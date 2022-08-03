33 free courses you can take in August to learn programming and other skills in summer

Nowadays, many people are lucky enough to have summer vacations when we meet in August, but this means that they have a lot of free time. This opens the doors to dedicate time to hobbies, rest, but it can also be a great time to sign up for free online courses for form much better for the beginning of September. That is why, as usual, we show you a series of online courses in Spanish for you.

In this selection we always give priority to those courses that they are free and also that they are given in Spanish, even with subtitles. In this way, the limits of knowledge will be opened much more than what you are currently accustomed to, also opening doors to other work areas.

Important: Although it has been prioritized that all the courses specified in this article are free, it must be taken into account that in many cases only the free content is guaranteed. In the event that you want to obtain an official certification, the price of this should be paid completely separately, even if it is something official.

programming

Python: learn to program. A course that is designed to start programming from scratch with a language that is on the agenda: Python. It will start with variables and constants, going through conditions, loops and modules and functions. In this way, it is pursued that when you finish you can make useful programs to process data.

Programming course. You will learn the fundamentals of programming in C and Scratch so that you can apply it in programming competitions. It stands out the ability to interpret the basic principles of programming by using the Scratch language, or the concepts and skills needed to work with C.

Basic programming. It is highlighted that with this course you will be able to master Javascript, HTML and learn algorithms from scratch. In this way it will be possible to understand how programmers think and how a program can be made from scratch, a program or a video game through a series of very well produced videos.

Introduction to Web Development: HTML and CSS. A basic course, but which is divided into two large blocks within Google. In this case, you will learn about all HTML5 and CSS3 to be able to create adaptive pages and all with a completely free training title.

Cloud Computing. With this course you will be able to completely transform a business and innovate within the company you are managing to also reduce costs. The fact of creating a cloud can finally allow access to the most important information from any device and in a secure way.

Microsoft Azure Basics: Understanding the basics of Azure. Azure today can be a great experience for many people, although it is something unknown. That is why with this course you will understand the advantages of cloud computing with Azure and how you can save money. In addition, the main components of the Azure architecture will be described.

Development of Mobile Apps. Beyond web programming, we must remember the concepts of mobile programming. And this course does so by focusing on the programming of Android applications accredited by the UCM

Artificial intelligence

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms. This course will allow anyone to become familiar with the philosophical and algorithmic principles of the most popular artificial intelligence techniques. It treats different areas that are: Knowledge Based AI, Search Algorithms, Machine Learning. In addition, everything can be put into practice through the main AI libraries.

AI elements. This course, which is financed in part by the Government of Spain, is going to show you the basic concepts of artificial intelligence to be able to start working with her and know how she is in our day to day.

Artificial intelligence with Python. This completely free course from Udemy allows you to gain knowledge with several videos on the most basic knowledge about this subject. In this case, the concepts that are going to be touched are facial recognition, predictions and natural language processing. The latter is detailed with two simple practices creating chatbots with the NLTK libraries.

Learn the basics of machine learning. A basic Google Activate course, which pursues as long as you have the necessary foundation to be able to know how to apply artificial intelligence on a day-to-day basis with video tutorials.

Mathematics

Numerical methods for mathematics with Octave. A course that introduces you to the numerical resolution of initial value problems associated with ordinary differential equations using the Octave program to solve different exercises.

Mathematics for Machine Learning: Linear Algebra. This course focuses on linear algebra as it relates to vectors and matrices. After this, complicated eigenvalue and eigenvector problems can be solved. It is completely online and also at the end you will get a free accreditation title.

Specialized program: Mathematics applied to machine learning. This program has three courses that is related to machine learning. The first of these courses will be focused on linear algebra, the second on multivariate calculus, and finally, everything necessary in dimensionality reduction with component analysis will be refreshed.

Introduction to Mathematical Thinking. You will learn everything you need to know about thought that any type of mathematician must have in order to deal with day-to-day problems.

Marketing Online

Digital marketing course. You will learn to apply a series of strategies aimed at marketing a brand using social networks and various tools available online. It will start with the most basic fundamentals of advertising and will take a tour of the main social networks: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube.

Content marketing. With this you will be able to obtain the knowledge and skills necessary to become a person who enjoys success in the world of digital marketing. It mainly focuses on Google tools and how to promote a blog or a web page.

SEO Fundamentals Course with Greg Gifford. You will learn the most basic concepts of SEO and you will also go through certain topics in order to understand how the more complicated but necessary terms work to achieve a greater amount of traffic and bring more customers to your website.

Fundamentals of Digital Marketing. Course that teaches you the basics of digital marketing. It has 26 modules, which pass through different digital marketing tools, focusing above all on those offered by Google itself.

Information technology

Intermediate Word: formatting and productivity tools. This is a basic tool to be able to manage any type of information or write reports. That is why this course will allow you to take a walk through all the most advanced functions to work with it.

Advanced Excel: data import and analysis. This course is intended for those people who already have a good base of Excel, since advanced aspects are covered. These highlights the features of Powerpivot and the Big Data data model. In addition, Powerquery tools will also be emphasized.

Office automation in the cloud: Google Drive. This course, which is 100% subsidized, will allow learn everything you need with the office tools offered by Google and that they are free. This is achieved in a total of 100 hours with content open to everyone on the Virtual Campus.

Protect your Business: Cybersecurity in Telecommuting. Teleworking is currently the order of the day, and that is why it must be vital to protect ourselves in the case of working from home from all the threats that exist on the internet on a daily basis. In this course you will learn about all these threats and how to manage them correctly.

Physical sciences and engineering

Introduction to Sustainability. This course takes an academic approach to sustainability and explores how societies cope with global change, ecosystem degradation, and general resource limitations. The course covers really interesting topics such as ecosystems, global change, energy, agriculture, water, economics and environmental policy, ethics and cultural history.

Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space. A course that is designed for anyone interested in learning more about modern astronomy. In this way, the necessary tools and knowledge will be given to make anyone understand the recent discoveries that we have had, starting with the most basic knowledge of science.

Modern Robotics, Course 1: Fundamentals of Robot Movement. This course will make it possible for you to finally understand how a robot can work with all the most basic concepts of robotics, although it is divided into several deliveries. In the first one, you will learn about the configuration space, the degrees of freedom, the holonomic restrictions…

Economy and Finance

Introduction to stock investing. An essential course if you want to invest in the stock market, since you will learn the most basic concepts to do it safely. Learn about the products to invest in, charts and indicators used by professional managers.

Economy from scratch. Students are offered the necessary keys to be able to understand the economy that surrounds us on a daily basis in a basic way. That is, the basic notions to understand the news that appears in the press or why governments take the measures they do. Terms such as GDP, inflation or others will be included in this course to have some basic fundamentals.

personal finance Course offered by UNAM that provides participants with the necessary tools to have a good personal economy, understanding the need to preserve heritage and financial resources.

Design, video games and multimedia

Video game design. The tools and knowledge necessary to design a video game are provided. Starting from a basic concept, several guidelines are given to work correctly with the contents in order to achieve a final result. In order to understand it, a foundation will be made in real video games.

3D Video Game Development in Unity: An Introduction. This course allows you to create a 3D video game prototype, exploring the necessary concepts and tools to develop it through Unity. You will add 3D animations to the scenarios that you create, you will be able to define behavior and interaction between elements of the video game and publish the results you have on the web.

Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations. If you want to make an impact when making your presentations, you will be able to use Photoshop as your best application to achieve clear and direct messages. In this case you will not need to have knowledge of the program or the use of a camera.

Introduction to Adobe Illustrator. This is a basic tool for any illustrator who wants to start their adventures in graphic design. But it can be a real challenge to start blind without any help, so this course tries to review all the knowledge you need to have in order to use it correctly.