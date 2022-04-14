32 Classic Arcade Games In New Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Officially Announced

The company has so far confirmed two of them for a compilation on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

If you are arcade lovers, you will surely remember the existence of Capcom Arcade Stadium, a compilation that brings together some of the Japanese company’s most famous arcade classics. If you were left wanting more, there is good news: it has been officially announced Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium.

It is a new collection of games that, after being rumored to appear in the Korean age rating system, has confirmed its launch on PC and consoles, bringing back 32 arcade classics. This has been revealed by Capcom itself through a message posted on its official Twitter account. Twitter.

30 more games to be announced soonGiven the little information we have about it, it seems that Capcom has had to anticipate the announcement because its existence has been leaked, although it has left us the first two confirmed games. The first is Grandson, which will be free for everyone; and the second is Three Wondersavailable to users who pre-order the Capcom Fighting Collection.

It is expected that the remaining 30 games that will complete this catalog will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as the approximate release date. At the moment, we know that Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will be released in PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch. Before that, it seems that the collection of fighting games that we have mentioned will arrive, with ten games that range from classics to some rarities.

