34 best true crime documentaries available now on Netflix

There’s one thing so addictive about true crime documentaries – usually the tales they inform are far stranger than fiction, and so they develop ever weirder and extra unbelievable with each twist and switch.

Making A Assassin made such a big impact when it was launched in 2015, that Netflix has now develop into the house of true crime tales, commissioning tons extra equally addictive collection. It was in all probability inevitable – we love a crime drama on this nation, and the true factor makes compelling viewing.

From bamboozling tales of lacking individuals, to stunning crimes and outrageous, audacious murders, there are some really jaw-dropping tales available to unravel on Netflix in the mean time.

So we’ve compiled a helpful record of true crime documentaries so that you can catch up on.

Put together to get misplaced in Netflix as you try our prime picks:

Don’t F*** With Cats: Looking An Web Killer



Perhaps one of the mind-boggling and weird documentary collection on this record, Don't F*** With Cats sees some web vigilantes work tirelessly to trace down Luka Magnotta, a Fb person who posted horrible movies of animal abuse on his web page. Outraged by what they have been seeing, an off-the-cuff community was shaped of people that needed to carry him to justice. They watched the movies to seek out clues and discover this man. Little did they know they might quickly be investigating a human homicide too.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy



It's a narrative that has been everywhere in the papers in recent times, and now Netflix is taking a deep dive into the allegations towards convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Chatting with his accusers and searching into the sample of his behaviour, it's a darkish four-part collection that may go away you disgusted.

Captive

In the event you've been watching Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins lately, you'll have let your thoughts wander, to think about the terrifying considered being taken hostage. Captive is a true crime collection that appears into hostage conditions around the globe – those who have had a profitable end result and those who have ended badly. Wanting from the attitude of each the hostages and the negotiators, it takes us into the epicentre of one of the high-pressure situations possible.

Remastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

One of the soulful voices within the American historical past, Sam Cooke's superb music lives on, together with songs like "A Change is Gonna Come" and "What a Fantastic World". However in 1964 he was killed on the younger age of 33 in unusual circumstances. That includes contributions from legends like Quincy Jones, Dionne Warwick and Smokey Robinson, this one-off documentary movie examines his homicide and asks if it was a direct response to his participation within the civil rights motion.

Lengthy Shot

In the event you have been accused of a homicide you didn't commit, you'd go to virtually any size to show your innocence. That is the David and Goliath story of Juan Catalan, who discovered himself in that very place. The percentages are stacked towards him, he's going through a ruthless prosecutor, and his defence lawyer is begging him for an alibi. Juan was at a baseball sport, however how can he show it? Bizarrely, the reply may lie with Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David…

The Harmless Man

John Grisham is best recognized for his gripping crime novels, however he got here throughout a narrative so unimaginable, he felt compelled to put in writing a non-fiction e-book. Speaking about The Harmless Man, which was tailored for Netflix in 2018, Grisham mentioned, "If I wrote it as a novel, people in all probability wouldn't imagine it." The collection tells the story of two murders in a small city, one in 1982, the subsequent in 1984. The police have been below stress to pin these crimes on somebody and accepted bogus confessions, so the improper males have been convicted. They have been launched once more – however solely 5 days earlier than certainly one of them was resulting from be executed. How might this occur?

Natascha Kampusch: The Entire Story

Natascha Kampusch's story is a horrifying one. At 10 years outdated, the little woman from Vienna was kidnapped by her kidnapper on her option to faculty. He locked her in a cellar and saved her in captivity for eight years, till she lastly escaped. When she ran away, at 18, the media curiosity was big, and this documentary is an opportunity for her to inform her story in her personal phrases. It's an absorbing watch, as you hear how she has processed an unimaginably robust expertise.

Time: The Kalief Browder Story

Jay-Z produced this stunning documentary about Kalief Browder, a younger black man failed spectacularly by the US justice system. One evening, Kalief was strolling residence from a celebration and was approached by police, who accused him of stealing a backpack. He was solely 16 years outdated however pressured to spend 800 days in solitary confinement, awaiting trial for a crime he didn't commit. Instructed within the context of the Black Lives Matter marketing campaign, it's a well timed documentary that may go away you seething on the injustice of all of it.

Out of Skinny Air

Detectives investigating murders dream of getting a confession – it wraps up the case and virtually ensures a conviction. However not all confessions are to be trusted, as this documentary proves. The British movie goes again over 40 years to look at the Reykjavik Confessions, a case the place the improper six individuals have been discovered responsible of two mysterious murders. Why would anybody confess in the event that they didn't do it?

The Imposter

That is the type of documentary that you'll immediately demand your entire friendship group watches, so to discuss endlessly to them about it. When 14 yr outdated Nicholas Barclay from Texas went lacking his household feared they might by no means see him once more. They have been thrilled when he walked again into their lives three years later. Besides it wasn't him. It was an imposter. The type of story you suppose can't be true… however it's!

Final Breath

In the event you don't like movies that take you underwater, look away now. This documentary tells the story of a North Sea diver, Chris Lemons, who will get stranded on the backside of the ocean. He has 5 minutes price of oxygen left in his tank. However as an expert he's totally conscious that rescue gained't come for a minimum of half an hour. Is there something he can do to present himself any hope of survival? A tense, breathless watch.

Casting JonBenet

Flipping what a docu-series is, Casting JonBenet centres round little ladies who're auditioning for the function of a fictional movie concerning the murdered youngster magnificence queen. The obsession across the case turns into obvious because the disturbing case is dropped at life.

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Grasp Jay?

Run DMC DJ Jam Grasp Jay was mysteriously murdered for causes we nonetheless don't know as we speak. His household and pals are nonetheless determined to know why he died all these years on.

Tiger King

It might really feel like Tiger King is extra of an outlandish leisure collection than a true crime documentary, however past the wild antics of Joe Unique, actual crimes have been dedicated, a few of which have been investigated, others emerge over the course of the collection. We meet a string of dodgy characters, hear critical accusations and get thrown from one twist to the subsequent. In the event you haven't watch it but, make it your subsequent obsession – if solely to seek out out what everybody else has been speaking about!

Trial By Media

Everyone knows that juries are speculated to be fully impartial when listening to a case. However how is that attainable when the small print have been everywhere in the papers? Government produced by George Clooney, Trial By Media is a captivating documentary how authorized instances have been swayed by media reporting, and the way trials, which will be televised in America, have develop into a ghoulish type of leisure.

Soiled Cash

A six-part Netflix unique, Soiled Cash appears to be like at scams, corruptions and dodgy dealings contained in the world of enterprise. It's really eye opening and one other batch of episodes are on their approach.

Amanda Knox

The homicide of Meredith Kercher caught worldwide headlines as Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito have been on the prime of the suspect record. Right here, we hear from Knox herself about what occurred in 2007 and the following years of making an attempt to show her innocence.

Catch up on the story with Ready To Be Head: A Memoir for Amanda Knox’s story in her personal phrases too.

Evil Genius

In 2003, a theft went disastrously improper, when a pizza supply man was pressured to rob a financial institution whereas he had a bomb round his neck. This four-part docu-series makes an attempt to try to hint the advanced timeline on this difficult case.

Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Everyone knows how darkish and twisted the lifetime of Ted Bundy was, however for the primary time ever this documentary permits us to listen to his discussions with a psychologist and listen to Bundy discuss why he did what he did within the 1970s.

Wish to know extra? Learn the e-book earlier than or after watching the collection, Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Kidnapped in Plain Sight

Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice by a buddy of the household and their neighbour, Robert Berchtold, within the 1970s. The collection appears to be like on the advanced case and wonders why precisely she was kidnapped twice by the identical man and the way he brainwashed her and her household. It'll go away you questioning how on earth it occurred – it must be seen to be believed.

The Confession Killer

This five-part collection The Confession Killer makes for a baffling watch. Henry Lee Lucas confessed to killing greater than 600 individuals and will recount the grisly particulars of all of them. However journalists quickly puzzled if he really did kill all of them – what do you suppose?

Making a Assassin

The true crime doc that began all of it, Making A Assassin regarded on the lifetime of Steven Avery, a person who was wrongly convicted of 1 crime, solely to seek out himself wrapped up in one other, extra critical, investigation. The case is nowhere close to being resolved so don't be stunned if a 3rd collection comes pretty quickly.

I Am A Killer

The 10-part British collection appears to be like at 10 convicted criminals who're all sentenced to loss of life for homicide. We get to listen to from them about their case and the way they're feeling as they sit on loss of life row.

Surviving R. Kelly

The six-part documentary appears to be like on the ladies who've accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse. Every lady will get to inform her story from begin to end, as viewers get to make up their minds as to what actually went on all through his life within the limelight.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

It was the case that gripped the world, and the documentary concerning the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine additionally acquired individuals speaking. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, an eight-part collection, dropped at life new proof that rocked the world and targeted on each side of the advanced and heartbreaking case.

November 13: Assault on Paris

Many people will bear in mind all too vividly, watching the information as co-ordinated terror assaults on the French capital unfolded in 2015. This delicate, extremely transferring documentary takes us again to that point. The Bataclan music venue, cafes and a soccer stadium have been attacked and the collection remembers the expertise each as we noticed it, and behind the scenes from the attitude of these responding, and people dwelling via horror. That includes interviews with French President Francois Hollande and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, it's a sobering however essential watch.

The Staircase

The Staircase covers the lifetime of Michael Peterson, a person who was suspected of murdering his spouse. The collection was initially launched in 2004 however all these years on, the advanced story remains to be not over. Google The Owl Idea after it's over too…

Bitter Grapes

Not all true crimes documentaries contain homicide. Some even contain wine! That is the story of fraudster Rudy Kurniawan who upset the unique world of wine patrons by sweeping in and making big quantities of cash from wine gross sales. The contents of the bottles have been nowhere close to as particular as he was was making out, however he managed to make thousands and thousands from the Emperor's New Garments of superb wine. It took specialists on the FBI to lastly carry him down… This can be a refreshingly completely different take on true crime, nonetheless with a stunning and gripping story at its coronary heart, but additionally exploring an elite society that acquired conned.

The Alcàsser Murders

The Alcàsser Murders is a three-part collection that appears on the 1992 murders of three younger ladies in Spain. All through the Netflix unique, we uncover the tragic occasions of 1 evening when the ladies in query disappear on their option to a nightclub. The thriller remains to be unresolved to today.

Sturdy Island

Sturdy Island appears to be like on the homicide of William Ford Jr, an African American instructor who was killed by a 19-year-old white man in 1992. This emotional documentary appears to be like on the racial inequality which surrounded the case and is instructed by William's brother, Yance Ford.

Wormwood

Wormwood examines the loss of life of scientist Frank Oslon. He was regarded as a sufferer of a top-secret drug experiment, MK Extremely. That is one for the theorists as there's net upon net upon net to dissect.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Maybe one of the gruelling watches on our record, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez explores the case of the eponymous eight-year-old who died after being tortured and abused by his personal mom and her boyfriend.

The Keepers

When Sister Cathy Cesnick was murdered in 1969, all eyes have been on who did it, and why. Her former college students thought there was much more to the case than first met the attention, together with a historical past of sexual abuse. However what really occurred?

Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer, and this documentary appears to be like at how he went down the improper path. The gripping three-part collection delves proper into his previous to see what occurred to result in the homicide of his fiancée's sister's boyfriend.

These true crime documentaries are all available to stream on Netflix now.