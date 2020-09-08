3,102 corona cases per 10 lakh population in India, highest deaths in these 5 states

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that cases of Kovid-19 in the country are 3,102 per 10 lakh population, which is very less. The Ministry of Health said that in this context, India is among the few countries in the world. Let us know that after 75,809 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the country, infection cases in India increased to 42,80,422 on Tuesday. At the same time the number of dead increased to 72,775 after the death of 1,133 more people. Also Read – Weekend lockdown end in UP: Weekend lockdown completely ended in UP, now shops will open on Sunday

In its press briefing on Corona, the Ministry of Health stated that the death rate in the country from Kovid-19 per 53 million population is 53, which is very low and in this context also India is among the few countries in the world. Apart from this, 62 percent of the total patients of Kovid-19 in India are in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Health Ministry said that 70 percent of the deaths due to Kovid-19 in India have occurred in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the death rate of Kovid-19 is less than the national average of 1.70 percent in 28 states / union territories. The ministry said that if people see symptoms of Kovid-19, then they should be investigated.