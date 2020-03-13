311 Sees Spike in Radio Plays on March 11 of 30th Anniversary Year

The band 311 celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2020, however the band’s formation is an annual celebration even on non-milestone years. This March 11 — 3/11 — was no totally different, with the band seeing a 23% uptick in radio play (in comparison with the earlier week) in the choice and energetic rock codecs, based on Mediabase.

Reaching a listening viewers of 3.7 million, the group’s most performed songs on March 11 have been recurrents like “Down,” “All Blended Up” and “Amber” and a canopy of the Remedy’s “Love Music.”

The rap-rock-reggae hybrid, recognized for its dynamic dwell live shows, has a devoted fanbase that has saved up with the group by 13 studio albums, a pair of dwell and best hits collections and a few 2,000 exhibits in 27 nations.

What makes the group so enduring? “They’re one of these bands that cross obstacles of many generations,” says Matt Pinfield, a radio veteran and the creator of the guide “All These Issues That I’ve Executed: My Insane, Inconceivable Rock Life.” “They’ve followers in their 50s to younger children who’re 10 and 11 years outdated.”

Nonetheless that includes its unique lineup — guitarist and vocalist Nick Hexum, singer SA Martinez, guitarist Tim Mahoney, bassist P-Nut and drummer Chad Sexton — 311 kicked off its 50 Dates in 50 States Tour in February at Mardi Gras in New Orleans. A sold-out three-night run in Las Vegas, Nevada is one present in however additional dates could also be halted because of the promoter Reside Nation’s coronavirus precaution which has emptied many massive venues by the tip of March.

In July, 311 is slated to carry out a particular summer season tribute live performance in its hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. The tour continues, with Incubus opening, all through the summer season and into September.

The band’s long-lasting relationship with its followers was the topic of a documentary on the band, “Enlarged to Present Element 3,” which was proven in 240 theaters nationwide on March 11, 2019.

Musically, provides Pinfield: “They fused all of the types of music that they liked collectively to make their very own sound and they’re creating this way of life following of individuals that may observe them in all places — like Pearl Jam and the Grateful Lifeless. There will not be too many bands like that. Their followers are that rabid. They’re really one of these American bands, and are additionally the nicest individuals in the world. They’re humble, hard-working musicians they usually by no means take it without any consideration.”