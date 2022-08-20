“365 days” premiered on Netflix: this is the third and last installment of the saga

A crisis of trust puts Laura and Massimo’s relationship to the test. As if that weren’t enough, Nacho focuses with all his tenacity on separating them. (Netflix)

365 more days (The Next 365 Days) It is the closing of the saga that rose in popularity in 2020 with a story full of eroticism, romance and action. Based on the literary trilogy of Blanka Lipinskafilms produced by Netflix follow Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone) from the moment they meet in unusual conditions until they consolidate their love as a couple. What is the third and final part of the film series about?

“ A crisis of trust puts Laura and Massimo’s relationship to the test. As if that were not enough, Nacho focuses with all his tenacity on separating them ”, says the official synopsis. The last we saw the protagonists was in a moment of tragedy: Laura is shot by Anna, Massimo’s ex-girlfriend. From what is understood, she does not die despite being very close to death for the second time.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone return to their leading roles for the third installment. (Netflix)

In addition, it had previously been revealed that Massimo has a twin brother, Adriano, who revealed that Laura had lost a baby during the accident in the first tape. Because everything escalated so quickly and her life was in danger, they couldn’t discuss the fact. The moment will be now, but jealousy and lack of trust will affect her relationship, while Nacho gets closer to the woman with the intention of separating her from her boyfriend forever.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka y Michele Morrone reprise their leading roles in 365 more days. The rest of the cast is made up of Simone Susinna like nachos, Magdalena Lamparska like Olga, Otar Saralidze like Domenico, among others. The film was shot in two languages, English and Polish, in various locations in Italy and Poland. It is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, the creative minds behind the adaptation of the books written by Blanka Lipinska for Netflix.

The film promises to be the closure of the romantic story of Laura and Massimo. (Netflix)

One of the most controversial movies on Netflix

Two years ago, 365 days It was a resounding success on the platform, but this same popularity also sparked a deeper conversation among viewers. The main criticisms of the plot were based on the high content of sexual violence and the glorification of the Stockholm syndrome. . In case you don’t remember, Laura and Massimo’s courtship begins in the most unconventional way…

The boss of the Italian mafia kidnaps this woman and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him, and if it doesn’t happen, he will set her free. Although she is kidnapped by a man she doesn’t know and should be scared, she falls in love with him. Between the two, multiple sexual encounters take place and are explicitly shown on the screen.

“365 more days” premiered on August 19 globally. (Netflix)

Despite negative comments from critics and the public, Netflix gave the green light to two more productions, being 365 more days the last to arrive to close this chapter. The third part was launched on August 19 in the service catalog streaming.

