35th Golden Disc Awards Announces Ceremony Dates And Details

On December 4, it was introduced that the 35th Golden Disc Awards might be held on January 9 and 10 of 2021. The primary day might be for the Digital Tune Division, whereas the second day might be for the Album Division.

Releases from November 2019 via November 2020 are eligible to be nominated this yr. Nominees are chosen based mostly on quantitative measures akin to gross sales. The ultimate winners are chosen 60% based mostly on gross sales and 40% based mostly on scoring by the decide panel.

The decide panel consists of the ceremony’s govt committee together with 50 trade specialists together with music distribution representatives, administrators of music packages, music critics, journalists specializing in music, and extra. They’ll consider qualitative measures such because the releases’ musical achievements and affect on society.

On-line voting won’t happen for any of the principle class awards and can solely be held for the recognition award.

The 35th Golden Disc Awards might be held with out an viewers on January 9 and 10 and might be broadcast by way of JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.

