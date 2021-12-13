33 free online courses you can start in December to learn a new skill before the end of the year

2021 is coming to an end, and although there are those who are already thinking about their New Year’s resolutions, if what you propose is take advantage of the Internet to learn something new, you don’t have to wait until December is over to do it. At Genbeta we have again compiled several dozen free courses that you can start at once.

We have 33 completely free online college courses that you can start this month and complete mostly at your own pace. All courses are in Spanish and most are dictated by some of the most prestigious educational institutions in Spain, Latin America and the United States.





Important– All courses are free in their most basic form or may be open for audit (look for the option “Audit the course”). Usually you only have to register an account on the corresponding platform to gain access to the resources, however, if you want certifications and evaluations, you usually need premium paid accounts.

Programming





Using Python to Access Web Data: A University of Michigan course in which you will learn how the Internet can become a source of data. You will scrape, analyze and read the web data and also access data through web APIs. You will work with HTML, XML and JSON data formats in Python.

Introduction to Software Engineering: a course at the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn about the different phases of development that a computer project goes through, as well as the management activities necessary to successfully complete the project.

Concurrent Programming: a Galileo University course in which you will learn to develop and create programs using advanced programming paradigms. The use of these paradigms will allow you to approach the realization of advanced and complex applications.

Agile Software Development – A University of Minnesota course that will help you gain an understanding of what Agile is. Why Agile is better suited for some situations, and they will also cover some of the more common Agile frameworks like scrum and XP in depth.

Introduction to UML: a course from the Universidad de los Andes in which you will receive an introduction to the Unified Modeling Language, or UML for its acronym in English. This course arises in response to the need of software engineers to develop the ability to abstract and represent problems or solutions in a model. This skill is especially important in the software world where technologies are so fast-changing.

Structural UML diagrams for Software Engineering: a course at the Polytechnic University of Valencia in which you will learn to develop quality software knowing models such as UML, a standard that allows addressing this problem at all levels.

Visual Studio Code: Improve Your Coding Speed ​​- A free course on Udemy where you will find tricks that will make you enjoy your developer experience more and work faster in VSCode. From knowing useful shortcuts, to using the mouse less and more of the keyboard, and editing code faster.

60+ Web Design and Development Tools: A free course on Udemy in which they will teach you about a complete collection of totally free resources so that you can have your own complete repository of tools, and learn how to use plugins and other utilities through practical exercises.

Get Started with Programming: Git and Terminal – A free course on Udemy where you will learn about all the tools you need to learn programming, such as Git, the terminal, and Visual Studio Code.

Introduction to Git & GitHub: A free course on Udemy in which you will learn how to use Git version control and use different tools, as well as configure them in different development environments.

Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning





Launching into Machine Learning in Spanish: A Google course in which you will begin by learning about the history of machine learning and will discuss why neural networks currently perform so well for a wide variety of data science problems. Then you will see how to set up a supervised learning problem and find a good solution using gradient descent.

Feature Engineering in Spanish: a Google course in which you will learn how to improve the accuracy of machine learning models.

How Google does Machine Learning in Spanish: a Google course in which you will learn what machine learning is and what types of problems it can solve in a somewhat different way than Google conceives it.

Intro to TensorFlow in Spanish: a Google course in which you will learn to take advantage of the flexibility and ease of use of TensorFlow 2.x and Keras to compile, train and implement machine learning models. You will learn about the TensorFlow 2.x API hierarchy and learn about the main components of TensorFlow through hands-on exercises.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI): an IBM course in which you will learn what Artificial Intelligence (AI) is, explore use cases and applications of AI, understand AI concepts and terms such as machine learning, deep learning and neural networks . You will be exposed to various AI-related issues and concerns, such as ethics and bias, and jobs, and you will receive expert advice on how to learn and start a career in AI.

Embodied cognition: a course at the Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn the history and most relevant concepts of cognitive sciences that study knowledge, thus covering a diversity of disciplines, such as psychology, neurophysiology, linguistics, philosophy and also artificial intelligence.

Artificial Reasoning: a course from the Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will receive an introduction to both logic and probability theory, covering three types of logic, and three probabilistic graphical models.

Sixty years of artificial intelligence: a course at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn about the past, present and future of artificial intelligence. Also on the most important concepts, such as the social, ethical and philosophical implications of developments in artificial intelligence.

Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence: a Tecnológico de Monterrey course in which you will learn the conceptual foundations of artificial intelligence, starting with the historical background, and continuing with the main concepts, they will be developed systematically and analyzed from a philosophical perspective .

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms – A Galileo University course in which you will learn how the artificial intelligence algorithms that make chatbots, autonomous cars, voice recognition, and more work, work.

Data cleaning for natural language processing: a course at the Austral University in which you will receive the necessary knowledge for the extraction, cleaning and preparation of different data sources to be included in an NLP process.

Computing





Technical Support Basics – A Google course in which you will learn to prepare for a role as an entry-level IT support specialist. In this course, you will be introduced to the world of information technology, or IT. You will learn about the different facets of information technology such as computer hardware and software, the Internet, troubleshooting, and customer service.

Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User – A Google course in which you will learn about the main components of an operating system and how to perform critical tasks such as managing software and users, and configuring hardware. We are going to finish with an example of how this content can appear in an interview.

IT Infrastructure Service and Systems Management – A Google course in which you will learn about the infrastructure services that keep all organizations, large and small, running. This course will take you from working on a single computer to an entire fleet.

Customer-Centered IT Strategy: A course from the University of Virginia in which you will learn the main challenges of the corporate IT sector and see how to address them through the use of design thinking (? Design Thinking?), The? Lean Startup methodology ? and the principles of the agile manifesto as a team structure.

Design of management information systems for intranet with Microsoft Access: a course at the Universidad del Rosario in which you will learn to create professional databases and basic-intermediate level information systems for the Intranet and thus make business decisions, with this application of Microsoft, without needing to know a programming language.