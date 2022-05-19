33 free courses you can sign up for in May to learn a new skill without paying anything

The year progresses, we are already in the middle of May and we have more and more hours of sunshine. Have you thought about dedicating a part of your free time to acquire some new skill? If the answer is yes, take heart, the Internet is full of high-quality training resources and on any topic that comes to mind…

…so today we bring you a small selection in case you find something of your interest. All courses can be studied for free, and most of them are available in Spanish (either as the main language or as subtitles). Similarly, most are made by prestigious educational institutions or by leading companies in their sector.

Important: All the courses are free in their most basic forms, so you only need to register an account on the corresponding platform – in some cases, not even that – to gain access to the resources. However, if you are looking for certifications and/or evaluations, it is normal that you have to resort to payment accounts.

I’m not bad at math, I want to learn to program CAPTCHA 2×04

Computing and Operating Systems

Introduction to Linux – Course of the Foundation and the University of Valencia that will introduce us to the basic aspects of Linux as an operating system, starting with the open source philosophy and touching on topics such as booting, the user environment and the command line.

Advanced AWK and Bash programming course for bioinformatics and biocomputing in GNU/Linux systems – Course from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, with which we will learn to handle a wide range of command line tools – intended for use in scripts of the shell?, with special attention to the AWK language and regular expressions. Don’t let the references to ‘bioinformatics’ in the title put you off: it only affects the examples used.

A Beginner’s Guide to Linux Kernel Development – Linux Foundation course that will introduce us to the process of installing and developing the Linux kernel, helping us to be able to make contributions to its repository. Available only in English.

First steps with Rust – Microsoft course to start learning this programming language whose popularity (and demand in the job market) is growing day by day. The syllabus guides us towards the creation of a command line application.

Build a Modern Computer from First Principles: From Nand to Tetris (Project-Centered Course) – Course of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem with which we will learn to create a computer; as it sounds: we will start with the most basic structures of computing (the logic gates) and then we will create the Arithmetic Logic Unit, the RAM memory, a 16-bit CPU? Available in English with Spanish subtitles.

Cloud, Networks and Cybersecurity

The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking – Course developed by Google that offers us the opportunity to learn the basic aspects of computer network operation, reviewing all the standard protocols involved in TCP/IP communications, as well as the operation of services such as DNS and DHCP. Available in English subtitled in Spanish.

Introduction to Cloud Computing – IBM course that introduces us to the world of cloud computing from the point of view of its application to business, reviewing concepts such as ‘hybrid multicloud’, ‘serverless’, ‘DevOps’, ‘microservices’ ‘, ‘IaaS’ or ‘PaaS’. Available in English with Spanish subtitles.

Fundamentals of Cybersecurity: a practical approach – A course from Universidad Carlos III that will teach us to think like hackers? and to act as experts in cybersecurity. An introduction to concepts such as malware, computer forensics, reverse engineering, pentesting?

Data Science and Mathematics

Introduction to Calculus – Wolfram course, which gives us a complete introduction to calculus (functions, differential calculus, integral calculus?) while introducing us to the Wolfram language and Wolfram Cloud tools. Available only in English.

Python Basics for Data Science: A course developed by IBM (and one of the most popular on the edX platform) that provides a beginner-friendly introduction to the use of Python in Data Science. We’ll start by reviewing what we can do with Python and end by learning how to use the Pandas package. Only available in English.

Statistical Analysis with Excel – Course from the Galileo University of Guatemala, with which we will learn fundamental knowledge of statistics and probability applied to data analysis (both at a personal and business level) from the hand of the popular Microsoft spreadsheet program.

Algorithms and Programming in R – Course of the Technological Institute of Monterrey, which will teach us the fundamentals of algorithmic thinking and data structures, as well as the bases of programming with R language, applied to the field of business.

Artificial intelligence

Elements of AI – Course of the University of Helsinki adapted to the Spanish public by the UNED, it is focused on introducing the average user to the most relevant concepts of artificial intelligence.

Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning – DeepLearning.AI course that teaches us how to use TensorFlow, the popular machine learning framework developed by Google that allows us to create and train neural networks. Available in English with Spanish subtitles.

Getting Started with AI on Jetson Nano – NVIDIA course that will teach us how to carry out projects with neural networks using Jetson Nano and the PyTorch library, which we can use in fields such as language processing, object detection or data classification. images. Only available in English.

IoT and Robotics

IoT for Beginners – Course by the Microsoft Azure Cloud Advocates team with which we will introduce ourselves to the concept of IoT (Internet of Things) and how technology can interact with the physical world through sensors and actuators. Several of the course’s lessons are structured as projects devoted to fields as varied as agriculture, transportation, or retail. Only available in English.

Design, manufacture and program your own robot – Course of the Polytechnic University of Valencia that will serve as an introduction to the ‘maker’ universe with Arduino, and with which we will learn to design, manufacture and program our own robot. It addresses technologies such as 3D printing and CAD design.

Web development

Build your website with WordPress – Coursera Project Network course with which you will learn to create and publish a complete website with the most used content manager on the Internet. More than a course, it is defined as a “guided project”, in which we can use a workspace while, on one side of the screen, a video guides us step by step.

Web Development for Beginners – Course from the Microsoft Azure Cloud Advocates team with which we will introduce ourselves to web design and programming (HTML, CSS and JavaScript, as well as the use of GitHub and notions of web accessibility). Several of the course’s lessons are structured as projects to create minigames, browser extensions, or web apps. Only available in English.

Introduction to User Experience Design – Georgia Tech Univ. course in which we are introduced to the concept of user experience design: the techniques that allow us to study how the user interacts with the interface of an app or web and progressively improve said experience interaction. Available in English subtitled in Spanish.

Marketing Online

Email marketing: campaign design and management – Galileo University course that introduces us to the use of email in marketing campaigns, through mailing lists, touching on aspects such as template design, copywriting and email analytics. The bells.

Measure your marketing initiatives with Google Analytics – Official Google course to start learning how to use the measurement functions of its Analytics platform, and thus be able to evaluate the effectiveness of your online marketing campaigns. It is adapted for the new Google Analytics 4 version (the current one, Universal Analytics, will close in 13 months).

Basic WooCommerce Course – WebEmpresa Course, which teaches us how to create an online store from scratch thanks to this popular WordPress plugin: it guides us through the installation, configuration and start-up of our e-commerce website.

Design, Videogames and Multimedia

Fundamentals of Graphic Design – IT Education Course that will introduce us to the basic concepts of graphic design: essential tools, color theory, typography, corporate / advertising / editorial / web design, identity manuals and printing systems.

Introduction to Adobe Illustrator online course – Crehana course, with which we will learn the basic tools to animate a character using Adobe Illustrator.

Video editing and post-production with DaVinci Resolve: A course at the Carlos III University in which we will carry out video editing practices with the free version of DaVinci Resolve, addressing aspects such as graphic animations, composition tasks, color correction and effects of sound.

Image and Video Processing: From Mars to Hollywood with a Stop at the Hospital – Duke University course, in which we will learn “the science behind how digital images and video are made, altered, stored, and used.” We will review the basic algorithms, compression standards such as JPEG and MPEG or removal techniques. And, in addition, during the duration of the course we will have access to MATLAB online. Available in English with Spanish subtitles.

Video Game Design: A course at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in which we will be given the guidelines to create a ‘game concept’ from scratch, the initial document on which any video game is based. From gameplay analysis to creating a basic project with Unity3D.

Music technology with free software – Course at the National Autonomous University of Mexico that will introduce us to fields such as music production with Ardor, music programming languages ​​and the concept of collaborative music.

