3,419 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi, infection rate reduced to 4.2 percent

coronavirus in Delhi: 3,419 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in the national capital on Saturday and more than 80,000 samples were tested for the second consecutive day. With this, the rate of infection was further reduced to 4.2 percent. Officials gave this information.

On Thursday, the infection rate was 4.96 percent and on Friday it was 4.78 percent. 77 more patients died due to Kovid-19 in Delhi, taking the death toll to 9,574.

In the bulletin issued by the government, it said that 26,678 patients are under treatment. Total cases of infection have increased to 5,89,544.

Talking about the country, the number of cases of corona virus infection under treatment in India was reduced to 4,09,689 on Saturday, which is the lowest in 136 days. The Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the number of under-treated cases in the country is 4.26 percent of the total cases of infection. There has been a decrease of 6,393 in the total under-treatment cases due to people who have recently been infected.

It said, “India’s total under-reported cases today reduced to 4.10 lakh (4,09,689). This number is the lowest after 136 days. Earlier, the total under-reported cases were 4,11,133 on 22 July. The ministry said that for the past eight days, the number of people recovering from infection in the country has remained higher than the new cases of infection that occur every day.

