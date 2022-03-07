31 free online courses you can start in March to learn a new skill without paying anything

Spring is coming soon, with it the time change and you may want to take advantage of the increased hours of sunshine to study a little. In this the web never disappoints you because what is left over is material to learn.

If you want to start a new course in March without having to pay a dime, here are over 30 courses you can sign up for this month and learn about computer science. All courses are in Spanish and mostly dictated by prestigious educational institutions in the world.

Important: all courses are free in their most basic forms or can be open for audit (look for the option “Audit the course“). You just need to register an account on the corresponding platform to get access to the resources. If you also want certifications and evaluations, for this you usually need paid accounts.

Computing





Introduction to Linux: a Linux Foundation course translated by the Universitat Politècnica de València in which you will obtain a good practical knowledge of Linux, using both the graphical interface and the command line through the main Linux distribution families (Debian , RHEL, SUSE…).

IT Infrastructure Services and Systems Administration: A course from Google that will take you from working on a single computer to an entire fleet. In it, you’ll learn about the infrastructure services that keep all organizations, large and small, running.

Introduction to the management of computer projects: a course at the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn about the procedures, methods and techniques aimed at managing software projects, including communication and PMBOK.

Help Desk Basics – A course from Google that will prepare you for a role as an entry-level IT support specialist. You will learn about the different facets of information technology such as computer hardware and software, the Internet, troubleshooting, and customer service.

Design of management information systems for the intranet with Microsoft Access: a course at the Universidad del Rosario in which you will learn to create professional databases and basic-intermediate level information systems for the Intranet and thus make business decisions, with this application of Microsoft, without the need to know a programming language.

Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User: A Google course where you’ll learn about the main components of an operating system and how to perform critical tasks such as managing software and users, and configuring hardware.

Architecture of information and digital data: a course from the Anahuac University Network in which you will learn to propose projects by integrating the technological infrastructure required for socio-digital interaction and the use of digital data.

IT Security: Defending Against the Digital Dark Arts – A Google course where you’ll learn a wide variety of IT security concepts, tools, and best practices. You’ll get an introduction to threats and attacks, and the many ways they can appear. You will see some encryption algorithms and how they are used to safeguard data.

Information Technology Management: a course at the University of Palermo in which you will receive an introduction to the operations of a company and its business processes, as well as the information systems that must support them, in order to materialize and enhance the business strategy.

Bash – Linux Command Interpreter. Learn From Scratch – A free course on Udemy where you’ll learn how the bash shell works. Starting with getting and installing Linux, to understanding the structure and syntax of Linux commands, and using all the tools offered by the command interpreter.

cybersecurity





Vulnerabilities and penetration tests: a course from the Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn the concepts of detecting vulnerabilities and threats, the fundamentals of cyberattacks and system penetration tests.

Advanced analytics and cyber security: a Galileo University course in which you will learn about the importance of cyber security and its impact on the digitization process of the energy sector. You will identify the main types of attacks, and how they affect computer systems related to energy markets and the operation and control of the electrical power system.

Network Security: a course from the Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn about the cybersecurity architecture for the data network with a view to implementing different controls for the defense of the computer network, the host, and incident management.

Fundamentals of the Internet of Things (IoT): Security I: a Galileo University course in which you will learn about the importance of security in IoT devices, their most common vulnerabilities and threats, as well as the security models to mitigate them.

Fundamentals of Cybersecurity: a practical approach: a course from the Carlos III University of Madrid and the IDB in which you will learn what the main existing cybersecurity threats are and how to protect yourself against them from a practical approach, in which the material is provided necessary to better understand the attacks and establish appropriate countermeasures.

Information Security Principles and Regulations: a course from the Universidad de los Andes in which you will learn the fundamentals of information security, including concepts of confidentiality, integrity and availability, fundamentals of cryptography and risk analysis.

Introduction to cybersecurity: a course from the Universidad del Rosario in which you will obtain the knowledge demanded by the industry in several of the most important areas of cybersecurity: security in software development, cryptography, ethical hacking, and computer forensics.

Cybersecurity. Bases and structures for the protection of information: a course from the Anahuac University Network in which you will learn the bases and fundamentals of computer security so that you can use this knowledge for the good of organizations and the common good in the society, through the implementation of improvements in telecommunications systems.

Cybersecurity tools and application methods: a course from the Anáhuac University Network in which you will learn about the new tools and good practices to manage cybersecurity systems that protect your organization’s data.

KaliLinux. Installation, commands and practice of tools: a free course on Udemy in which you will learn about the quintessential security tool, Kali Linux, and its entire package of totally free tools.

Programming





Programming for Everyone (Getting Started with Python): A course from the University of Michigan where you will learn to program with Python no prerequisites. You will learn about variables, conditional execution, repeated execution, and how we use functions.

Android: Introduction to Programming: a course from the Universitat Politècnica de València in which you will learn to develop an example application, “My Favorite Places,” to learn about the Android development environment and its elements.

Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program: a course from the Carlos III University of Madrid in which you will learn the necessary concepts that will familiarize you with programming in Java such as functional abstraction, the object-oriented programming paradigm (OOP) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Introduction to video game development with Unity: a course from the Universitat Politècnica de València in which you will learn to develop cross-platform video games using one of the most popular tools on the market, the Unity game engine.