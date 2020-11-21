33 trainee IAS officers found positive from Corona at Civil Services Training Academy, Mussoorie

new Delhi: At the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administrative Academy (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttar Pradesh, 33 trainee officers of the civil service have been found infected with the corona virus. After this, the authorities have closed all the non-essential departments there. Also Read – Corona explosion at LBS Administrative Academy, Mussoorie, seals the institute after 33 trainee IAS positives

The academy tweeted, "33 trainee officers at the academy have been found infected with the corona virus. The academy currently has 428 trainee officers for the 95th Foundation Course. The academy is taking all possible measures to break the chain of spread of Kovid-19 infection as per government guidelines. '

In another tweet, the academy has said that officials are providing food and other essential things to the hostel by the employees. These workers are equipped with adequate security measures.

Academy director Sanjeev Chopra said that the academy, Dehradun district administration and the Uttarakhand government’s health department are working together to tackle this challenge.

Academy director Chopra said on Saturday that by November 30, all classes will be online and all non-essential departments have been closed. The complex has been completely sanitized.