319 terabits per second: the new beast Internet speed record they have achieved in Japan

While many of us are amazed by the increasingly widespread 1 Gbps fiber, especially in Spain, which has one of the best Internet connections in Europe, scientists continue to explore how to take the technology much further, making those 100 Mbps available to that more than 83% of the population have access to look like absolute misery.

In 2022 we already have new record for fastest internet speed. Engineers at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communication Technologies (NICT) have managed to hit a mind-boggling 319 terabits per second, nearly double the previous record of 178 Tbps set in 2020.

No speed loss for more than 3,000 kilometers





Not only is the speed figure brutal, but they also managed to keep it constant and without losses for more than 3,001 kilometers of distance. As you would imagine, for it used fiber optics.

In the official press release, the group of scientists explains that they have achieved “the first long-distance transmission of S, C and L bands in a 4-core optical fiber with a standard outer diameter (0,125 mm)”.

The researchers, led by Benjamin J. Puttnam, built a transmission system that fully utilizes wavelength division multiplexing technology by combining different amplification technologies, to achieve a transmission demonstration with a data rate of 319 terabits per second. , at a distance of 3,001 km. Using a common fiber optic transmission comparison metric, data rate and distance produce 957 petabits per second x km, is a world record for standard outside diameter optical fibers.

More interesting is the fact that engineers hope that this type of fiber could facilitate high-speed data transmission. in the near future, as standard cladding diameter 4-core optical fiber can be cabled with existing equipment.

It’s basically what they hope to use for improve communication services beyond 5G. These speeds have been achieved because scientists around the world have begun to fully explore S-band transmission over great distances, something that had not been achieved until now.

NICT’s next project is to extend the transmission ranges they have already achieved across transoceanic distances. This is far from being something that we can enjoy in our homes, but it is a clear example of where technology is heading and the speed with which it is doing so.