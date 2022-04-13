31 free online courses you can start in April to learn a new skill without paying anything

If you are going to take advantage of Easter to rest or prefer to use the days to study something, there are many free online courses on the web that you can start during April. As usual in Genbeta, every month we share with you a selection of the best and that are available in spanish.

On this occasion we bring more than 30 university courses taught by some of the most prestigious educational institutions in Spain and America. We have focused on computer science, engineering and mathematics. You can enroll today or throughout the month and complete the material at your own pace.





Important: all courses are free in their basic form or can be open for audit (look for the option “Audit Course”). You just need to register an account on the corresponding platform to get access to the resources. If you also want certifications and evaluations, premium paid accounts are usually needed.

Computer’s science





The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking – A course from Google that will give you a comprehensive overview of computer networking. From the fundamentals of modern networking technologies and protocols to an overview of the cloud, practical applications, and network troubleshooting.

Machine learning and data science: a course from the Universitat Politècnica de València in which you will learn the basic concepts of machine learning and data science. In particular, you will learn the necessary techniques to evaluate the performance of the algorithms and the models obtained.

Introduction to C programming: Data types and structures: a course from the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn the basic concepts that will help you develop the necessary programming skills to get started in the C language.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms: a Galileo University course in which you will learn about the philosophical and algorithmic principles of the most popular artificial intelligence techniques.

Object detection: a course at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in which you will learn the basic principles of any automatic object detection and recognition system in images. Throughout the course you will analyze different methods of representation and classification that will allow you to tackle application cases of increasing complexity.

Artificial reasoning: a course from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn about the two main ways of formalizing reasoning: one that emphasizes deduction (logic), and another that emphasizes uncertainty (probability theory).

Predictive models with machine learning: a course from the Universidad de los Andes in which you will obtain both theoretical and practical knowledge so that you can build predictive models using machine learning techniques.

The Blockchain Disruption: a course at the Austral University in which you will be offered a broad theoretical and practical overview of the impact of blockchain in the legal, technological, economic and social fields.

Network Security: a course from the Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn about the cybersecurity architecture for the data network with a view to implementing different controls for the defense of the computer network, the host, and incident management.

Solving problems by search: a course from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn to abstract a problem as a graph of states-actions and to dimension its complexity through the identification of parameters. In addition, they will show you how to analyze the consumption of computational resources of the algorithms to select or adapt the most appropriate to the problem.

Introduction to natural language processing: a course from Universidad Austral in which you will receive introductory knowledge about natural language processing and the various tasks related to the pre-processing of large volumes of text.

Math





Precalculus: a course from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona that will help you to facilitate the entry into the first semester calculus courses of practically any university degree, with special emphasis on Science and Engineering.

Algebraic and transcendental functions: a course from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn about algebraic and transcendental functions from their definition and notation. In addition, you will solve everyday problems that are modeled through functions.

Differential Calculus: a Galileo University course in which you will learn the fundamentals of calculus, the differential calculus of real variable functions, starting from an algebraic structure of real numbers.

Fundamentals of Linear Algebra: a course from the Anahuac University Network in which you will learn about the mathematics of the digital age; understand its bases and prepare to enter the new technological scenario.

Introduction to Mathematics for Finance and Business: a Tecnológico de Monterrey course in which you will learn how certain mathematical concepts are used repeatedly to analyze financial and business problems.

Introduction to differential equations: a Galileo University course in which you will learn the language of ordinary differential equations and their application in the modeling of many of the phenomena that surround us.

Pre-university Analytical Geometry: a course from the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana in which you will learn to easily recognize a straight line, a parabola, an ellipse, a circumference or a hyperbola from a second degree equation of two variables.

Numerical methods for mathematics with Octave: a course from the Universitat Politècnica de València in which you will learn the basic aspects related to the numerical resolution of initial value problems associated with ordinary differential equations, both from a theoretical and practical point of view, using of the Octave program to solve different related exercises.

Fundamentals of applied statistics: a course at Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn to understand the descriptive analysis of statistical data, as well as the basic methods for estimating population parameters, ending with the understanding of Simple Linear Regression models and Multiple, and the opportunities for applying these models.

Fundamentals of probability and applications: a course at the Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn the most important concepts of probability and its applications, with special emphasis on the understanding and use of models of a probabilistic nature in solving probability problems. real life that involve risk and uncertainty.

Engineering





Robotics: a course from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn to build a robot and control it through your cell phone. You will apply the basic knowledge of mechanics, electricity, electronics and programming to build and control your robot.

Redox reactions in industry and nature: a course at the Universitat Politècnica de València in which you will learn about oxidation-reduction reactions through some of their most common applications, such as cells, batteries or how to prevent corrosion.

Digital Systems: From Logic Gates to the Processor: a course at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in which you will learn about the fundamentals of current digital circuit design, following an eminently practical orientation.

Spatial and 3D Sound: a course at the Universitat Politècnica de València in which you will learn the main spatial sound reproduction systems, such as 5.1, WFS or binaural systems.

Audio coding: Beyond MP3: a course from the Universitat Politècnica de València in which you will learn the fundamentals of audio compression systems as well as the most used standards. The MPEG group standards such as MP3 and AAC will be seen as well as other open source standards such as OPUS.