finisher made well-known by which iconic wrestler? Who did John Cena debut towards? Edge is married to which former WWE wrestler? Who’s the primary ever feminine Cash within the Financial institution winner?

Answers

Large Gonzales at eight toes tall The Undertaker Kurt Angle Beth Phoenix Carmella

Click on for our full WWE Wrestling pub quiz