34T Sales Expands Spanish Slate With ‘Black Stain’

Boston-based worldwide gross sales firm 34T has picked up Enrique García’s Spanish thriller “Black Stain.”

Set in an remoted Andalusian village within the early Nineteen Seventies, the story revolves round a household mourning the demise of the aged matriarch and the deep tensions which can be reignited with the return of her estranged son Eugenio, who left years earlier. As his three sisters grieve, the darkish stain that has lengthy haunted the household resurfaces.

Eugenio’s return reawakens ailing emotions among the many neighbors, whose livelihood has been devastated by a plague that has destroyed the village’s as soon as fertile olive grove. The household is quickly going through the specter of destitution and exile as lengthy buried secrets and techniques are revealed.

García, whose earlier movies embrace the 2017 thriller “Resort Paraíso” and the 2014 drama “321 días en Michigan,” has described his newest work as “a tragedy with echoes of Lorca, of Shakespeare to not point out Hitchcock’s contact of suspense and the dry remedy of Tarantino’s violence.”

Produced by Dylan Moreno and Fernando García Sanz of Malaga-based Marila Movies, “Black Stain” stars Pablo Puyol, Virginia DeMorata (“Resort Paraíso”), Natalia Roig (“El intercambio”), Juanma Lara and Cuca Escribano (“La Reina del Sur”).

Largely specializing in Spanish cinema, 34T’s lineup additionally contains such latest acquisitions as David Martin de los Santos’ romantic drama “That Was Life,” a highway film starring Petra Martínez as a girl who’s steady retired life modifications dramatically after a hospital keep; and Pedro G. Romero and Gonzalo García Pelayo’s flamenco documentary “9 Sevillas.”

The corporate, which launched in 2019 as a global gross sales company and energetic co-producer, has additionally picked up such forthcoming titles as Juan González and Nando Martínez’s sci-fi arthouse rom-com “The Queen of Lizards,” starring Bruna Cusí (“Summer time 1993”) and Javier Botet (“Amigo”); and Nacho A. Villar and Luis Rojo’s gritty coming-of-age story “La Mala Familia” (“Unhealthy Household”).