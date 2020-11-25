37 thousand people evacuated in view of Cyclone Nivar, 25 teams of NDRF and ships also deployed

#CycloneNivar News Updates: More than 30,000 people have been evacuated from Tamil Nadu and 7,000 people have been evacuated from Puducherry due to the fear of Cyclone Nivar. 25 teams of NDRF have been deployed here, while the Indian Coast Guard has been alerted. An Indian Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed off the coast of Chennai. At the same time, 26 flights to and from Chennai have been canceled due to Cyclone Nivar. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Live: Hurricane to hit Tamil Nadu coast tonight, 26 flights canceled from Chennai, know the situation in 10 points

Explain that the 'Nirvana' cyclone will reach the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tonight. Cyclonic storm 'Nirvana' will take a ghast form over the next 12 hours and hit the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday.

The speed of a cyclonic storm can increase to 145 KM / hour.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of a very severe form of cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. It is expected to move north-west and hit Karaikal and Mamallapuram coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the early hours of November 25 or early November 26. The speed of the storm will be 120-130 km / h, which can increase to 145 km / h.

37 thousand people evacuated

The NDRF DG said, “Over 30,000 people have been evacuated from Tamil Nadu and 7,000 have been evacuated from Puducherry.” Central, state and local governments are working together. All efforts are being made to minimize the damage.

Coast Guard ship deployed

Indian Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed off the coast of Chennai with disaster relief items in view of CycloneNivar.

26 flights canceled

According to the statement from Chennai Airport, 26 flights to and from Chennai have been canceled due to CycloneNivar. Due to #CycloneNivar, flight operations at Chennai Airport will be suspended from 7 pm today to 7 am tomorrow.

One thousand cusecs of water is being released from the Chamberambakkam lake

Due to the impact of the cyclone, there was overnight rain in Chennai and surrounding areas and water logging occurred in the lower places. Meanwhile, the officials of the Public Works Department said that one thousand cusecs of water has been released from the Chamberambakkam lake. Because water is going to reach the maximum level in it.

Public holiday in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamy on Thursday announced a public holiday in 13 districts including Chennai, Vellore, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Chengalpet, Kanchipuram to protect the people in the wake of the cyclone. A holiday had already been declared on Wednesday.

25 teams of NDRF deployed

SN Pradhan, director general of the National Disaster Response Force, said cyclone prevention is classified as ‘very severe’. With this approach we are preparing for the worst situation. Our teams have been on the field for the last 2 days. So far 25 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

People are advised to stay indoors

In view of Cyclone Nivar in Puducherry, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy reviewed the areas around Kalapet area. People have been advised to stay indoors and people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safe places, we are providing food, drinking water and other facilities to those people and their corona test was also done. is.