35.50 lakh farmers will be deposited in the accounts of 1600 crore rupees, check the account on December 18

Madhya Pradesh farmers to get relief amount of Rs 1600 crore news: There is a lot of good news for the farmers of Madhya Pradesh. In the Kisan Sammelan to be held in the state on Friday, the relief amount of Rs 1600 crore for the loss of crops in Kharif 2020 will be put in the accounts of about 35.50 lakh farmers of the state. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will address the farmers of the state.

On this occasion, after the address of Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan, Prime Minister Modi will address the farmers through video conference at around 2 pm. Its live broadcast can be seen on the website cmevent.mp.gov.in.

An official of Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department said on Thursday that Chief Minister Chauhan gave detailed instructions through video conference regarding the four-level farmer welfare programs and conferences happening in the state on December 18.

The state-level general meeting will be held in Raisen, which will include Chief Minister Chauhan. Other conferences will be at the district, development block and gram panchayat level.

“In these Kisan Sammelan, relief amount of Rs. 1600 crores for the loss of crops in Kharif 2020 will be transferred to the accounts of farmers,” the official said. It will benefit about 35.50 lakh farmers. ” He said that the Chief Minister will participate in the state-level main program in Raisen, which will include around 20,000 farmers. In other districts, the minister will distribute relief amount to farmers in these programs. Similar programs will also be held at the block and rural levels.

The official said that due to the Kovid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister also directed that these farmers welfare programs and conferences must follow the rules to maintain social distance. All farmers must use masks.

He said, “After the address of Chief Minister Chauhan, Prime Minister Modi will address the farmers through video conference at around two in the afternoon.” The official said that the farmers will be provided with information in these conferences in detail regarding the beneficial provisions of the new agricultural laws.