35 Geography questions and answers for your home pub quiz

With web pub quizzing one of many nation’s favorite actions proper now, there’s by no means been a greater time than to flex your gray matter and have some enjoyable with associates and household on Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype, Home Social gathering or no matter your video chat service is of selection.

But it surely’s more durable than you suppose to give you questions, that’s why we’ve created a sequence of quizzes to assist get (and preserve) the quizzing get together began up and down the land.

Right here’s the geography pub quiz…

And when you’re accomplished, why not strive our TV pub quiz, movie pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for dimension? Plus there’s many, many extra pub quizzes obtainable as a part of our bumper normal data pub quiz.

Let’s quiz…

Questions

What nation has the longest shoreline on this planet? What nation is Beirut the capital of? What nation is the latest on this planet to be recognised by the UN? During which English county is the city of Stevenage? What’s the oldest recorded city within the UK? What number of US states start with the letter A? What’s the identify of the biggest river to circulation via Paris? What did Ceylon change its identify to in 1972? What’s the capital of Chile? What’s the highest mountain in Britain? The world’s first nationwide park was established in 1862 during which nation? A bonus level for the identify of the park… What’s the capital of Poland? Mount Vesuvius casts a shadow over which fashionable Italian metropolis? What’s the most up-to-date state to be added to the USA? What’s the foreign money of Sweden? What’s the identify of the biggest airport in Amsterdam? What’s the capital of New Zealand? What number of states are there in Australia? What African nation has the biggest inhabitants? The southern tip of South America has what identify? What’s the longest river within the UK? Which Central American nation has a reputation which interprets to English as “The Saviour”? During which metropolis would you discover La Sagrada Familia? What’s the largest desert on this planet? Which line on a London Underground map is colored brown? During which US state would you discover Fort Knox? The Strait of Gibraltar separates the Iberian Peninsular from which African nation? What’s the smallest nation on this planet? Alberta is a province of which nation? What number of international locations nonetheless have the shilling as foreign money? Which is the one vowel not used as the primary letter in a US State? On the London Tube community, which is the one station to start with the letter i? Mount Vesuvius overlooks which present-day Italian metropolis? In what nation would you discover Lake Bled? Dracula famously lived within the historic area of Transylvania – however in what nation would you now discover his fortress?

Answers