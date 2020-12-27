31st day of Kisan agitation: farmers ready for talks, TMC said- huge support to party in Bengal against agricultural laws

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: Today is the 31st day of the peasant movement. Farmers are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of farm laws. Farmers say that they will not accept less than this. At the same time, farmers have once again agreed to negotiate. The farmers have sent a proposal to the central government and said that they will hold talks on December 29. Also Read – BJP ally RLP left NDA, Hanuman Beniwal said – All three bills are against farmers

During this, Yogendra Yadav of Swarajya India said, “We are proposing to negotiate with all organizations on behalf of the United Kisan Morcha that the next meeting between the representatives of the farmers and the Government of India will be held on December 29, 2020 at 11 am To be held. Senior leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Tikait, however, said that the modalities for withdrawal of all three agricultural laws and the issue of guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) should be included in the agenda of negotiations with the government. Also Read – Farmers organization sent proposal to government with 4 issues, said – Meeting to be convened on December 29

These four demands

The agenda of the meeting has also been decided by the farmers. According to this agenda, 4 points have been kept by the farmers, firstly, the procedure to be adopted to repeal / repeal the three agricultural laws. At the same time, for all farmers and agricultural commodities, there should be a procedure and provision to give legal guarantee of purchase on the profitable MSP suggested by the National Farmers Commission. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmers jam on Delhi border, Vaghela detention in Gujarat, Lallu custody in UP, Digvijay said – Congressman sleeping

Third, amendments to the Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, 2020 which are necessary to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the ordinance. Fourth, necessary changes in the draft ‘Electricity Amendment Bill 2020’ to protect the interests of farmers.

TMC support for farmers

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress claimed that the party’s digital media campaign against the Narendra Modi government’s policy towards the farming community has received huge support on Twitter. The Trinamool Congress said in a statement that by running ‘hashtag Modi against farmers’, the party aims to highlight the country’s ‘rising crimes against farmers’.

The statement said, “Currently this hashtag is trending at number three in India. It is unfortunate that the farmers of the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are seeing a government which is really anti-farmer. ”A Trinamool Congress leader said that the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called the Center three Talked to the farmers protesting near Delhi against the new agricultural laws and assured them that their party is standing with them. In West Bengal, the ruling party also sent a five-member delegation to talk to the agitating farmers.