Nominees have been revealed for the 35th Golden Disc Awards!

Songs and albums that have been launched between November 2019 by way of November 2020 have been eligible to be nominated this yr. For the album division awards, solely albums with a minimum of six tracks (excluding intros, outros, and instrumentals) have been eligible. OSTs and mission songs from TV applications weren’t thought of. Information relating to gross sales and utilization on streaming websites till mid-December can be mirrored within the outcomes. Study extra in regards to the standards right here.

The nominees are as follows:

Digital Tune Division Bonsang (Major Award)

Apink – “Dumhdurum”

Baek Ji Younger – “No love, No Heartbreak”

Baek Yerin – “Sq. (2017)”

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

BOL4 – “Leo” (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – “Dynamite”

CHANGMO – “METEOR”

Davichi – “Pricey.”

Hwang In Wook – “Unhappy Consuming”

Hwasa – “Maria”

ITZY – “WANNABE”

IU – “Blueming”

Jessi – “NUNUNANA”

Jin Minho – “half”

Park Jin Younger – “When We Disco” (Duet with Sunmi)

Kim Na Younger, Yang Da Il – “Goodbye Record”

Lee Hello – “HOLO”

Lim Younger Woong – “Belief in me”

MAMAMOO – “HIP”

MC MONG – “FAME” (Feat. Tune Ga In, Chancellor)

M.C the MAX – “BLOOM”

Noel – “Late Night time”

Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”

OVAN – “I Want You”

Purple Velvet – “Psycho”

Sin Ye Younger – “why break up?”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

VIBE – “Name me again”

Zico – “Any Tune”

Album Division Bonsang (Major Award)

AB6IX – “VIVID”

ATEEZ – “ZERO : FEVER Half.1”

Baekhyun – “Delight”

BLACKPINK – “THE ALBUM”

BTS – “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7”

CRAVITY – “HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2.”

EXO – “OBSESSION”

EXO-SC – “1 Billion Views”

GOT7 – “DYE”

ITZY – “Not Shy”

IU – “Love poem”

Kai – “KAI”

Kang Daniel – “MAGENTA”

Kim Ho Joong – “We Are Household”

MAMAMOO – “TRAVEL”

MONSTA X – “FATAL LOVE”

NCT – “RESONANCE Pt.1”

NCT 127 – “NCT #127 Neo Zone”

NU’EST – “The Desk”

Purple Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – “Monster”

SEVENTEEN – “Heng:garæ”

Stray Children – “IN生 (IN LIFE)”

Suho – “Self-Portrait

Tremendous Junior-Ok.R.Y – “When We Had been Us”

SuperM – “Tremendous One”

Taemin – “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1”

TXT – “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

Wonho – “Love Synonym #1 : Proper for Me”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “EQUAL”

Rookie Artist of the 12 months

CRAVITY

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

H&D

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Eun Sang

MCND

Sin Ye Younger

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

Recognition Award

Apink

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

BTS

CRAVITY

Davichi

ENHYPEN

EXO

GOT7

ITZY

IU

Kang Daniel

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Hello

Lim Younger Woong

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT

NU’EST

Oh My Woman

Park Jin Younger

Purple Velvet

SEVENTEEN

Stray Children

Sunmi

Tremendous Junior-Ok.R.Y.

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

Zico

Voting is just be accessible for the Recognition Award, which can be 100% decided by votes right here by way of December 31 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

The 35th Golden Disc Awards can be held with out an viewers on January 9 and 10 and can be broadcast by way of JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.

Keep tuned for the lineup and additional updates!

