32 free courses that you can sign up for in July to learn new skills in the summer without having to pay anything

Now that we have welcomed summer, we can spend a little more time on our hobbies, and of course, it is also a good time to learn. On the web you have many free online courses that you can start in July. And as usual, this month we bring you again a selection of the best courses currently availableand in Spanish.

In this selection we will find courses that can be studied for free and in Spanish (either as main language or subtitled). In addition, the vast majority have been organized and developed by prestigious educational institutions, or high-level companies in the sector.

Important: All courses are free in their most basic forms, so you only need to register an account on the corresponding platform (in some cases, not even that) to gain access to the resources. However, if you are looking for certifications and/or evaluations, it is normal that you have to resort to payment accounts.

Computer’s science

Cryptography I: A course where you can learn the inner workings of cryptographic systems and how to use them correctly in real world applications.

[Introducción a la programación en Python I – Aprendiendo a programar con Python](https://www.coursera.org/learn/aprendindo-programar-python: This course introduces you to the world of programming with Python). Here we learn from the basic treatment of variables to the programming of algorithms. In addition, it will help us become familiar with the fundamental concepts for the development of algorithms and their programming.

Introduction to Linux: In this course you will get a good working knowledge of Linux. You will be able to learn how to navigate through the main Linux distributions. In addition, you will know the configuration of the Linux system and graphical interface, as well as learn the basic operations of the command line and identification of the most common Linux applications.

Basics of Web Programming for Beginners: Here you will learn to identify what role programming languages, databases, and the different stages of web development play. You will also know the tools that allow us to create web sites and applications such as Frameworks and CMS’s, as well as the different areas of web development within the Front End and Back End.

Getting Started with C#: In this course, you’ll learn the basic syntax and logic processes needed to build simple applications with C#. You’ll be able to write the first few lines of C# code, store and manipulate data to modify its type and appearance, and even add logic to your code to incorporate more complex business functionality.

Artificial intelligence

Data Science Fundamentals for Machine Learning: From the most basic classical machine learning models to exploratory data analysis and architecture customization, this course will guide you through easy-to-understand conceptual content and interactive Jupyter notebooks.

AI Elements: Provides a basic introduction to everyone who is interested in learning what AI is, what is possible (and not possible) to do with AI, and how it affects our lives.

Machine Learning Crash Course: This course will teach you the basics of machine learning through a series of lessons that include educational videos from Google researchers, text written specifically for beginners in the field, interactive visualizations of algorithms in action, and case studies. from the real world.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms: In this course we will be shown the philosophical and algorithmic principles of the most popular artificial intelligence techniques. In addition, you will have the opportunity to put what you have learned into practice using popular artificial intelligence libraries such as Scikit-learn and Gym by OpenAI.

Information technology

Digital skills. Office automation tools (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point): It is aimed at people with no knowledge of office automation or at people with basic digital skills who wish to improve their knowledge of office automation in order to be more efficient in their studies or at work. Three basic office applications will be worked on: Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft PowerPoint.

Information Systems Auditing, Controls and Assurance: The course shows the risks of information systems (IS) and how to mitigate the risks through the appropriate IS controls. We will also become familiar with IS audit procedures and how they are applied during development throughout the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Protect your Business: Cybersecurity in Teleworking: In this course you will discover how to adapt to teleworking efficiently, complying with the regulations for both the worker and the company. In addition, they tell us about the Activa Cybersecurity program, promoted by the General Secretariat of Industry and SMEs (SGIPYME) of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Introduction to Data Mining: In this course we are shown the basic concepts of Data Mining, together with the most used algorithms today. We will understand the importance of managing information through real databases.

Mathematics

Introduction to Calculus: This course addresses the most important foundations for the applications of mathematics in science, engineering, and business. In addition, the key ideas and historical motivation for calculus are emphasized, through theoretical and practical concepts.

Introduction to Mathematical Thinking: A course in which we will be guided through the thinking techniques of professional mathematicians to face real-world problems.

Data Science Math Skills: In this course they will show us the bases to apply mathematics in data science, developed for people who have basic notions of mathematics or for those who have not studied algebra subjects.

Numerical Methods for Mathematics with Octave: This course introduces different topics related to the numerical resolution of ordinary differential equations, using the Octave program to solve different related exercises.

Physical sciences and engineering

Introduction to Engineering Mechanics: This course is an introduction to learning and applying the principles necessary to solve mechanical engineering problems. The course is developed for those who are familiar with basic concepts of physics and mathematics. In addition, the modeling and analysis of static equilibrium problems is addressed with an emphasis on real-world engineering applications and problem solving.

Circular Economy – Sustainable Materials Management: This course looks at where the important materials in the products we use every day come from and how these materials can be used more efficiently, longer and in closed cycles.

Understanding Research Methods: This course details the fundamentals of research methods, aimed primarily, but not exclusively, at the graduate level. It will especially help those who have to conduct research as part of their graduate studies but may not have access to research methods courses.

Wind Power: This course provides an overview of key aspects in wind power engineering. Whether you’re looking for an overview of this green technology or want to learn about the engineering behind wind power, this course can serve as your starting point.

Marketing online

Fundamentals of Digital Marketing: Course that teaches the basics of digital marketing, accredited by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). The 26 modules that make up the course have been created by Google instructors and include numerous practical exercises and real examples.

Digital skills for professionals: A course focused on showing us the basic digital skills to adapt to a current work environment. Here they show us some keys related to operating systems, various troubleshooting, security fundamentals, content creation tools and more.

Introduction to social media marketing: This course shows the basics of social media marketing. We will learn what social media marketing involves, its history, or the different social media channels that exist. We will also see how to select a social media channel that fits our needs, setting goals and success metrics, and determining who our target audience is.

Economy and Finance

Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology: Course to learn about Bitcoin, blockchain technology, its operation, use cases and the main applications of this technology.

Introduction to Stock Investing: This course offers an introductory overview of stock investing. The different products in which we can invest or with which we can speculate are presented. The different types of charts are also introduced, the most common indicators among professional managers, and some profitable strategies for both the long-term investor and the intraday investor.

Introduction to Mathematics for Finance and Business: This is a specialized course that offers us information about the mathematical concepts that are used repeatedly in the analysis of financial and business problems.

Design, video games and multimedia

Fundamentals of graphic design: Course that will introduce us to the basic concepts of graphic design: essential tools, color theory, typography, corporate / advertising / editorial / web design, identity manuals and printing systems.

Introduction to Adobe Illustrator: Crehana course, with which we will learn the basic tools to animate a character using Adobe Illustrator.

Video editing and post-production with DaVinci Resolve: A course at Universidad Carlos III in which we will carry out video editing practices with the free version of DaVinci Resolve, addressing aspects such as graphic animations, composition tasks, color correction and effects of sound.

Introduction to video game development with Unity: A course that offers us the basic concepts of video game development through the Unity graphics engine, learning in a practical way through a multitude of examples.

Video game design: A course at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in which we will be given the guidelines to create a ‘game concept’ from scratch, the initial document on which any video game is based. From gameplay analysis to creating a basic project with Unity3D.