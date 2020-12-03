36th anniversary of Bhopal gas accident: CM Shivraj said – widows will get pension again, big memorial will be built

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal Gas Hadsa, the scheme to give pension to widow women who lost their husband will be started again. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced this on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the accident. CM said that pension will be started again. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) said that we should make a memorial of Bhopal gas tragedy in Bhopal soon so that this memorial gives a lesson to the world and reminds us that no city should become Bhopal. We should not make anything out of insecurity, which weighs heavily on humans. Also Read – Ministers in Madhya Pradesh will have to give report card every month, rating will also be fixed, new rule of Shivraj government

On the intervening night of two-three December 1984 at the prayer meeting held at the Central Library at Barkatullah Bhawan in the capital, thousands of people who died in Risi gas from the Union Carbide plant were paid tribute. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the pension of one thousand rupees to the widows of those killed in the gas accident is closed since the year 2019, it will be started again.

We should build a memorial of Bhopal gas tragedy in Bhopal soon so that this memorial gives a lesson to the world, reminds us that no city should become Bhopal. We should not create anything out of insecurity that weighs heavily on humans. Such as Hiroshima and Nagasaki teach not to use atomic bombs: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that a memorial will be built in Bhopal to commemorate this incident so that people get a lesson. After the accident in Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the memorial was built there, it teaches us that there is no more nuclear attack. Bhopal incident should also teach people, for this a memorial will be built here.