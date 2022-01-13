31 free online courses you can start in January to learn a new skill in 2022

New year, new courses. If you have decided to learn something in 2022, at Genbeta we will give you a hand. We have a large selection of free online courses on computer science which you can start from January and complete mostly at your own pace.

All courses are in Spanish, most are dictated by some of the most prestigious educational institutions in Spain and America. Depending on the platform, you will have to create a free account to be able to access the materials and keep track of your progress.





Important: all courses are free in their most basic forms or they may be open for audit (look for the option “Audit the course”). Usually you only have to register an account on the corresponding platform to gain access to the resources, however, if you want certifications and evaluations, you usually need premium paid accounts.

Computing





The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networks – A Google course in which you will learn from the fundamentals of modern networking technologies and protocols to an overview of the cloud, practical applications, and network troubleshooting.

Computer networks: a course at the Universidad del Rosario in which you will learn the fundamentals of computer networks, including their architecture, protocols and the aspects to consider to make them secure.

Design of management information systems for intranet with Microsoft Access: a course at the Universidad del Rosario in which you will learn to create professional databases and basic-intermediate level information systems for the Intranet and thus make business decisions, with this application of Microsoft, without needing to know a programming language.

Introduction to IT project management: a course at the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn the procedures, methods and techniques aimed at managing software projects, including communication and PMBOK.

Information Technology Administration: a course at the University of Palermo in which you will receive an introduction to the operations of a company and its business processes, as well as the information systems that must support them, in order to materialize and enhance the business strategy.

IT Infrastructure Service and Systems Management – A Google course in which you will learn about the infrastructure services that keep all organizations, large and small, running. You will go from working on a single computer to a complete fleet.

Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User: A Google course in which you will learn all about the main components of an operating system and how to perform critical tasks such as managing software and users, and configuring hardware.

Technical Support Basics – A Google course where you will learn about different facets of information technology such as computer hardware and software, the Internet, troubleshooting, and customer service.

Windows Server 2012 and Linux Ubuntu Server for Beginners – A free course on Udemy where you will learn about server virtualization with VirtualBox, installing and starting up a server with Windows Server 2012, and a server with Linux Ubuntu Server. You will learn the basic functions in each of these systems, and how to manage some of its characteristics.

GNU / Linux: Take your first steps: a free course on Udemy in which you will learn how to install and operate a GNU / Linux system in a basic and elementary way.

Cybersecurity





Information Security Principles and Regulations: a course at the Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn to identify the fundamentals of information security including concepts of confidentiality, integrity and availability, fundamentals of cryptography and risk analysis.

Vulnerabilities and penetration tests: a course at the Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn to identify the concepts of vulnerability and threat detection, the fundamentals of cyberattacks and system penetration tests.

Network security: a course at the Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn about the cybersecurity architecture for the data network with a view to implementing different controls for the defense of the computer network, the host and the handling of incidents.

Cybersecurity Fundamentals: a practical approach: a course from the Carlos III University of Madrid and the IDB in which you will learn what the main existing cybersecurity threats are and how to protect yourself against them from a practical approach, in which the material is provided necessary to better understand attacks and establish appropriate countermeasures.

Cybersecurity Bases and structures for the protection of information: a course from the Anáhuac University Network in which you will learn to be able to shield your information and that of your company against computer threats and you will learn the fundamentals of the fascinating world of cybersecurity.

Online Cybersecurity – A free course on Udemy where you will learn about various areas of cybersecurity, such as security principles, access control, network and perimeter security, malware, cryptography, vulnerabilities, hardening, etc.

Introduction to cybersecurity: a course at the Universidad del Rosario in which you will acquire the knowledge demanded by the industry in several of the most important areas of cybersecurity: security in software development, cryptography, ethical hacking and computer forensics.

Cybersecurity and Privacy 101: A free course on Udemy in which you will learn the basics of cybersecurity, techniques to stay safe on the internet, and how to take maximum care of your privacy.

Computer Security: Defending Against the Digital Dark Arts – A Google course in which you will learn about a wide variety of IT security concepts, tools, and best practices. You will receive an introduction to threats and attacks, and the many ways they can appear.

Termux: Ethical Hacking and Pentesting from our Cell Phone: a free course on Udemy in which you will learn how to turn your mobile into a computer security tool with Termux to learn how to use its different tools.

Programming





Introduction to Containers with Docker and Kubernetes – An IBM course in which you will learn to build applications natively in the cloud using container tools and technologies, and deploy your applications to any public, private or hybrid cloud at an incredible scale.

Python for Data Science and AI – An IBM course where you will learn how to quickly and easily get started with Artificial Intelligence using IBM Watson. You’ll understand how Watson works, become familiar with its use cases and real-life customer examples, and be introduced to several of Watson’s AI services that allow anyone to easily apply AI and build smart applications.

Introduction to programming in C: Functions and pointers: a course at the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn how to make modular programs through functions and pointers in the C programming language, one of the most widely used.

Introduction to C programming: Data types and structures: a course at the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn the basic concepts that will help you develop the programming skills necessary to get started in the C language.

Introduction to C programming: Control instructions and text files: a course at the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn about conditionals, loops and text files in the C programming language, one of the most widely used.