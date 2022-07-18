343 Industries canceled a VR project for Halo Infinite that looked spectacular

Reverie was the name that was going to receive this mode.

343 Industries was going to include a virtual reality mode for Halo Infinite that received the name of Reveriebut the project was canceled in 2017 for reasons related to the difficulty of development and demand. This has been made known on Twitter by a video game informer called Rebs Gaming.

The tweet in question reads thus: “The Halo Infinite VR project called Reverie that 343 Industries considered creating in 2017 but didn’t due to difficult challenges with virtual reality and limited users of virtual reality. However, there were some companies that 343 Industries interviewed that were very promising.”

In the tweet above you can see 4 images related to the project. Also, there are 4 other conceptual images that are below the publication. Rebs Gaming, in response to the original tweet has shared a real-time test about Halo VR. He notes that “this was created by Nibre_, who was hired by 343 Industries as an engineer for the Halo Master Chief Collection after posting this in 2019,” the tipster states.

In recent days we have witnessed how Halo Infinite has received a beta of the long-awaited cooperative mode. It can only be tested by those registered in the Halo Insider program. Also, a recent event that we learned is that Halo Infinite will continue to evolve with the addition of a veteran of the saga.

